عقب انتهاء أعمال الدورة الـ٢٦ للجمعية العامة لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للسياحة، التي استضافتها العاصمة السعودية الرياض بمشاركة دولية واسعة، أجرت «عكاظ» لقاءً خاصًا مع وزير السياحة في الجمهورية العربية السورية، مازن الصالحاني، الذي شارك في هذا الحدث العالمي، ضمن حضور سوري يعكس عودة بلاده الفاعلة إلى الساحة السياحية الإقليمية والدولية.

الزميل عبدالعزيز الشهري ووزير السياحة السوري مازن الصالحاني.

وتحدّث وزير السياحة السوري خلال الحوار عن رؤية بلاده لمستقبل القطاع السياحي، والجهود التي بذلتها سورية لإعادة تأهيله بعد سنوات من التحديات، كما استعرض تقييمه للدور السعودي الريادي في قيادة الحوار العالمي حول التنمية السياحية المستدامة.

وتناول كذلك آفاق التعاون بين الرياض ودمشق في المرحلة القادمة، ورؤيته لمستقبل السياحة العربية المشتركة، والدور الذي يمكن أن تؤديه المنظمات الدولية والإعلام العربي في دعم التنمية السياحية وتعزيز التواصل بين الشعوب.

وفيما يلي نص الحوار الكامل:

١- كيف تقيّمون مشاركة الجمهورية العربية السورية في أعمال الدورة الـ٢٦ للجمعية العامة لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للسياحة المنعقدة في الرياض؟

تأتي مشاركة الجمهورية العربية السورية في هذه الدورة تأكيدًا على عودة الحضور السوري الفاعل في الساحة السياحية الدولية، وعلى رغبتها الصادقة في الانخراط مجددًا في منظومة العمل المشترك التي ترسم ملامح مستقبل السياحة العالمي. وقد لمس الوفد السوري مستوى رفيعًا من الاحترافية في تنظيم المملكة العربية السعودية لهذا الحدث، بما يعكس مكانتها المتقدمة في قيادة الحوار الدولي حول التنمية السياحية المستدامة. كما أتاحت المشاركة فرصة لعرض جهود سورية في إعادة تأهيل القطاع السياحي، والتأكيد على استعدادها للتعاون والانفتاح مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة.

٢- ما أبرز الموضوعات التي ركزت عليها كلمة سورية في هذه الدورة، وما الرسائل التي حرصتم على إيصالها للمجتمع الدولي؟

ركّزت كلمة سورية على أهمية السياحة كأداة للتنمية والسلام وبناء الجسور بين الشعوب، مع التأكيد على أن سورية، رغم التحديات التي مرت بها، ما تزال تمتلك مقومات تؤهلها لاستعادة مكانتها كوجهة سياحية عالمية. كما حملت الكلمة رسالة واضحة إلى المجتمع الدولي مفادها أن إعادة دمج سورية في خارطة السياحة العالمية خطوة تصب في مصلحة الجميع، بما تتيحه من آفاق تعاون إقليمي وتعزيز لاستقرار المنطقة اقتصاديًا وثقافيًا.

٣- كيف رأيتم الدور الذي أدّته المملكة العربية السعودية في دعم التعاون الدولي السياحي خلال استضافتها لهذا الحدث العالمي؟

رأت سورية أن الدور الذي أدّته المملكة العربية السعودية خلال هذا الحدث كان قياديًا واستثنائيًا، إذ لم تكن استضافة الرياض مجرد تنظيم لفعالية دولية، بل كانت رسالة ريادة وانفتاح وتكامل. كما اعتبرت سورية المملكة نموذجًا ملهمًا في التخطيط السياحي الحديث من خلال رؤيتها الطموحة 2030، مؤكدة ثقتها بأن هذا الدور السعودي سيترك أثرًا إيجابيًا على العمل العربي المشترك في مجال السياحة.

٤- تشهد العلاقات السعودية السورية مرحلة جديدة؛ ما الفرص التي رأيتموها لتعزيز الشراكة بين البلدين في قطاع السياحة؟

شهدت العلاقات بين البلدين مرحلة واعدة مبنية على الثقة والرغبة المشتركة في فتح صفحة جديدة من التعاون. وفي قطاع السياحة، رأت سورية فرصًا كبيرة لتعزيز الشراكة في مجالات الاستثمار الفندقي، والتدريب السياحي، وتبادل الخبرات في التسويق والترويج، إلى جانب تنشيط السياحة الدينية والثقافية. كما رحبت وزارة السياحة السورية بالمستثمرين السعوديين، مؤكدة أن أبواب سورية مفتوحة أمام المشاريع المشتركة التي تخدم المصالح المتبادلة وتعمّق روابط الأخوة بين البلدين.

