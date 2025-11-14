أعلنت شركة وسط جدة للتطوير - إحدى شركات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة - عن توقيع شراكة استثمارية مع شركة مداد العقارية لتطوير فندقي «أتلانتس» و«ون آند أونلي» ضمن وجهة وسط جدة.

وشهد توقيع الاتفاقية على هامش اليوم الثالث من منتدى TOURISE في الرياض، وزير السياحة أحمد بن عقيل الخطيب، ورئيس مجلس إدارة شركة كيرزنر إنترناشونال محمد إبراهيم الشيباني.

ووقع الاتفاقية الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة وسط جدة للتطوير المهندس أحمد بن عبدالعزيز السّليم، ورئيس شركة مداد العقارية عبدالإله بن محمد العيبان.

وبناءً على هذه الشراكة وقّعت مداد العقارية اتفاقية مع شركة كيرزنر الدولية، المالكة لعلامتي «أتلانتس» و«ون آند أونلي» لتطوير وتشغيل المشروعين في جدة، مسجلةً بذلك أول حضور للعلامتين الفندقيتين الفاخرتين في المملكة.

وتبلغ القيمة الاستثمارية للتعاون ما يفوق (7) مليارات ريال، مما يعكس حجم الاستثمارات النوعية التي تجذبها وجهة وسط جدة.

وسيضم مشروع أتلانتس جدة غرفًا فندقية ووحدات سكنية فاخرة تحمل العلامة التجارية، إلى جانب متنزه مائي ومرافق ترفيهية متكاملة، فيما يشمل منتجع ون آند أونلي جدة أجنحة فندقية ووحدات سكنية فاخرة، لتقديم تجربة شاطئية متميزة على ساحل البحر الأحمر.

وأكد المهندس أحمد بن عبدالعزيز السّليم، أن هذه الشراكة تشكل خطوة مهمة في بناء منظومة فندقية فاخرة داخل الوجهة، تعكس الثقة العالمية في الاقتصاد السعودي وتنم عن حجم الفرص الاستثمارية داخل الوجهة، وتضع جدة في مصاف أبرز الوجهات العالمية على البحر الأحمر.

ومن جانبه أوضح عبدالإله بن محمد العيبان، أن هذه الشراكة تأتي في إطار إستراتيجية الشركة للتوسع في المشاريع النوعية ذات القيمة المضافة، لافتًا النظر إلى أن وجهة وسط جدة تُعدُّ نموذجًا مثاليًا ومحفزًا وبيئة جاذبة للاستثمار وتطوير مشاريع نوعية.

وأشار إلى أن التعاون مع «كيرزنر الدولية» يمثل نقلة نوعية في تقديم تجارب ضيافة عالمية المستوى في المملكة.

وعبّر الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة «كيرزنر الدولية» فيليب زوبير عن أهمية الشراكة مع «مداد العقارية» و «وسط جدة للتطوير»، مؤكدًا أن دخول السوق السعودي يشكل محطة إستراتيجية مهمة في توسع الشركة عالميًا، وأن المشروعين في جدة سيقدّمان مفاهيم ضيافة راقية تعكس أعلى معايير التميّز والتفرد.

وتعكس هذه الشراكة حجم الفرص الاستثمارية التي توفرها وجهة وسط جدة للمستثمر المحلي والأجنبي، بوصفها وجهة رائدة لتطوير مشاريع نوعية تسهم في ترسيخ مكانة المدينة على خارطة السياحة العالمية. كما يدعم المشروعان مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في تنويع الاقتصاد، واستقطاب الاستثمارات، وتوفير فرص عمل نوعية في قطاعي السياحة والترفيه.