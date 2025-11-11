افتتح المؤشران «ستاندرد آند بورز 500» و«ناسداك» على انخفاض، اليوم، مع عودة المخاوف من التقييم العالي لـ «شركات التكنولوجيا»، بينما تتابع الأسواق التقدم المحرز باتجاه إنهاء أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة.


وارتفع المؤشر «داو جونز الصناعي» 15.9 نقطة، أو 0.03%، إلى 47384.51 نقطة.


وانخفض المؤشر «ستاندرد آند بورز 500» بواقع 16.8 نقطة، أو 0.25%، إلى 6815.64 نقطة.


وتراجع المؤشر «ناسداك المجمع» 119.5 نقطة، أو 0.51%، إلى 23407.723 نقطة.

طفرة إنفاق


وشهدت سندات شركات التكنولوجيا الأمريكية الكبرى موجة بيع واسعة من قِبل المستثمرين خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة، في مؤشر على أن القلق من الطفرة في الإنفاق على الذكاء الاصطناعي بدأ يمتد إلى أسواق السندات.


ووفقاً لبيانات بنك أوف أمريكا، ارتفع الفارق بين عوائد هذه السندات وسندات الخزانة الأمريكية إلى 0.78 نقطة مئوية، وهو الأعلى منذ شهر أبريل الماضي.

مشاركة مكثفة


ويعكس هذا الاتساع في الفارق تصاعد مخاوف المستثمرين من لجوء شركات التكنولوجيا بشكل متزايد إلى أسواق الدين لتمويل استثماراتها الضخمة في البنية التحتية للذكاء الاصطناعي.


وأشار محللون إلى أن السوق بدأت تدرك أن تمويل طفرة الذكاء الاصطناعي سيتطلب مشاركة مكثفة من الأسواق العامة والخاصة على حد سواء.