The Jeddah Central Development Company - one of the Public Investment Fund companies - announced the signing of an investment partnership with Midad Real Estate Company to develop the "Atlantis" and "One&Only" hotels within the Jeddah Central destination.

The signing of the agreement took place on the sidelines of the third day of the TOURISE Forum in Riyadh, attended by the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khatib, and the Chairman of Kerzner International, Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani.

The agreement was signed by the CEO of Jeddah Central Development Company, Engineer Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Saleem, and the Chairman of Midad Real Estate Company, Abdulilah bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.

Based on this partnership, Midad Real Estate signed an agreement with Kerzner International, the owner of the "Atlantis" and "One&Only" brands, to develop and operate the two projects in Jeddah, marking the first presence of these two luxury hotel brands in the Kingdom.

The investment value of the collaboration exceeds 7 billion riyals, reflecting the scale of quality investments attracted by the Jeddah Central destination.

The Atlantis Jeddah project will include hotel rooms and luxury residential units bearing the brand name, along with a water park and integrated recreational facilities, while the One&Only Jeddah resort will feature hotel suites and luxury residential units, offering a distinguished beach experience on the Red Sea coast.

Engineer Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Saleem confirmed that this partnership represents an important step in building a luxury hotel ecosystem within the destination, reflecting global confidence in the Saudi economy and highlighting the scale of investment opportunities within the destination, placing Jeddah among the top global destinations on the Red Sea.

For his part, Abdulilah bin Mohammed Al-Aiban explained that this partnership comes as part of the company's strategy to expand into quality projects with added value, noting that the Jeddah Central destination is an ideal model and a motivating environment for investment and the development of quality projects.

He pointed out that the collaboration with "Kerzner International" represents a qualitative leap in providing world-class hospitality experiences in the Kingdom.

The CEO of "Kerzner International," Philip Zoober, expressed the importance of the partnership with "Midad Real Estate" and "Jeddah Central Development," emphasizing that entering the Saudi market is a strategically important milestone in the company's global expansion, and that the two projects in Jeddah will offer upscale hospitality concepts that reflect the highest standards of excellence and uniqueness.

This partnership reflects the scale of investment opportunities that the Jeddah Central destination offers to both local and foreign investors, as it is a leading destination for developing quality projects that contribute to establishing the city's position on the global tourism map. The two projects also support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in diversifying the economy, attracting investments, and providing quality job opportunities in the tourism and entertainment sectors.