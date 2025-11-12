Gold prices stabilized today, as investors await the U.S. House of Representatives' vote on an agreement to end the government shutdown.



Gold was recorded at $4,131.80 per ounce in spot transactions, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose by 0.5% to reach $4,137.20 per ounce.



As for other precious metals, silver in spot transactions increased by 1.2% to $51.84 per ounce, platinum rose by 0.4% to $1,580, and palladium increased by 0.3% to $1,440.75.



Futures Contracts



The price of gold in spot transactions rose by 0.4% to $4,131.83 per ounce, the highest level since October 24, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery increased by 0.4% to $4,138.70 per ounce.



Gold prices continued to rise, reaching their highest levels in nearly three weeks, supported by increasing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will implement another rate cut in December, along with signs that the U.S. government shutdown is nearing its end; this has boosted demand for the precious metal, which is considered a safe haven.



Ending the Shutdown



The U.S. Senate passed legislation to reopen the government, bringing the longest government shutdown in history closer to an end, after a small group of Democrats voted in favor of the agreement with Republicans despite severe criticism from within their party.



