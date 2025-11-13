كشف رصد أجرته «عكاظ» بناء على أرقام حكومية، أن إجمالي السعوديين العاملين في القطاع الخاص بلغ نحو 2.53 مليون فرد، منهم 1.48 مليون من الذكور، و1.05 مليون امرأة، موزعين على أكثر من 1.68 مليون منشأة، إذ يبلغ عدد الأنشطة الاقتصادية التي يعملون بها أكثر من 3 آلاف نشاط اقتصادي.


وتصدر نشاط «استخراج النفط» على النصيب الأعلى في توظيف السعوديين الذكور، إذ يعمل في هذا النشاط نحو 63,775 موظفًا، تليها البنوك التجارية الوطنية بـ26,966 موظفًا، ثم الحراسة الأمنية المدنية الخاصة بـ21,129 موظفًا، والإنشاءات العامة للمباني غير السكنية مثل المدارس والمستشفيات والفنادق بـ18,178 موظفًا، وأنشطة صيانة المباني بـ11,966 موظفًا، والإنشاءات السكنية بـ10,428 موظفًا، إضافة إلى نقل المياه عبر خطوط الأنابيب وإنتاج وتوزيع الهواء المبرد بعدد 9,496 موظفًا لكل منهما، إضافة إلى قطاعات أخرى بأعداد أقل.


أما السعوديات فقد تصدّر نشاط التوسط في توظيف السعوديين على عدد الموظفات بـ 9,637 موظفة، ثم الإنشاءات السكنية بـ7,621 موظفة، والبنوك التجارية بـ7,320 موظفة، وأنشطة الخدمات الإدارية المتكاملة للمكاتب بـ6,388 موظفة، فالمستشفيات بـ5,837 موظفة، ثم إنشاءات المباني السكنية مرة أخرى بـ5,762 موظفة، وأنشطة صيانة المباني بـ5,435 موظفة، واستخراج النفط الخام بـ5,246 موظفة، والإنشاءات السكنية مجددًا بـ5,178 موظفة.


الكبيرة تتصدر


وأوضح التقرير أن المنشآت «متناهية الصغر» بلغ عددها نحو 1.5 مليون منشأة، ثم المنشآت الصغيرة وعددها تجاوز 160 ألف منشأة، ثم المتوسطة بأكثر من 21 ألف منشأة، فيما بلغ عدد المنشآت الكبرى أكثر من 4000 منشأة.


ورغم قلة عدد المنشآت الكبرى، إلا أنها الأعلى استحواذا في توظيف السعوديين، وبلغ عدد العاملين السعوديين في المنشآت الكبيرة أكثر من 1.14 مليون موظف سعودي، وتصنف المنشأة بأنها كبيرة (عند تحقيقها إيرادات تتجاوز 200 مليون ريال أو تضم 250 موظفا فأكثر)، أما عدد العاملين في المنشآت الصغيرة فبلغ نحو 580 ألف مواطن، وتصنف المنشأة بأنها صغيرة إذا كان عدد العاملين بها (6-49 موظفا) أو تصل إيراداتها بين ( 3 – 40 مليون ريال)، ويعمل نحو 565 ألف مواطن ومواطنة في المنشآت المتوسطة والتي يعمل بها بين (50 - 250 موظفا) أو تبلغ إيراداتها السنوية بين (40 – 200 مليون ريال)، أما المنشآت متناهية الصغر التي يعمل بها 5 عمال فأقل وإيراداتها لا تتجاوز 3 ملايين فيبلغ عدد العاملين بها 236 ألف موظف.