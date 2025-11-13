عقب انتهاء أعمال الدورة الـ٢٦ للجمعية العامة لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للسياحة، التي استضافتها العاصمة السعودية الرياض بمشاركة دولية واسعة، أجرت «عكاظ» لقاءً خاصًا مع وزير السياحة في الجمهورية العربية السورية، مازن الصالحاني، الذي شارك في هذا الحدث العالمي، ضمن حضور سوري يعكس عودة بلاده الفاعلة إلى الساحة السياحية الإقليمية والدولية.
وتحدّث وزير السياحة السوري خلال الحوار عن رؤية بلاده لمستقبل القطاع السياحي، والجهود التي بذلتها سورية لإعادة تأهيله بعد سنوات من التحديات، كما استعرض تقييمه للدور السعودي الريادي في قيادة الحوار العالمي حول التنمية السياحية المستدامة.
وتناول كذلك آفاق التعاون بين الرياض ودمشق في المرحلة القادمة، ورؤيته لمستقبل السياحة العربية المشتركة، والدور الذي يمكن أن تؤديه المنظمات الدولية والإعلام العربي في دعم التنمية السياحية وتعزيز التواصل بين الشعوب.
وفيما يلي نص الحوار الكامل:
١- كيف تقيّمون مشاركة الجمهورية العربية السورية في أعمال الدورة الـ٢٦ للجمعية العامة لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للسياحة المنعقدة في الرياض؟
تأتي مشاركة الجمهورية العربية السورية في هذه الدورة تأكيدًا على عودة الحضور السوري الفاعل في الساحة السياحية الدولية، وعلى رغبتها الصادقة في الانخراط مجددًا في منظومة العمل المشترك التي ترسم ملامح مستقبل السياحة العالمي. وقد لمس الوفد السوري مستوى رفيعًا من الاحترافية في تنظيم المملكة العربية السعودية لهذا الحدث، بما يعكس مكانتها المتقدمة في قيادة الحوار الدولي حول التنمية السياحية المستدامة. كما أتاحت المشاركة فرصة لعرض جهود سورية في إعادة تأهيل القطاع السياحي، والتأكيد على استعدادها للتعاون والانفتاح مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة.
٢- ما أبرز الموضوعات التي ركزت عليها كلمة سورية في هذه الدورة، وما الرسائل التي حرصتم على إيصالها للمجتمع الدولي؟
ركّزت كلمة سورية على أهمية السياحة كأداة للتنمية والسلام وبناء الجسور بين الشعوب، مع التأكيد على أن سورية، رغم التحديات التي مرت بها، ما تزال تمتلك مقومات تؤهلها لاستعادة مكانتها كوجهة سياحية عالمية. كما حملت الكلمة رسالة واضحة إلى المجتمع الدولي مفادها أن إعادة دمج سورية في خارطة السياحة العالمية خطوة تصب في مصلحة الجميع، بما تتيحه من آفاق تعاون إقليمي وتعزيز لاستقرار المنطقة اقتصاديًا وثقافيًا.
٣- كيف رأيتم الدور الذي أدّته المملكة العربية السعودية في دعم التعاون الدولي السياحي خلال استضافتها لهذا الحدث العالمي؟
رأت سورية أن الدور الذي أدّته المملكة العربية السعودية خلال هذا الحدث كان قياديًا واستثنائيًا، إذ لم تكن استضافة الرياض مجرد تنظيم لفعالية دولية، بل كانت رسالة ريادة وانفتاح وتكامل. كما اعتبرت سورية المملكة نموذجًا ملهمًا في التخطيط السياحي الحديث من خلال رؤيتها الطموحة 2030، مؤكدة ثقتها بأن هذا الدور السعودي سيترك أثرًا إيجابيًا على العمل العربي المشترك في مجال السياحة.
٤- تشهد العلاقات السعودية السورية مرحلة جديدة؛ ما الفرص التي رأيتموها لتعزيز الشراكة بين البلدين في قطاع السياحة؟
شهدت العلاقات بين البلدين مرحلة واعدة مبنية على الثقة والرغبة المشتركة في فتح صفحة جديدة من التعاون. وفي قطاع السياحة، رأت سورية فرصًا كبيرة لتعزيز الشراكة في مجالات الاستثمار الفندقي، والتدريب السياحي، وتبادل الخبرات في التسويق والترويج، إلى جانب تنشيط السياحة الدينية والثقافية. كما رحبت وزارة السياحة السورية بالمستثمرين السعوديين، مؤكدة أن أبواب سورية مفتوحة أمام المشاريع المشتركة التي تخدم المصالح المتبادلة وتعمّق روابط الأخوة بين البلدين.
