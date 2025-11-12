The occupancy rate of luxury hotels in Medina recorded an increase of 4% during the last week of October, while the overall occupancy rate of hotels in Medina increased by 2.5% compared to the previous week.



According to a report issued by the Medina Chamber of Commerce, the Medina region achieved remarkable performance in the hospitality sector during the first quarter of the current year 2025, with hotels recording a high occupancy rate of 82.7%, leading the regions of the Kingdom for the second consecutive quarter, after topping the list in the fourth quarter of 2024; reflecting its status as a primary destination attracting visitors year-round.



Key Indicators



The report reviewed the key economic indicators for the hospitality and accommodation sector in the region, noting that the average price of a luxury hotel room in Medina decreased by 2.3% during the last week of October, with an average price of 849.8 Riyals, while the average price of a hotel room in Medina was 740.10 Riyals, down by 1.4% from the previous week, according to indicators that are periodically raised to monitor the market situation and compare booking prices and the demand for hospitality and accommodation facilities in Medina, which receives millions of visitors throughout the year.



Continued Growth



Serviced apartments and other hospitality facilities in Medina recorded an occupancy rate of 59.6% by the end of the first quarter of 2025, achieving the second highest rate in the Kingdom after Riyadh, which recorded an occupancy rate of 71.5%; reflecting continued growth and increased demand for accommodation services in the Medina region, supported by the rising number of visitors and an increase in the average length of stay, confirming the region's ability to compete in the national tourism market.



The report indicated that the occupancy rate of tourist accommodation establishments represents one of the key indicators reflecting the level of demand for hospitality services and tourism activity in the Medina region, showing that its increase signifies the strength of the tourism market and the attractiveness of the destination for both local and international visitors.



Large Numbers



Medina receives large numbers of visitors throughout the year from within and outside the Kingdom, with the Hajj season period representing the peak demand for services and facilities in the hotel and luxury hospitality sector, while the sector continues its activity in the remaining months of the year with the ongoing arrival of Umrah pilgrims and visitors to Medina, reflecting the role of the hospitality and accommodation sector in the growth of economic activities in the Medina region, which is witnessing a rapid pace of work to establish promising investment projects in the hotel sector in the central area surrounding the Prophet's Mosque, along the main roads, most notably Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road and King Abdulaziz Road, which serve as key routes connecting air and land access to the city center of Medina and the Prophet's Mosque; aiming to increase the sector's capacity across various classifications, according to standards that ensure an abundance of supply and quality of services provided.