يرأس وزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد الفالح وفدا رفيع المستوى يضم عددا من المسؤولين الحكوميين وقادة القطاع الخاص، في زيارة رسمية إلى جمهورية الهند، خلال الفترة من 12-13 نوفمبر الجاري، تهدف إلى تعزيز التعاون والشراكة الاستثمارية بين البلدين الصديقين.
ويتضمن برنامج الزيارة عقد اجتماعات ثنائية مع عدد من الوزراء وكبار المسؤولين في الحكومة الهندية، إلى جانب لقاءات مع مجموعة من قيادات كبرى الشركات الهندية والمستثمرين في عدة قطاعات حيوية.
شراكات نوعية
وستعقد على هامش الزيارة اجتماعات طاولات مستديرة، لمناقشة سبل تنمية الاستثمارات المتبادلة وتوسيع الشراكات النوعية بين القطاعين الحكومي والخاص في قطاعات الأمن الغذائي والسيارات والرعاية الصحية والبنية التحتية والشركات الناشئة وغيرها.
وتأتي هذه الزيارة في إطار حرص المملكة على تنويع الاقتصاد الوطني وفق رؤية المملكة 2030 عبر تعزيز الشراكات الدولية، وجذب الاستثمارات النوعية، واستكشاف فرص التعاون في القطاعات الاقتصادية ذات الأولوية، بما يعزز مكانة المملكة بصفتها مركزا استثماريا عالميا رائدا.
The Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid Al-Falih, heads a high-level delegation that includes several government officials and private sector leaders on an official visit to the Republic of India from November 12-13. The visit aims to enhance cooperation and investment partnership between the two friendly countries.
The agenda for the visit includes holding bilateral meetings with several ministers and senior officials in the Indian government, as well as meetings with leaders of major Indian companies and investors in several vital sectors.
Quality Partnerships
Roundtable meetings will be held on the sidelines of the visit to discuss ways to develop mutual investments and expand quality partnerships between the government and private sectors in the fields of food security, automotive, healthcare, infrastructure, startups, and others.
This visit comes as part of the Kingdom's commitment to diversify the national economy in line with Vision 2030 by enhancing international partnerships, attracting quality investments, and exploring cooperation opportunities in priority economic sectors, thereby strengthening the Kingdom's position as a leading global investment hub.