China has discovered its first extremely large and low-grade gold deposits in Liaoning Province, in the northeast of the country.

The Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources indicated today that estimates for the "Dadongqu" deposits contain 2.586 billion tons of raw gold, with total gold resources amounting to 1444.49 tons at an average grade of 0.56 grams per ton.

The ministry explained that this historic discovery will significantly enhance the country's strategic gold reserves, potentially creating a world-class base for gold production to support comprehensive revitalization and high-quality development in Liaoning Province.