فتحت المؤشرات الثلاثة الرئيسية في «وول ستريت» على ارتفاع اليوم، وسجل مؤشر داو جونز الصناعي مستوى قياسيا مرتفعا وسط توقعات من المستثمرين باحتمال انتهاء أطول إغلاق حكومي في الولايات المتحدة.
وصعد مؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 87.8 نقطة بما يعادل 0.18% إلى 48015.79 نقطة، وارتفع مؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 بواقع 21.2 نقطة أو 0.31% إلى 6867.77 نقطة.
كما ارتفع مؤشر ناسداك المجمع 95.5 نقطة أي 0.41% إلى 23563.839 نقطة.
تصويت نهائي
وتقترب الجهود الرامية إلى إنهاء أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة من تصويت نهائي اليوم، في وقت أعلن الرئيس دونالد ترمب الانتصار في المواجهة السياسية بينما انقسم الديمقراطيون المتنافسون فيما بينهم حول نص التسوية.
ومن المرجح أن يصوت مجلس النواب (الأربعاء) بالموافقة على مشروع قانون الإنفاق لحل الأزمة المستمرة منذ 6 أسابيع، بعد أن انضم 8 ديمقراطيين في مجلس الشيوخ يوم الإثنين إلى الجمهوريين المؤيدين لترمب.
The three main indices on Wall Street opened higher today, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a record high amid investor expectations that the longest government shutdown in the United States may come to an end.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 87.8 points, or 0.18%, to 48,015.79 points, while the S&P 500 increased by 21.2 points, or 0.31%, to 6,867.77 points.
The Nasdaq Composite also climbed by 95.5 points, or 0.41%, to 23,563.839 points.
Final Vote
Efforts to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history are nearing a final vote today, as President Donald Trump declared victory in the political standoff while competing Democrats were divided over the terms of the settlement.
The House of Representatives is likely to vote (on Wednesday) in favor of the spending bill to resolve the ongoing crisis that has lasted for 6 weeks, after 8 Senate Democrats joined Trump-supporting Republicans on Monday.