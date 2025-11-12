Most stock markets in the Gulf region declined today, significantly affected by the drop in global oil prices.



Oil prices – a catalyst for Gulf financial markets – fell by about 1%, influenced by an oversupply in the market, but expectations that the end of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history could boost demand limited the losses.



The main index in Dubai dropped by 0.5%, impacted by a 2% decline in the share of "Salk" for tolls and a 1.1% drop in the share of Emirates NBD Bank. The main index of the Saudi market decreased by 0.1%.



In Abu Dhabi, the index fell by 0.4%, with Aldar Properties' share declining by 1.6%.



On the other hand, Dana Gas's share closed up by 0.7%.



Price Gains



Analysts previously indicated that the surplus of crude oil limits price gains. This month, the OPEC+ alliance agreed to suspend its production increase in the first quarter of next year, after reducing the production cuts it had imposed since last August.



For its part, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) today maintained its forecasts for global oil demand growth in 2025 unchanged at 1.30 million barrels per day, and it kept its demand growth forecast for 2026 at 1.38 million barrels per day.



The organization clarified in its monthly report that the average production of the "OPEC+" alliance reached 43.02 million barrels per day in October, a decrease of 73,000 barrels per day compared to September, despite the alliance's agreement to increase production.