٥- هل كانت هناك مباحثات أو مشاريع مشتركة قيد الدراسة بين وزارتي السياحة في البلدين؟
نعم، جرت مباحثات أولية مثمرة بين الجانبين لبحث آفاق التعاون العملي، وقد لمس الوفد السوري اهتمامًا حقيقيًا من الجانب السعودي بفتح قنوات تواصل فعّالة. وتم العمل على إعداد مذكرة تفاهم تتضمن التعاون في مجالات التدريب والتأهيل، والاستثمار السياحي، وتبادل الخبرات التقنية والإدارية، مع أمل بأن تتوج هذه الخطوات قريبًا بمشاريع استثمارية مشتركة في المجالات الفندقية والمواقع التراثية والسياحة البيئية.
٦- ما أبرز التوجهات الحالية لوزارة السياحة السورية في إعادة تنشيط السياحة الداخلية والدولية بعد التحديات التي مرت بها البلاد؟
عملت وزارة السياحة السورية على وضع خطة وطنية شاملة لإعادة إنعاش القطاع، شملت تطوير البنية التحتية، وتحديث التشريعات، وتبسيط إجراءات الاستثمار. كما ركّزت على إعادة تأهيل المواقع الأثرية المتضررة وتنشيط السياحة الداخلية لتعزيز الثقة ودعم المجتمعات المحلية. وعلى المستوى الدولي، سعت سورية إلى استقطاب السياح من الدول الصديقة وإعادة تقديم نفسها كوجهة أصيلة وآمنة تزخر بالتنوع الطبيعي والثقافي.
٧- كيف يمكن للمنظمات الدولية، مثل منظمة الأمم المتحدة للسياحة، دعم سورية في استعادة مكانتها كوجهة سياحية تاريخية وثقافية؟
رأت سورية أن للمنظمات الدولية دورًا مهمًا في دعم إعادة تأهيل البنية السياحية، والمساهمة في الترويج العالمي للمواقع الأثرية السورية، وتدريب الكوادر الوطنية. كما أعربت عن أملها في أن تسهم المنظمة في إعادة إدماج سورية ضمن البرامج الدولية للتنمية السياحية المستدامة، ودعم المشاريع التي تعزز التراث الإنساني والحفاظ على الهوية الثقافية.
٨- ما المقومات السياحية التي تراهن عليها سورية في المرحلة القادمة لجذب السياح والمستثمرين؟
تراهن سورية على ثروتها الأثرية الفريدة المسجلة على قائمة التراث العالمي، مثل دمشق القديمة وحلب وتدمر وبُصرى الشام، إضافة إلى تنوعها الجغرافي والمناخي الممتد من الساحل إلى الجبال والبادية. كما تعوّل على الإنسان السوري لما يتميز به من كرم وضيافة، وهو عنصر محوري في نجاح أي تجربة سياحية، مما يجعل البلاد وجهة واعدة للسياح والمستثمرين.
٩- ما رؤيتكم لمستقبل السياحة العربية المشتركة، وكيف يمكن تعزيز التكامل السياحي في ظل ما طرحته رؤية السعودية 2030 من فرص؟
رأت سورية أن مستقبل السياحة العربية يقوم على التكامل لا التنافس، إذ تمتلك كل دولة عربية مقومات يمكنها إثراء التجربة السياحية الإقليمية عند التنسيق بينها. وقد فتحت رؤية السعودية 2030 آفاقًا واسعة لهذا التكامل من خلال دعم الاستثمار العربي والانفتاح الثقافي وتسهيل حركة السياح. وتتطلع سورية إلى بلورة إستراتيجية عربية موحدة تجعل من المنطقة مقصدًا متكاملًا للسياح من مختلف دول العالم.
١٠- ما الرسالة التي توجهونها لوسائل الإعلام العربية، ومنها جريدة عكاظ، في دعم التعاون والتواصل بين الشعوب العربية من خلال السياحة والثقافة؟
أكدت سورية أن الإعلام العربي شريك رئيسي في دعم التنمية السياحية، لما يملك من قدرة على نقل الصورة الإيجابية والتعريف بثقافات البلدان العربية وجمالها. وثمّنت سورية مبادرة جريدة عكاظ وجهودها في تعزيز الوعي بأهمية السياحة كجسر للتواصل بين الشعوب. ودعت وسائل الإعلام إلى أن تكون منبرًا للوحدة والانفتاح، وتسليط الضوء على القيم المشتركة، ودعم السياحة والثقافة بوصفهما لغة للسلام والمحبة بين الشعوب العربية.
Following the conclusion of the 26th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, which was hosted by the Saudi capital Riyadh with wide international participation, "Okaz" conducted a special interview with the Minister of Tourism of the Syrian Arab Republic, Mazen Al-Salehany, who participated in this global event, reflecting Syria's active return to the regional and international tourism arena.
The Syrian Minister of Tourism spoke during the dialogue about his country's vision for the future of the tourism sector, and the efforts made by Syria to rehabilitate it after years of challenges. He also reviewed his assessment of the leading role of Saudi Arabia in leading the global dialogue on sustainable tourism development.
He also discussed the prospects for cooperation between Riyadh and Damascus in the coming phase, his vision for the future of joint Arab tourism, and the role that international organizations and Arab media can play in supporting tourism development and enhancing communication between peoples.
Below is the full text of the interview:
1- How do you assess the participation of the Syrian Arab Republic in the 26th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organization held in Riyadh?
