استقرت أسعار الذهب اليوم، وسط ترقب المستثمرين لتصويت مجلس النواب الأمريكي على اتفاق ينهي الإغلاق الحكومي.
وسجل الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 4131.80 دولار للأوقية، فيما ارتفعت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم ديسمبر 0.5% لتصل إلى 4137.20 دولار للأوقية.
وبالنسبة للمعادن النفيسة الأخرى، صعدت الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 1.2% ليصل إلى 51.84 دولار للأوقية، وارتفع البلاتين 0.4% ليصل إلى 1580 دولارًا، وزاد البلاديوم 0.3% ليصل إلى 1440.75 دولار.
وعاودت أسعار الذهب للارتفاع، أمس، ووصلت الأوقية فوق 4130 دولارا، وذلك رغم التوصل لاتفاق في أمريكا يقرب من إنهاء الإغلاق الحكومي.
العقود الآجلة
وارتفع سعر الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 0.4% إلى 4131.83 دولار للأوقية، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ 24 أكتوبر، بينما زادت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم ديسمبر 0.4% إلى 4138.70 دولار للأوقية.
وواصلت أسعار الذهب صعودها لتصل إلى أعلى مستوياتها في نحو ثلاثة أسابيع، مدعومة بتزايد التوقعات بأن مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي سيقوم بخفض جديد في أسعار الفائدة خلال شهر ديسمبر القادم، إلى جانب مؤشرات على قرب انتهاء الإغلاق الحكومي الأمريكي؛ مما عزز الإقبال على المعدن النفيس الذي يُعدذُ ملاذًا آمنًا.
إنهاء الإغلاق
وأقر مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي تشريعا لإعادة فتح الحكومة، مما يقرب أطول إغلاق حكومي في التاريخ من نهايته، بعد أن صوتت مجموعة صغيرة من الديمقراطيين لصالح الاتفاق مع الجمهوريين رغم الانتقادات الشديدة من داخل حزبهم.
وكان مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي قد أقر، أمس، اتفاقًا يعيد تمويل المؤسسات الحكومية وينهي أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخ البلاد.
Gold prices stabilized today, as investors await the U.S. House of Representatives' vote on an agreement to end the government shutdown.
Gold was recorded at $4,131.80 per ounce in spot transactions, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose by 0.5% to reach $4,137.20 per ounce.
As for other precious metals, silver in spot transactions increased by 1.2% to $51.84 per ounce, platinum rose by 0.4% to $1,580, and palladium increased by 0.3% to $1,440.75.
Gold prices rebounded yesterday, reaching over $4,130 per ounce, despite an agreement in the U.S. that is close to ending the government shutdown.
Futures Contracts
The price of gold in spot transactions rose by 0.4% to $4,131.83 per ounce, the highest level since October 24, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery increased by 0.4% to $4,138.70 per ounce.
Gold prices continued to rise, reaching their highest levels in nearly three weeks, supported by increasing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will implement another rate cut in December, along with signs that the U.S. government shutdown is nearing its end; this has boosted demand for the precious metal, which is considered a safe haven.
Ending the Shutdown
The U.S. Senate passed legislation to reopen the government, bringing the longest government shutdown in history closer to an end, after a small group of Democrats voted in favor of the agreement with Republicans despite severe criticism from within their party.
Yesterday, the U.S. Senate approved an agreement to fund government institutions and end the longest government shutdown in the country's history.