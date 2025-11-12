سجّلت نسبة إشغال الفنادق الفاخرة في المدينة المنورة زيادة بلغت 4% خلال الأسبوع الأخير من شهر أكتوبر الماضي، كما سجّلت نسبة إشغال الفنادق في المدينة المنورة إجمالاً زيادة بلغت 2.5% مقارنة بالأسبوع السابق.
وبحسب تقرير أصدرته غرفة المدينة المنورة، حققت منطقة المدينة المنورة أداءً لافتاً في قطاع الضيافة خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي 2025م، سجّلت الفنادق خلاله معدل إشغال مرتفع بلغ 82.7% لتتصدر مناطق المملكة للربع الثاني على التوالي، بعد تصدرها في الربع الرابع من العام 2024م؛ مما يعكس مكانتها وجهة رئيسة تستقطب الزوار على مدار العام.
أبرز المؤشرات
استعرض التقرير أبرز المؤشرات الاقتصادية لقطاع الضيافة والإيواء في المنطقة، مشيراً إلى أن متوسط سعر الغرفة الفندقية الفاخرة في المدينة المنورة انخفض بنسبة بلغت 2.3% خلال الأسبوع الأخير من شهر أكتوبر الماضي، بمتوسط سعر بلغ 849.8 ريال، في حين بلغ متوسط سعر الغرفة الفندقية في المدينة المنورة 740.10 ريال، بانخفاض بلغ 1.4% عن الأسبوع السابق، وفق مؤشرات يتم رفعها دورياً، لرصد حالة السوق، ومقارنة أسعار الحجوزات وحجم الطلب على مرافق الضيافة والإيواء في المدينة المنورة التي تستقبل ملايين الزائرين على مدار العام.
استمرار النمو
وسجَّلت الشقق المخدومة، ومرافق الضيافة الأخرى في المدينة المنورة معدل إشغال بلغ 59.6% بنهاية الربع الأول من العام 2025م، لتُحقق ثاني أعلى معدّل على مستوى المملكة بعد الرياض التي سجّلت نسبة إشغال بلغت 71.5%؛ مما يعكس استمرار النمو، وزيادة الطلب على خدمات الإيواء في منطقة المدينة المنورة، مدعوماً بزيادة أعداد الزوار، وارتفاع متوسط مدة الإقامة، مما يؤكد قدرة المنطقة على المنافسة في سوق السياحة الوطني.
وبيَّن التقرير أن معدّل إشغال منشآت الإيواء السياحي يُمثّل أحد المؤشرات الرئيسة التي تعكس مستوى الطلب على خدمات الضيافة، وحركة السياحة في منطقة المدينة المنورة، ويظهر ارتفاعه قوة السوق السياحية، ومدى جاذبية الوجهة للزوار المحليين والدوليين.
أعداد غفيرة
وتستقبل المدينة المنورة على مدار العام أعداداً غفيرة من الزائرين من داخل وخارج المملكة، إذ تُشكّل فترة موسم الحج ذروة الطلب على خدمات ومرافق قطاع الفنادق، والضيافة الفاخرة، والشقق المخدومة، كما يواصل القطاع نشاطه باقي أشهر العام مع استمرار وصول المعتمرين والزائرين إلى المدينة المنورة، مما يعكس دور قطاع الضيافة والإيواء في نمو الأنشطة الاقتصادية بمنطقة المدينة المنورة التي تشهد وتيرة عمل متسارعة لإنشاء مشروعات استثمارية واعدة في القطاع الفندقي في المنطقة المركزية المحيطة بالمسجد النبوي، وعلى امتداد الطرق الرئيسة، ومن أبرزها طريق الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وطريق الملك عبدالعزيز، التي تشكّل طرقاً محورية تربط المنافذ الجوية والبرية بوسط المدينة المنورة والمسجد النبوي؛ بهدف زيادة الطاقة الاستيعابية للقطاع بمختلف تصنيفاته، وفق معايير تحقق وفرة العرض، وجودة الخدمات المقدمة.
The occupancy rate of luxury hotels in Medina recorded an increase of 4% during the last week of October, while the overall occupancy rate of hotels in Medina increased by 2.5% compared to the previous week.
According to a report issued by the Medina Chamber of Commerce, the Medina region achieved remarkable performance in the hospitality sector during the first quarter of the current year 2025, with hotels recording a high occupancy rate of 82.7%, leading the regions of the Kingdom for the second consecutive quarter, after topping the list in the fourth quarter of 2024; reflecting its status as a primary destination attracting visitors year-round.
Key Indicators
The report reviewed the key economic indicators for the hospitality and accommodation sector in the region, noting that the average price of a luxury hotel room in Medina decreased by 2.3% during the last week of October, with an average price of 849.8 Riyals, while the average price of a hotel room in Medina was 740.10 Riyals, down by 1.4% from the previous week, according to indicators that are periodically raised to monitor the market situation and compare booking prices and the demand for hospitality and accommodation facilities in Medina, which receives millions of visitors throughout the year.
Continued Growth
Serviced apartments and other hospitality facilities in Medina recorded an occupancy rate of 59.6% by the end of the first quarter of 2025, achieving the second highest rate in the Kingdom after Riyadh, which recorded an occupancy rate of 71.5%; reflecting continued growth and increased demand for accommodation services in the Medina region, supported by the rising number of visitors and an increase in the average length of stay, confirming the region's ability to compete in the national tourism market.
The report indicated that the occupancy rate of tourist accommodation establishments represents one of the key indicators reflecting the level of demand for hospitality services and tourism activity in the Medina region, showing that its increase signifies the strength of the tourism market and the attractiveness of the destination for both local and international visitors.
Large Numbers
Medina receives large numbers of visitors throughout the year from within and outside the Kingdom, with the Hajj season period representing the peak demand for services and facilities in the hotel and luxury hospitality sector, while the sector continues its activity in the remaining months of the year with the ongoing arrival of Umrah pilgrims and visitors to Medina, reflecting the role of the hospitality and accommodation sector in the growth of economic activities in the Medina region, which is witnessing a rapid pace of work to establish promising investment projects in the hotel sector in the central area surrounding the Prophet's Mosque, along the main roads, most notably Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road and King Abdulaziz Road, which serve as key routes connecting air and land access to the city center of Medina and the Prophet's Mosque; aiming to increase the sector's capacity across various classifications, according to standards that ensure an abundance of supply and quality of services provided.