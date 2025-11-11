The "S&P 500" and "NASDAQ" indices opened lower today, as fears return regarding the high valuations of "technology companies," while markets continue to monitor the progress made towards ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.



The "Dow Jones Industrial" index rose by 15.9 points, or 0.03%, to 47,384.51 points.



The "S&P 500" index fell by 16.8 points, or 0.25%, to 6,815.64 points.



The "NASDAQ Composite" index declined by 119.5 points, or 0.51%, to 23,407.723 points.



Spending Surge



U.S. technology company bonds have experienced a broad sell-off by investors in recent weeks, indicating that concerns over the surge in spending on artificial intelligence are beginning to extend to the bond markets.



According to Bank of America data, the spread between the yields on these bonds and U.S. Treasury bonds has risen to 0.78 percentage points, the highest since last April.



Intensive Participation



This widening of the spread reflects growing investor fears that technology companies are increasingly turning to debt markets to finance their massive investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure.



Analysts noted that the market is beginning to realize that financing the artificial intelligence boom will require intensive participation from both public and private markets alike.