اكتشفت الصين أول رواسب للذهب كبيرة للغاية ومنخفضة المستوى، في مقاطعة لياونينغ شمال شرق البلاد.
وأشارت وزارة الموارد الطبيعية الصينية اليوم إلى أن تقديرات رواسب «دادونغقو» تحتوي على 2.586 مليار طن من الذهب الخام، فيما يبلغ إجمالي موارد الذهب 1444.49 طنًا بمعدل مستوى يبلغ 0.56 غرام لكل طن.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن هذا الاكتشاف التاريخي سيعزز بشكل كبير من الاحتياطي الإستراتيجي للبلاد من الذهب، ما قد يخلق قاعدة عالمية المستوى لإنتاج الذهب لدعم التنشيط الشامل والتنمية عالية الجودة في مقاطعة لياونينغ.
China has discovered its first extremely large and low-grade gold deposits in Liaoning Province, in the northeast of the country.
The Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources indicated today that estimates for the "Dadongqu" deposits contain 2.586 billion tons of raw gold, with total gold resources amounting to 1444.49 tons at an average grade of 0.56 grams per ton.
The ministry explained that this historic discovery will significantly enhance the country's strategic gold reserves, potentially creating a world-class base for gold production to support comprehensive revitalization and high-quality development in Liaoning Province.