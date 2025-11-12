استقرت أسعار الذهب اليوم، وسط ترقب المستثمرين لتصويت مجلس النواب الأمريكي على اتفاق ينهي الإغلاق الحكومي.


وسجل الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 4131.80 دولار للأوقية، فيما ارتفعت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم ديسمبر 0.5% لتصل إلى 4137.20 دولار للأوقية.


وبالنسبة للمعادن النفيسة الأخرى، صعدت الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 1.2% ليصل إلى 51.84 دولار للأوقية، وارتفع البلاتين 0.4% ليصل إلى 1580 دولارًا، وزاد البلاديوم 0.3% ليصل إلى 1440.75 دولار.


وعاودت أسعار الذهب للارتفاع، أمس، ووصلت الأوقية فوق 4130 دولارا، وذلك رغم التوصل لاتفاق في أمريكا يقرب من إنهاء الإغلاق الحكومي.


العقود الآجلة


وارتفع سعر الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 0.4% إلى 4131.83 دولار للأوقية، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ 24 أكتوبر، بينما زادت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم ديسمبر 0.4% إلى 4138.70 دولار للأوقية.


وواصلت أسعار الذهب صعودها لتصل إلى أعلى مستوياتها في نحو ثلاثة أسابيع، مدعومة بتزايد التوقعات بأن مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي سيقوم بخفض جديد في أسعار الفائدة خلال شهر ديسمبر القادم، إلى جانب مؤشرات على قرب انتهاء الإغلاق الحكومي الأمريكي؛ مما عزز الإقبال على المعدن النفيس الذي يُعدذُ ملاذًا آمنًا.


إنهاء الإغلاق


وأقر مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي تشريعا لإعادة فتح الحكومة، مما يقرب أطول إغلاق حكومي في التاريخ من نهايته، بعد أن صوتت مجموعة صغيرة من الديمقراطيين لصالح الاتفاق مع الجمهوريين رغم الانتقادات الشديدة من داخل حزبهم.


وكان مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي قد أقر، أمس، اتفاقًا يعيد تمويل المؤسسات الحكومية وينهي أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخ البلاد.