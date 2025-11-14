اكتشفت الصين أول رواسب للذهب كبيرة للغاية ومنخفضة المستوى، في مقاطعة لياونينغ شمال شرق البلاد.

وأشارت وزارة الموارد الطبيعية الصينية اليوم إلى أن تقديرات رواسب «دادونغقو» تحتوي على 2.586 مليار طن من الذهب الخام، فيما يبلغ إجمالي موارد الذهب 1444.49 طنًا بمعدل مستوى يبلغ 0.56 غرام لكل طن.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن هذا الاكتشاف التاريخي سيعزز بشكل كبير من الاحتياطي الإستراتيجي للبلاد من الذهب، ما قد يخلق قاعدة عالمية المستوى لإنتاج الذهب لدعم التنشيط الشامل والتنمية عالية الجودة في مقاطعة لياونينغ.