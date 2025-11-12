تراجع معدل إلغاء الرحلات الجوية اليوم (الأربعاء) لأقل مستوى، منذ أن بدأت واشنطن في خفض عدد الرحلات بسبب الإغلاق الحكومي ونقص مراقبي الحركة الجوية.


وبحسب بيانات شركة «فلايت أوير» التابعة لـ «آر تي إكس»، تم إلغاء نحو 878 رحلة جوية داخلية ودولية حتى الساعة 4 صباحًا بتوقيت نيويورك.


ورغم أن هذا العدد مرشح للزيادة، إلا أنه يُعد منخفضًا جزئيًا مع تراجع عدد الرحلات المجدولة، إذ من المقرر أن تغادر 23.02 ألف رحلة اليوم، أي أقل بنحو 2500 رحلة عن المتوسط اليومي، بحسب بيانات موقع «سيريوم – Cirium».


وينصب تركيز قطاع الطيران اليوم على مجلس النواب، إذ من المقرر أن يصوت على مشروع قانون لإعادة تمويل الوكالات الفيدرالية، بعدما أقر مجلس الشيوخ المشروع بالفعل هذا الأسبوع.