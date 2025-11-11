The Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, announced that his country is preparing to receive the technical mission from the International Monetary Fund in the coming weeks to conduct the fifth and sixth reviews of the economic reform program, after reaching an agreement with the Fund's management on the scheduled date for the visit.



Madbouly stated during a press conference today: "Egypt's foreign currency revenues have fully covered its needs and even exceeded them at times, with the surplus being used to strengthen the country's foreign currency reserves."



He pointed out that the recent increase in foreign currency reserves, which reached $50.07 billion in October compared to $49.53 billion in September, was a result of growth in productive sectors, and not reliant on what is known as "hot money," emphasizing that this development reflects a real improvement in the performance of the Egyptian economy.



Clear Plan



Madbouly spoke about a clear plan to add 28 aircraft to EgyptAir's fleet over the next two years.



He had previously stated that Egypt would receive the value of the Al-Roum land amounting to $3.5 billion by the end of December, along with an in-kind share of residential units covering approximately 397,000 square meters, valued at $1.8 billion, in addition to 15% of the net profits from the project that the Urban Communities Authority will receive.



250,000 Jobs



He noted that the project will provide more than 250,000 direct and indirect job opportunities for Egyptians, and the state will achieve additional revenues from taxes and fees resulting from the project's implementation.



The project aims to transform the Al-Roum area, an undeveloped coastal region located 480 kilometers northeast of Cairo, into an active year-round tourist destination that attracts international visitors, and it will include upscale neighborhoods, golf courses, marinas, schools, universities, and government facilities.