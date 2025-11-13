كشف رصد أجرته «عكاظ» بناء على أرقام حكومية، أن إجمالي السعوديين العاملين في القطاع الخاص بلغ نحو 2.53 مليون فرد، منهم 1.48 مليون من الذكور، و1.05 مليون امرأة، موزعين على أكثر من 1.68 مليون منشأة، إذ يبلغ عدد الأنشطة الاقتصادية التي يعملون بها أكثر من 3 آلاف نشاط اقتصادي.
وتصدر نشاط «استخراج النفط» على النصيب الأعلى في توظيف السعوديين الذكور، إذ يعمل في هذا النشاط نحو 63,775 موظفًا، تليها البنوك التجارية الوطنية بـ26,966 موظفًا، ثم الحراسة الأمنية المدنية الخاصة بـ21,129 موظفًا، والإنشاءات العامة للمباني غير السكنية مثل المدارس والمستشفيات والفنادق بـ18,178 موظفًا، وأنشطة صيانة المباني بـ11,966 موظفًا، والإنشاءات السكنية بـ10,428 موظفًا، إضافة إلى نقل المياه عبر خطوط الأنابيب وإنتاج وتوزيع الهواء المبرد بعدد 9,496 موظفًا لكل منهما، إضافة إلى قطاعات أخرى بأعداد أقل.
أما السعوديات فقد تصدّر نشاط التوسط في توظيف السعوديين على عدد الموظفات بـ 9,637 موظفة، ثم الإنشاءات السكنية بـ7,621 موظفة، والبنوك التجارية بـ7,320 موظفة، وأنشطة الخدمات الإدارية المتكاملة للمكاتب بـ6,388 موظفة، فالمستشفيات بـ5,837 موظفة، ثم إنشاءات المباني السكنية مرة أخرى بـ5,762 موظفة، وأنشطة صيانة المباني بـ5,435 موظفة، واستخراج النفط الخام بـ5,246 موظفة، والإنشاءات السكنية مجددًا بـ5,178 موظفة.
الكبيرة تتصدر
وأوضح التقرير أن المنشآت «متناهية الصغر» بلغ عددها نحو 1.5 مليون منشأة، ثم المنشآت الصغيرة وعددها تجاوز 160 ألف منشأة، ثم المتوسطة بأكثر من 21 ألف منشأة، فيما بلغ عدد المنشآت الكبرى أكثر من 4000 منشأة.
ورغم قلة عدد المنشآت الكبرى، إلا أنها الأعلى استحواذا في توظيف السعوديين، وبلغ عدد العاملين السعوديين في المنشآت الكبيرة أكثر من 1.14 مليون موظف سعودي، وتصنف المنشأة بأنها كبيرة (عند تحقيقها إيرادات تتجاوز 200 مليون ريال أو تضم 250 موظفا فأكثر)، أما عدد العاملين في المنشآت الصغيرة فبلغ نحو 580 ألف مواطن، وتصنف المنشأة بأنها صغيرة إذا كان عدد العاملين بها (6-49 موظفا) أو تصل إيراداتها بين ( 3 – 40 مليون ريال)، ويعمل نحو 565 ألف مواطن ومواطنة في المنشآت المتوسطة والتي يعمل بها بين (50 - 250 موظفا) أو تبلغ إيراداتها السنوية بين (40 – 200 مليون ريال)، أما المنشآت متناهية الصغر التي يعمل بها 5 عمال فأقل وإيراداتها لا تتجاوز 3 ملايين فيبلغ عدد العاملين بها 236 ألف موظف.
A survey conducted by "Okaz" based on government figures revealed that the total number of Saudis working in the private sector has reached approximately 2.53 million individuals, including 1.48 million males and 1.05 million females, distributed across more than 1.68 million establishments, with the number of economic activities they are engaged in exceeding 3,000.
The activity of "oil extraction" topped the list for employing Saudi males, with around 63,775 employees in this sector, followed by national commercial banks with 26,966 employees, then private civil security with 21,129 employees, general construction of non-residential buildings such as schools, hospitals, and hotels with 18,178 employees, building maintenance activities with 11,966 employees, and residential construction with 10,428 employees. Additionally, water transportation through pipelines and the production and distribution of chilled air each employed 9,496 individuals, along with other sectors with smaller numbers.
As for Saudi females, the activity of mediating in the employment of Saudis led in terms of the number of female employees with 9,637 employees, followed by residential construction with 7,621 employees, commercial banks with 7,320 employees, integrated administrative services for offices with 6,388 employees, hospitals with 5,837 employees, then residential building construction again with 5,762 employees, building maintenance activities with 5,435 employees, crude oil extraction with 5,246 employees, and residential construction once more with 5,178 employees.
Large Enterprises Lead
The report indicated that the number of "micro" establishments reached about 1.5 million, followed by small establishments with over 160,000, and medium-sized establishments with more than 21,000, while the number of large establishments exceeded 4,000.
Despite the small number of large establishments, they have the highest share in employing Saudis, with the number of Saudi workers in large establishments exceeding 1.14 million. An establishment is classified as large if it achieves revenues exceeding 200 million riyals or employs 250 or more employees. The number of workers in small establishments reached approximately 580,000 citizens, and an establishment is classified as small if the number of employees is between 6-49 or if its revenues range between 3-40 million riyals. About 565,000 citizens work in medium-sized establishments, which employ between 50-250 employees or have annual revenues between 40-200 million riyals. As for micro establishments, which employ 5 workers or fewer and have revenues not exceeding 3 million, the number of employees in them is 236,000.