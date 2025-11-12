سجّلت نسبة إشغال الفنادق الفاخرة في المدينة المنورة زيادة بلغت 4% خلال الأسبوع الأخير من شهر أكتوبر الماضي، كما سجّلت نسبة إشغال الفنادق في المدينة المنورة إجمالاً زيادة بلغت 2.5% مقارنة بالأسبوع السابق.


وبحسب تقرير أصدرته غرفة المدينة المنورة، حققت منطقة المدينة المنورة أداءً لافتاً في قطاع الضيافة خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي 2025م، سجّلت الفنادق خلاله معدل إشغال مرتفع بلغ 82.7% لتتصدر مناطق المملكة للربع الثاني على التوالي، بعد تصدرها في الربع الرابع من العام 2024م؛ مما يعكس مكانتها وجهة رئيسة تستقطب الزوار على مدار العام.


أبرز المؤشرات


استعرض التقرير أبرز المؤشرات الاقتصادية لقطاع الضيافة والإيواء في المنطقة، مشيراً إلى أن متوسط سعر الغرفة الفندقية الفاخرة في المدينة المنورة انخفض بنسبة بلغت 2.3% خلال الأسبوع الأخير من شهر أكتوبر الماضي، بمتوسط سعر بلغ 849.8 ريال، في حين بلغ متوسط سعر الغرفة الفندقية في المدينة المنورة 740.10 ريال، بانخفاض بلغ 1.4% عن الأسبوع السابق، وفق مؤشرات يتم رفعها دورياً، لرصد حالة السوق، ومقارنة أسعار الحجوزات وحجم الطلب على مرافق الضيافة والإيواء في المدينة المنورة التي تستقبل ملايين الزائرين على مدار العام.


استمرار النمو


وسجَّلت الشقق المخدومة، ومرافق الضيافة الأخرى في المدينة المنورة معدل إشغال بلغ 59.6% بنهاية الربع الأول من العام 2025م، لتُحقق ثاني أعلى معدّل على مستوى المملكة بعد الرياض التي سجّلت نسبة إشغال بلغت 71.5%؛ مما يعكس استمرار النمو، وزيادة الطلب على خدمات الإيواء في منطقة المدينة المنورة، مدعوماً بزيادة أعداد الزوار، وارتفاع متوسط مدة الإقامة، مما يؤكد قدرة المنطقة على المنافسة في سوق السياحة الوطني.


وبيَّن التقرير أن معدّل إشغال منشآت الإيواء السياحي يُمثّل أحد المؤشرات الرئيسة التي تعكس مستوى الطلب على خدمات الضيافة، وحركة السياحة في منطقة المدينة المنورة، ويظهر ارتفاعه قوة السوق السياحية، ومدى جاذبية الوجهة للزوار المحليين والدوليين.


أعداد غفيرة


وتستقبل المدينة المنورة على مدار العام أعداداً غفيرة من الزائرين من داخل وخارج المملكة، إذ تُشكّل فترة موسم الحج ذروة الطلب على خدمات ومرافق قطاع الفنادق، والضيافة الفاخرة، والشقق المخدومة، كما يواصل القطاع نشاطه باقي أشهر العام مع استمرار وصول المعتمرين والزائرين إلى المدينة المنورة، مما يعكس دور قطاع الضيافة والإيواء في نمو الأنشطة الاقتصادية بمنطقة المدينة المنورة التي تشهد وتيرة عمل متسارعة لإنشاء مشروعات استثمارية واعدة في القطاع الفندقي في المنطقة المركزية المحيطة بالمسجد النبوي، وعلى امتداد الطرق الرئيسة، ومن أبرزها طريق الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وطريق الملك عبدالعزيز، التي تشكّل طرقاً محورية تربط المنافذ الجوية والبرية بوسط المدينة المنورة والمسجد النبوي؛ بهدف زيادة الطاقة الاستيعابية للقطاع بمختلف تصنيفاته، وفق معايير تحقق وفرة العرض، وجودة الخدمات المقدمة.