The participation of the Syrian Arab Republic in this session comes as a confirmation of the return of the active Syrian presence in the international tourism arena, and its sincere desire to re-engage in the joint work system that shapes the future of global tourism. The Syrian delegation felt a high level of professionalism in the organization of this event by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reflecting its advanced position in leading the international dialogue on sustainable tourism development. The participation also provided an opportunity to showcase Syria's efforts in rehabilitating the tourism sector and to emphasize its readiness for cooperation and openness with brotherly and friendly countries.
2- What are the main topics that Syria focused on in this session, and what messages did you seek to convey to the international community?
Syria's speech focused on the importance of tourism as a tool for development and peace and building bridges between peoples, emphasizing that Syria, despite the challenges it has faced, still possesses the components that qualify it to regain its status as a global tourist destination. The speech also carried a clear message to the international community that reintegrating Syria into the global tourism map is a step that serves everyone's interests, as it opens up prospects for regional cooperation and enhances the stability of the region economically and culturally.
3- How did you view the role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting international tourism cooperation during its hosting of this global event?
Syria viewed the role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during this event as leadership and exceptional, as hosting Riyadh was not just about organizing an international event, but it was a message of leadership, openness, and integration. Syria also considered the Kingdom an inspiring model in modern tourism planning through its ambitious Vision 2030, affirming its confidence that this Saudi role will leave a positive impact on Arab joint action in the field of tourism.
4- Saudi-Syrian relations are witnessing a new phase; what opportunities do you see to enhance the partnership between the two countries in the tourism sector?
The relations between the two countries have entered a promising phase based on trust and a mutual desire to open a new page of cooperation. In the tourism sector, Syria sees significant opportunities to enhance partnership in hotel investment, tourism training, and the exchange of experiences in marketing and promotion, in addition to activating religious and cultural tourism. The Syrian Ministry of Tourism welcomed Saudi investors, confirming that Syria's doors are open to joint projects that serve mutual interests and deepen the bonds of brotherhood between the two countries.
5- Were there any discussions or joint projects under study between the tourism ministries of the two countries?
Yes, fruitful preliminary discussions took place between the two sides to explore practical cooperation prospects, and the Syrian delegation sensed a genuine interest from the Saudi side in opening effective communication channels. Work is underway to prepare a memorandum of understanding that includes cooperation in training and rehabilitation, tourism investment, and the exchange of technical and administrative expertise, with the hope that these steps will soon culminate in joint investment projects in hotel sectors, heritage sites, and environmental tourism.
6- What are the current trends of the Syrian Ministry of Tourism in revitalizing domestic and international tourism after the challenges the country has faced?
The Syrian Ministry of Tourism has worked on developing a comprehensive national plan to revive the sector, which includes developing infrastructure, updating legislation, and simplifying investment procedures. It has also focused on rehabilitating damaged archaeological sites and revitalizing domestic tourism to enhance confidence and support local communities. At the international level, Syria has sought to attract tourists from friendly countries and to reintroduce itself as an authentic and safe destination rich in natural and cultural diversity.
7- How can international organizations, such as the United Nations World Tourism Organization, support Syria in regaining its status as a historical and cultural tourist destination?
Syria believes that international organizations have an important role in supporting the rehabilitation of the tourism infrastructure, contributing to the global promotion of Syrian archaeological sites, and training national cadres. It also expressed hope that the organization would contribute to reintegrating Syria into international programs for sustainable tourism development and support projects that enhance human heritage and preserve cultural identity.
8- What tourism components does Syria rely on in the coming phase to attract tourists and investors?
Syria relies on its unique archaeological wealth registered on the World Heritage List, such as Old Damascus, Aleppo, Palmyra, and Bosra Al-Sham, in addition to its geographical and climatic diversity extending from the coast to the mountains and the desert. It also counts on the Syrian people for their generosity and hospitality, which are key elements in the success of any tourism experience, making the country a promising destination for tourists and investors.
9- What is your vision for the future of joint Arab tourism, and how can tourism integration be enhanced in light of the opportunities presented by Saudi Vision 2030?
Syria believes that the future of Arab tourism is based on integration rather than competition, as each Arab country possesses components that can enrich the regional tourism experience when coordinated. Saudi Vision 2030 has opened wide horizons for this integration by supporting Arab investment, cultural openness, and facilitating the movement of tourists. Syria looks forward to formulating a unified Arab strategy that makes the region a comprehensive destination for tourists from various countries of the world.
10- What message do you send to Arab media, including Okaz newspaper, in supporting cooperation and communication between Arab peoples through tourism and culture?
Syria affirmed that Arab media is a key partner in supporting tourism development, as it has the ability to convey a positive image and introduce the cultures and beauty of Arab countries. Syria appreciated the initiative of Okaz newspaper and its efforts to raise awareness of the importance of tourism as a bridge for communication between peoples. It called on the media to be a platform for unity and openness, highlighting common values, and supporting tourism and culture as a language of peace and love among Arab peoples.