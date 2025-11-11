أعلن رئيس الوزراء المصري مصطفى مدبولي، أن بلاده تستعد لاستقبال البعثة الفنية لصندوق النقد الدولي خلال الأسابيع القادمة، لإجراء المراجعتين الخامسة والسادسة لبرنامج الإصلاح الاقتصادي، بعد التوافق مع إدارة الصندوق على الموعد المحدد للزيارة.
وقال مدبولي، خلال مؤتمر صحفي اليوم: «إيرادات مصر من النقد الأجنبي أصبحت تغطي احتياجاتها بالكامل بل وتتجاوزها في بعض الأحيان، والفائض يُستخدم في تعزيز احتياطي البلاد من العملة الصعبة».
وأشار إلى أن الزيادة الأخيرة في احتياطي النقد الأجنبي، الذي بلغ 50.07 مليار دولار في أكتوبر الماضي مقابل 49.53 مليار دولار في سبتمبر الماضي، جاءت نتيجة نمو القطاعات الإنتاجية، وليس اعتمادا على ما يُعرف بـ«الأموال الساخنة»، مؤكدا أن هذا التطور يعكس تحسنا حقيقيا في أداء الاقتصاد المصري.
خطة واضحة
وتحدث مدبولي عن وجود خطة واضحة لإضافة 28 طائرة لأسطول مصر للطيران خلال عامين.
وكان مدبولي، قد قال في تصريح سابق، إن مصر ستحصل على قيمة أرض علم الروم البالغة 3.5 مليار دولار آخر ديسمبر القادم، وحصة عينية من الوحدات السكنية في حدود 397 ألف متر مربع، قيمتها 1.8 مليار دولار، بخلاف 15% من صافي أرباح المشروع ستحصل عليه هيئة المجتمعات العمرانية.
250 ألف وظيفة
وأشار إلى أن المشروع سيوفر أكثر من 250 ألف فرصة عمل مباشرة وغير مباشرة للمصريين، وستحقق الدولة عوائد إضافية من الضرائب والرسوم الناتجة عن تنفيذ المشروع.
ويهدف المشروع إلى تحويل منطقة علم الروم، وهي منطقة ساحلية غير مطورة تقع على بعد 480 كيلومتراً شمال شرقي القاهرة، إلى وجهة سياحية نشطة على مدار العام تجذب الزوار الدوليين، وستضم أحياء فاخرة وملاعب جولف ومراسي ومدارس وجامعات ومرافق حكومية.
