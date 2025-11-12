في خطوة جديدة تعكس تنامي العلاقات بين المملكة وجمهورية سريلانكا، شهدت الرياض توقيع مذكرة تفاهم لتأسيس مجلس الأعمال السعودي-السريلانكي، ليكون أول منصة رسمية تجمع القطاعين الخاصين في البلدين.


إذ جرى التوقيع في مقر اتحاد الغرف السعودية، بحضور وزير الخارجية والتوظيف الخارجي والسياحة السريلانكي فيجيثا هيراث، وسفير سريلانكا لدى المملكة أمير أجود، ورئيس اتحاد الغرف السعودية حسن الحويزي، وعدد من رجال الأعمال من الجانبين.


50 عاما على العلاقات


أكد الوزير السريلانكي، في كلمة خلال الحفل، أن تأسيس المجلس يأتي في توقيت مهم، بالتزامن مع مرور 50 عاما على إقامة العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين البلدين، مشيرا إلى أن الخطوة تمثل نقطة تحول في التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري، بما يعزز الشراكة بين القطاعين الخاصين ويفتح آفاقا جديدة للاستثمار المتبادل، انسجاما مع رؤية السعودية 2030 وخطط سريلانكا للنهوض باقتصادها الوطني.


من جهته، وصف السفير أمير أجود، خلال حديثه لـ«عكاظ»، إطلاق المجلس بأنه مبادرة طال انتظارها، وستسهم في بناء جسور تواصل دائمة بين رجال الأعمال في البلدين، وتعزز التعاون في مجالات التجارة، السياحة، التكنولوجيا، والصناعة.


تطوير العلاقات الاستثمارية


وشدد رئيس المجلس السعودي-السريلانكي عبدالهادي القرني على أن المجلس سيسعى إلى تطوير العلاقات الاستثمارية، واستكشاف الفرص الواعدة، داعيا المستثمرين في الجانبين إلى زيارة المملكة وسريلانكا، للاطلاع على البيئة الاستثمارية المتنامية في الدولتين.


يُذكر أن اتحاد الغرف السعودية يعد المظلة الرسمية لمجتمع الأعمال في المملكة، ويضم 28 غرفة تجارية، إضافة إلى 70 مجلس أعمال مشتركا مع دول كبرى، فيما يمثل اتحاد غرف التجارة والصناعة في سريلانكا، أكبر كيان اقتصادي في البلاد، ويضم أكثر من 63 غرفة وجمعية أعمال.