ارتفعت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 2% في آخر تداولاتها، بعد تعليق ميناء نوفوروسيسك الروسي لصادراته النفطية؛ إثر هجوم أوكراني بطائرات مسيّرة استهدف مستودعاً نفطياً، مما أثار مخاوف بشأن الإمدادات.


وزادت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 1.38 دولار، أي ما يعادل 2.19%، لتبلغ عند التسوية 64.39 دولار للبرميل، بينما ارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 1.40 دولار، أي ما يعادل 2.39%، لتبلغ عند التسوية 60.09 دولار للبرميل.


وصعد خام برنت 1.2% خلال الأسبوع، بينما حقق خام غرب تكساس الوسيط مكاسب أسبوعية بنحو 0.6%.


وقال كبير المحللين في إحدى الشركات العالمية فيل فلين: «كانت الضربة التي تعرضت لها تلك المحطة الروسية هائلة، ويبدو أن تأثيرها كان أكبر من الهجمات السابقة». وتشكل صادرات الميناء 2% من الإمدادات العالمية.


تقدير الهجمات


وذكر مصدران في قطاع النفط أن ميناء نوفوروسيسك الروسي المطل على البحر الأسود أوقف صادرات النفط أمس، بعد الهجوم.


وقال محلل السلع الأولية جيوفاني ستاونوفو: «شدة هذه الهجمات تزايدت، كما أصبحت أكثر تواتراً، وفي النهاية قد تضرب موقعاً يتسبب في عرقلة دائمة للإمدادات».


وأضاف ستاونوفو: «السوق تحاول تقدير أثر وتبعات الهجمات الأحدث وما قد تعنيه بالنسبة للإمدادات الروسية في الأمد الطويل».


ترقب العقوبات


ويترقب المستثمرون أيضاً أثر العقوبات الغربية على إمدادات النفط وتدفقات التجارة الروسية. وفرضت الولايات المتحدة عقوبات على شركتي النفط الروسيتين لوك أويل وروسنفت ضمن ضغوط لدفع الكرملين إلى إجراء محادثات سلام بشأن أوكرانيا.


وتحظر العقوبات التعاملات مع الشركتين بعد 21 نوفمبر الجاري. وأفاد بنك جيه.بي مورغان أخيراً، أن نحو 1.4 مليون برميل يومياً من النفط الروسي، أو ما يقرب من ثلث إمكانات التصدير البحري، أُضيف إلى مخزونات النفط العالقة في الناقلات مع تباطؤ عمليات التفريغ بسبب العقوبات الأمريكية على روسنفت ولوك أويل.