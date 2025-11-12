The Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid Al-Falih, heads a high-level delegation that includes several government officials and private sector leaders on an official visit to the Republic of India from November 12-13. The visit aims to enhance cooperation and investment partnership between the two friendly countries.



The agenda for the visit includes holding bilateral meetings with several ministers and senior officials in the Indian government, as well as meetings with leaders of major Indian companies and investors in several vital sectors.



Quality Partnerships



Roundtable meetings will be held on the sidelines of the visit to discuss ways to develop mutual investments and expand quality partnerships between the government and private sectors in the fields of food security, automotive, healthcare, infrastructure, startups, and others.



This visit comes as part of the Kingdom's commitment to diversify the national economy in line with Vision 2030 by enhancing international partnerships, attracting quality investments, and exploring cooperation opportunities in priority economic sectors, thereby strengthening the Kingdom's position as a leading global investment hub.