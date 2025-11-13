A survey conducted by "Okaz" based on government figures revealed that the total number of Saudis working in the private sector has reached approximately 2.53 million individuals, including 1.48 million males and 1.05 million females, distributed across more than 1.68 million establishments, with the number of economic activities they are engaged in exceeding 3,000.



The activity of "oil extraction" topped the list for employing Saudi males, with around 63,775 employees in this sector, followed by national commercial banks with 26,966 employees, then private civil security with 21,129 employees, general construction of non-residential buildings such as schools, hospitals, and hotels with 18,178 employees, building maintenance activities with 11,966 employees, and residential construction with 10,428 employees. Additionally, water transportation through pipelines and the production and distribution of chilled air each employed 9,496 individuals, along with other sectors with smaller numbers.



As for Saudi females, the activity of mediating in the employment of Saudis led in terms of the number of female employees with 9,637 employees, followed by residential construction with 7,621 employees, commercial banks with 7,320 employees, integrated administrative services for offices with 6,388 employees, hospitals with 5,837 employees, then residential building construction again with 5,762 employees, building maintenance activities with 5,435 employees, crude oil extraction with 5,246 employees, and residential construction once more with 5,178 employees.



Large Enterprises Lead



The report indicated that the number of "micro" establishments reached about 1.5 million, followed by small establishments with over 160,000, and medium-sized establishments with more than 21,000, while the number of large establishments exceeded 4,000.



Despite the small number of large establishments, they have the highest share in employing Saudis, with the number of Saudi workers in large establishments exceeding 1.14 million. An establishment is classified as large if it achieves revenues exceeding 200 million riyals or employs 250 or more employees. The number of workers in small establishments reached approximately 580,000 citizens, and an establishment is classified as small if the number of employees is between 6-49 or if its revenues range between 3-40 million riyals. About 565,000 citizens work in medium-sized establishments, which employ between 50-250 employees or have annual revenues between 40-200 million riyals. As for micro establishments, which employ 5 workers or fewer and have revenues not exceeding 3 million, the number of employees in them is 236,000.