٥- هل كانت هناك مباحثات أو مشاريع مشتركة قيد الدراسة بين وزارتي السياحة في البلدين؟

نعم، جرت مباحثات أولية مثمرة بين الجانبين لبحث آفاق التعاون العملي، وقد لمس الوفد السوري اهتمامًا حقيقيًا من الجانب السعودي بفتح قنوات تواصل فعّالة. وتم العمل على إعداد مذكرة تفاهم تتضمن التعاون في مجالات التدريب والتأهيل، والاستثمار السياحي، وتبادل الخبرات التقنية والإدارية، مع أمل بأن تتوج هذه الخطوات قريبًا بمشاريع استثمارية مشتركة في المجالات الفندقية والمواقع التراثية والسياحة البيئية.

٦- ما أبرز التوجهات الحالية لوزارة السياحة السورية في إعادة تنشيط السياحة الداخلية والدولية بعد التحديات التي مرت بها البلاد؟

عملت وزارة السياحة السورية على وضع خطة وطنية شاملة لإعادة إنعاش القطاع، شملت تطوير البنية التحتية، وتحديث التشريعات، وتبسيط إجراءات الاستثمار. كما ركّزت على إعادة تأهيل المواقع الأثرية المتضررة وتنشيط السياحة الداخلية لتعزيز الثقة ودعم المجتمعات المحلية. وعلى المستوى الدولي، سعت سورية إلى استقطاب السياح من الدول الصديقة وإعادة تقديم نفسها كوجهة أصيلة وآمنة تزخر بالتنوع الطبيعي والثقافي.

٧- كيف يمكن للمنظمات الدولية، مثل منظمة الأمم المتحدة للسياحة، دعم سورية في استعادة مكانتها كوجهة سياحية تاريخية وثقافية؟

رأت سورية أن للمنظمات الدولية دورًا مهمًا في دعم إعادة تأهيل البنية السياحية، والمساهمة في الترويج العالمي للمواقع الأثرية السورية، وتدريب الكوادر الوطنية. كما أعربت عن أملها في أن تسهم المنظمة في إعادة إدماج سورية ضمن البرامج الدولية للتنمية السياحية المستدامة، ودعم المشاريع التي تعزز التراث الإنساني والحفاظ على الهوية الثقافية.

٨- ما المقومات السياحية التي تراهن عليها سورية في المرحلة القادمة لجذب السياح والمستثمرين؟

تراهن سورية على ثروتها الأثرية الفريدة المسجلة على قائمة التراث العالمي، مثل دمشق القديمة وحلب وتدمر وبُصرى الشام، إضافة إلى تنوعها الجغرافي والمناخي الممتد من الساحل إلى الجبال والبادية. كما تعوّل على الإنسان السوري لما يتميز به من كرم وضيافة، وهو عنصر محوري في نجاح أي تجربة سياحية، مما يجعل البلاد وجهة واعدة للسياح والمستثمرين.

٩- ما رؤيتكم لمستقبل السياحة العربية المشتركة، وكيف يمكن تعزيز التكامل السياحي في ظل ما طرحته رؤية السعودية 2030 من فرص؟

رأت سورية أن مستقبل السياحة العربية يقوم على التكامل لا التنافس، إذ تمتلك كل دولة عربية مقومات يمكنها إثراء التجربة السياحية الإقليمية عند التنسيق بينها. وقد فتحت رؤية السعودية 2030 آفاقًا واسعة لهذا التكامل من خلال دعم الاستثمار العربي والانفتاح الثقافي وتسهيل حركة السياح. وتتطلع سورية إلى بلورة إستراتيجية عربية موحدة تجعل من المنطقة مقصدًا متكاملًا للسياح من مختلف دول العالم.

١٠- ما الرسالة التي توجهونها لوسائل الإعلام العربية، ومنها جريدة عكاظ، في دعم التعاون والتواصل بين الشعوب العربية من خلال السياحة والثقافة؟

أكدت سورية أن الإعلام العربي شريك رئيسي في دعم التنمية السياحية، لما يملك من قدرة على نقل الصورة الإيجابية والتعريف بثقافات البلدان العربية وجمالها. وثمّنت سورية مبادرة جريدة عكاظ وجهودها في تعزيز الوعي بأهمية السياحة كجسر للتواصل بين الشعوب. ودعت وسائل الإعلام إلى أن تكون منبرًا للوحدة والانفتاح، وتسليط الضوء على القيم المشتركة، ودعم السياحة والثقافة بوصفهما لغة للسلام والمحبة بين الشعوب العربية.