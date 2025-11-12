يرأس وزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد الفالح وفدا رفيع المستوى يضم عددا من المسؤولين الحكوميين وقادة القطاع الخاص، في زيارة رسمية إلى جمهورية الهند، خلال الفترة من 12-13 نوفمبر الجاري، تهدف إلى تعزيز التعاون والشراكة الاستثمارية بين البلدين الصديقين.


ويتضمن برنامج الزيارة عقد اجتماعات ثنائية مع عدد من الوزراء وكبار المسؤولين في الحكومة الهندية، إلى جانب لقاءات مع مجموعة من قيادات كبرى الشركات الهندية والمستثمرين في عدة قطاعات حيوية.


شراكات نوعية


وستعقد على هامش الزيارة اجتماعات طاولات مستديرة، لمناقشة سبل تنمية الاستثمارات المتبادلة وتوسيع الشراكات النوعية بين القطاعين الحكومي والخاص في قطاعات الأمن الغذائي والسيارات والرعاية الصحية والبنية التحتية والشركات الناشئة وغيرها.


وتأتي هذه الزيارة في إطار حرص المملكة على تنويع الاقتصاد الوطني وفق رؤية المملكة 2030 عبر تعزيز الشراكات الدولية، وجذب الاستثمارات النوعية، واستكشاف فرص التعاون في القطاعات الاقتصادية ذات الأولوية، بما يعزز مكانة المملكة بصفتها مركزا استثماريا عالميا رائدا.