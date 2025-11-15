Oil prices rose by more than 2% in their latest trading, following the suspension of oil exports from the Russian port of Novorossiysk due to a Ukrainian drone attack targeting an oil depot, raising concerns about supplies.



Brent crude futures increased by $1.38, or 2.19%, to settle at $64.39 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by $1.40, or 2.39%, to settle at $60.09 per barrel.



Brent crude gained 1.2% over the week, while West Texas Intermediate saw weekly gains of about 0.6%.



Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at a global firm, stated: “The strike on that Russian facility was massive, and its impact seems to be greater than previous attacks.” The port's exports account for 2% of global supplies.



Assessment of the Attacks



Two sources in the oil sector reported that the Russian port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea halted oil exports yesterday following the attack.



Commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo said: “The intensity of these attacks has increased, and they have become more frequent, and eventually, one may hit a location that causes a permanent disruption to supplies.”



Staunovo added: “The market is trying to assess the impact and implications of the latest attacks and what they might mean for Russian supplies in the long term.”



Awaiting Sanctions



Investors are also monitoring the impact of Western sanctions on oil supplies and Russian trade flows. The United States has imposed sanctions on the two Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft as part of efforts to pressure the Kremlin into peace talks regarding Ukraine.



The sanctions prohibit transactions with the two companies after November 21. JPMorgan recently reported that about 1.4 million barrels per day of Russian oil, or nearly a third of maritime export capacity, have been added to oil stocks stranded in tankers due to slowed unloading operations caused by U.S. sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil.