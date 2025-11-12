The three main indices on Wall Street opened higher today, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a record high amid investor expectations that the longest government shutdown in the United States may come to an end.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 87.8 points, or 0.18%, to 48,015.79 points, while the S&P 500 increased by 21.2 points, or 0.31%, to 6,867.77 points.



The Nasdaq Composite also climbed by 95.5 points, or 0.41%, to 23,563.839 points.



Final Vote



Efforts to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history are nearing a final vote today, as President Donald Trump declared victory in the political standoff while competing Democrats were divided over the terms of the settlement.



The House of Representatives is likely to vote (on Wednesday) in favor of the spending bill to resolve the ongoing crisis that has lasted for 6 weeks, after 8 Senate Democrats joined Trump-supporting Republicans on Monday.