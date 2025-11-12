تراجعت معظم أسواق الأسهم في منطقة الخليج اليوم، متأثرة بشكل كبير بانخفاض أسعار النفط العالمية.
وهبطت أسعار النفط – وهي محفز لأسواق المال الخليجية – بنحو 1%، متأثرة بتخمة المعروض في السوق، لكن توقعات بأن إنهاء أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة قد يعزز الطلب حدّت من الخسائر.
وتراجع المؤشر الرئيسي في دبي 0.5% متأثرًا بهبوط بنسبة 2% لسهم «سالك» للتعرفة المرورية وهبوط بنسبة 1.1% لسهم بنك الإمارات دبي الوطني. وانخفض المؤشر الرئيسي للسوق السعودية 0.1%.
وفي أبوظبي، انخفض المؤشر 0.4%، مع تراجع سهم الدار العقارية 1.6%.
من ناحية أخرى، أغلق سهم دانة غاز الإماراتية على ارتفاع 0.7%.
مكاسب الأسعار
وأشار محللون سابقًا إلى أن فائض المعروض من النفط الخام يحدّ من مكاسب الأسعار. ووافق تحالف أوبك+ هذا الشهر على تعليق زيادة إنتاجه في الربع الأول من العام القادم، بعد أن قلّص تخفيضات الإنتاج التي فرضها منذ أغسطس الماضي.
من جهتها، أبقت منظمة الدول المصدّرة للنفط (أوبك) اليوم،على توقعاتها لنمو الطلب العالمي على النفط في عام 2025 دون تغيير عند 1.30 مليون برميل يوميًا، كما ثبتت توقعاتها لنمو الطلب في عام 2026 عند 1.38 مليون برميل يوميًا.
وأوضحت المنظمة في تقريرها الشهري أن متوسط إنتاج تحالف «أوبك+» من النفط الخام بلغ 43.02 مليون برميل يوميًا في أكتوبر الماضي، بانخفاض قدره 73 ألف برميل يوميًا مقارنة بشهر سبتمبر، رغم اتفاق التحالف على زيادة الإنتاج.
Most stock markets in the Gulf region declined today, significantly affected by the drop in global oil prices.
Oil prices – a catalyst for Gulf financial markets – fell by about 1%, influenced by an oversupply in the market, but expectations that the end of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history could boost demand limited the losses.
The main index in Dubai dropped by 0.5%, impacted by a 2% decline in the share of "Salk" for tolls and a 1.1% drop in the share of Emirates NBD Bank. The main index of the Saudi market decreased by 0.1%.
In Abu Dhabi, the index fell by 0.4%, with Aldar Properties' share declining by 1.6%.
On the other hand, Dana Gas's share closed up by 0.7%.
Price Gains
Analysts previously indicated that the surplus of crude oil limits price gains. This month, the OPEC+ alliance agreed to suspend its production increase in the first quarter of next year, after reducing the production cuts it had imposed since last August.
For its part, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) today maintained its forecasts for global oil demand growth in 2025 unchanged at 1.30 million barrels per day, and it kept its demand growth forecast for 2026 at 1.38 million barrels per day.
The organization clarified in its monthly report that the average production of the "OPEC+" alliance reached 43.02 million barrels per day in October, a decrease of 73,000 barrels per day compared to September, despite the alliance's agreement to increase production.