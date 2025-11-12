تراجعت معظم أسواق الأسهم في منطقة الخليج اليوم، متأثرة بشكل كبير بانخفاض أسعار النفط العالمية.


وهبطت أسعار النفط – وهي محفز لأسواق المال الخليجية – بنحو 1%، متأثرة بتخمة المعروض في السوق، لكن توقعات بأن إنهاء أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة قد يعزز الطلب حدّت من الخسائر.


وتراجع المؤشر الرئيسي في دبي 0.5% متأثرًا بهبوط بنسبة 2% لسهم «سالك» للتعرفة المرورية وهبوط بنسبة 1.1% لسهم بنك الإمارات دبي الوطني. وانخفض المؤشر الرئيسي للسوق السعودية 0.1%.


وفي أبوظبي، انخفض المؤشر 0.4%، مع تراجع سهم الدار العقارية 1.6%.


من ناحية أخرى، أغلق سهم دانة غاز الإماراتية على ارتفاع 0.7%.

مكاسب الأسعار


وأشار محللون سابقًا إلى أن فائض المعروض من النفط الخام يحدّ من مكاسب الأسعار. ووافق تحالف أوبك+ هذا الشهر على تعليق زيادة إنتاجه في الربع الأول من العام القادم، بعد أن قلّص تخفيضات الإنتاج التي فرضها منذ أغسطس الماضي.


من جهتها، أبقت منظمة الدول المصدّرة للنفط (أوبك) اليوم،على توقعاتها لنمو الطلب العالمي على النفط في عام 2025 دون تغيير عند 1.30 مليون برميل يوميًا، كما ثبتت توقعاتها لنمو الطلب في عام 2026 عند 1.38 مليون برميل يوميًا.


وأوضحت المنظمة في تقريرها الشهري أن متوسط إنتاج تحالف «أوبك+» من النفط الخام بلغ 43.02 مليون برميل يوميًا في أكتوبر الماضي، بانخفاض قدره 73 ألف برميل يوميًا مقارنة بشهر سبتمبر، رغم اتفاق التحالف على زيادة الإنتاج.