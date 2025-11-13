Following the conclusion of the 26th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, which was hosted by the Saudi capital Riyadh with wide international participation, "Okaz" conducted a special interview with the Minister of Tourism of the Syrian Arab Republic, Mazen Al-Salehany, who participated in this global event, reflecting Syria's active return to the regional and international tourism arena.

The Syrian Minister of Tourism spoke during the dialogue about his country's vision for the future of the tourism sector, and the efforts made by Syria to rehabilitate it after years of challenges. He also reviewed his assessment of the leading role of Saudi Arabia in leading the global dialogue on sustainable tourism development.

He also discussed the prospects for cooperation between Riyadh and Damascus in the coming phase, his vision for the future of joint Arab tourism, and the role that international organizations and Arab media can play in supporting tourism development and enhancing communication between peoples.

Below is the full text of the interview:

1- How do you assess the participation of the Syrian Arab Republic in the 26th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organization held in Riyadh?

The participation of the Syrian Arab Republic in this session comes as a confirmation of the return of the active Syrian presence in the international tourism arena, and its sincere desire to re-engage in the joint work system that shapes the future of global tourism. The Syrian delegation felt a high level of professionalism in the organization of this event by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reflecting its advanced position in leading the international dialogue on sustainable tourism development. The participation also provided an opportunity to showcase Syria's efforts in rehabilitating the tourism sector and to emphasize its readiness for cooperation and openness with brotherly and friendly countries.

2- What are the main topics that Syria focused on in this session, and what messages did you seek to convey to the international community?

Syria's speech focused on the importance of tourism as a tool for development and peace and building bridges between peoples, emphasizing that Syria, despite the challenges it has faced, still possesses the components that qualify it to regain its status as a global tourist destination. The speech also carried a clear message to the international community that reintegrating Syria into the global tourism map is a step that serves everyone's interests, as it opens up prospects for regional cooperation and enhances the stability of the region economically and culturally.

3- How did you view the role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting international tourism cooperation during its hosting of this global event?

Syria viewed the role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during this event as leadership and exceptional, as hosting Riyadh was not just about organizing an international event, but it was a message of leadership, openness, and integration. Syria also considered the Kingdom an inspiring model in modern tourism planning through its ambitious Vision 2030, affirming its confidence that this Saudi role will leave a positive impact on Arab joint action in the field of tourism.

4- Saudi-Syrian relations are witnessing a new phase; what opportunities do you see to enhance the partnership between the two countries in the tourism sector?

The relations between the two countries have entered a promising phase based on trust and a mutual desire to open a new page of cooperation. In the tourism sector, Syria sees significant opportunities to enhance partnership in hotel investment, tourism training, and the exchange of experiences in marketing and promotion, in addition to activating religious and cultural tourism. The Syrian Ministry of Tourism welcomed Saudi investors, confirming that Syria's doors are open to joint projects that serve mutual interests and deepen the bonds of brotherhood between the two countries.

5- Were there any discussions or joint projects under study between the tourism ministries of the two countries?

Yes, fruitful preliminary discussions took place between the two sides to explore practical cooperation prospects, and the Syrian delegation sensed a genuine interest from the Saudi side in opening effective communication channels. Work is underway to prepare a memorandum of understanding that includes cooperation in training and rehabilitation, tourism investment, and the exchange of technical and administrative expertise, with the hope that these steps will soon culminate in joint investment projects in hotel sectors, heritage sites, and environmental tourism.

6- What are the current trends of the Syrian Ministry of Tourism in revitalizing domestic and international tourism after the challenges the country has faced?

The Syrian Ministry of Tourism has worked on developing a comprehensive national plan to revive the sector, which includes developing infrastructure, updating legislation, and simplifying investment procedures. It has also focused on rehabilitating damaged archaeological sites and revitalizing domestic tourism to enhance confidence and support local communities. At the international level, Syria has sought to attract tourists from friendly countries and to reintroduce itself as an authentic and safe destination rich in natural and cultural diversity.

7- How can international organizations, such as the United Nations World Tourism Organization, support Syria in regaining its status as a historical and cultural tourist destination?

Syria believes that international organizations have an important role in supporting the rehabilitation of the tourism infrastructure, contributing to the global promotion of Syrian archaeological sites, and training national cadres. It also expressed hope that the organization would contribute to reintegrating Syria into international programs for sustainable tourism development and support projects that enhance human heritage and preserve cultural identity.

8- What tourism components does Syria rely on in the coming phase to attract tourists and investors?

Syria relies on its unique archaeological wealth registered on the World Heritage List, such as Old Damascus, Aleppo, Palmyra, and Bosra Al-Sham, in addition to its geographical and climatic diversity extending from the coast to the mountains and the desert. It also counts on the Syrian people for their generosity and hospitality, which are key elements in the success of any tourism experience, making the country a promising destination for tourists and investors.

9- What is your vision for the future of joint Arab tourism, and how can tourism integration be enhanced in light of the opportunities presented by Saudi Vision 2030?

Syria believes that the future of Arab tourism is based on integration rather than competition, as each Arab country possesses components that can enrich the regional tourism experience when coordinated. Saudi Vision 2030 has opened wide horizons for this integration by supporting Arab investment, cultural openness, and facilitating the movement of tourists. Syria looks forward to formulating a unified Arab strategy that makes the region a comprehensive destination for tourists from various countries of the world.

10- What message do you send to Arab media, including Okaz newspaper, in supporting cooperation and communication between Arab peoples through tourism and culture?

Syria affirmed that Arab media is a key partner in supporting tourism development, as it has the ability to convey a positive image and introduce the cultures and beauty of Arab countries. Syria appreciated the initiative of Okaz newspaper and its efforts to raise awareness of the importance of tourism as a bridge for communication between peoples. It called on the media to be a platform for unity and openness, highlighting common values, and supporting tourism and culture as a language of peace and love among Arab peoples.