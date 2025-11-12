The rate of flight cancellations today (Wednesday) has dropped to its lowest level since Washington began reducing the number of flights due to the government shutdown and the shortage of air traffic controllers.



According to data from FlightAware, a subsidiary of RTX, approximately 878 domestic and international flights had been canceled by 4 AM New York time.



Although this number is likely to increase, it is considered low partly due to the decrease in scheduled flights, with 23,020 flights set to depart today, which is about 2,500 fewer than the daily average, according to data from Cirium.



The focus of the aviation sector today is on the House of Representatives, which is set to vote on a bill to re-fund federal agencies, after the Senate already approved the measure this week.