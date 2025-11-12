In a new step reflecting the growing relations between the Kingdom and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Riyadh witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to establish the Saudi-Sri Lankan Business Council, which will be the first official platform bringing together the private sectors of both countries.



The signing took place at the headquarters of the Saudi Chambers Federation, in the presence of Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, Sri Lanka's Ambassador to the Kingdom, Amir Ajwad, President of the Saudi Chambers Federation, Hassan Al-Huwaizi, and a number of businessmen from both sides.



50 Years of Relations



The Sri Lankan minister confirmed in a speech during the ceremony that the establishment of the council comes at an important time, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, noting that this step represents a turning point in economic and commercial cooperation, enhancing the partnership between the private sectors and opening new horizons for mutual investment, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and Sri Lanka's plans to boost its national economy.



For his part, Ambassador Amir Ajwad described the launch of the council, in his conversation with "Okaz," as a long-awaited initiative that will contribute to building lasting bridges of communication between businessmen in both countries and enhance cooperation in the fields of trade, tourism, technology, and industry.



Developing Investment Relations



Saudi-Sri Lankan Council President Abdulhadi Al-Qarni emphasized that the council will strive to develop investment relations and explore promising opportunities, calling on investors from both sides to visit the Kingdom and Sri Lanka to learn about the growing investment environment in both countries.



It is noteworthy that the Saudi Chambers Federation is the official umbrella for the business community in the Kingdom, comprising 28 chambers of commerce, in addition to 70 joint business councils with major countries, while the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Sri Lanka represents the largest economic entity in the country, comprising more than 63 chambers and business associations.