فتحت المؤشرات الثلاثة الرئيسية في «وول ستريت» على ارتفاع اليوم، وسجل مؤشر داو جونز الصناعي مستوى قياسيا مرتفعا وسط توقعات من المستثمرين باحتمال انتهاء أطول إغلاق حكومي في الولايات المتحدة.


وصعد مؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 87.8 نقطة بما يعادل 0.18% إلى 48015.79 نقطة، وارتفع مؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 بواقع 21.2 نقطة أو 0.31% إلى 6867.77 نقطة.


كما ارتفع مؤشر ناسداك المجمع 95.5 نقطة أي 0.41% إلى 23563.839 نقطة.


تصويت نهائي


وتقترب الجهود الرامية إلى إنهاء أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة من تصويت نهائي اليوم، في وقت أعلن الرئيس دونالد ترمب الانتصار في المواجهة السياسية بينما انقسم الديمقراطيون المتنافسون فيما بينهم حول نص التسوية.


ومن المرجح أن يصوت مجلس النواب (الأربعاء) بالموافقة على مشروع قانون الإنفاق لحل الأزمة المستمرة منذ 6 أسابيع، بعد أن انضم 8 ديمقراطيين في مجلس الشيوخ يوم الإثنين إلى الجمهوريين المؤيدين لترمب.