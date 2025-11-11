The bonds of major American technology companies have experienced a broad sell-off by investors in recent weeks, indicating that concerns over the surge in spending on artificial intelligence are beginning to extend to the bond markets.



According to data from Bank of America, the spread between the yields of these bonds and U.S. Treasury bonds has risen to 0.78 percentage points, the highest since last April.



This widening spread reflects growing investor fears that technology companies are increasingly turning to debt markets to finance their massive investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure.



Analysts noted that the market is beginning to realize that financing the AI boom will require significant participation from both public and private markets.



Accelerating Rates



J.P. Morgan stated, "Building the infrastructure for artificial intelligence will cost more than $5 trillion and will require funding from all capital markets and government sources."



Companies like "Google," "Amazon," "Microsoft," and "Meta" are expected to spend more than $400 billion on data centers by 2026, in addition to $350 billion this year.



These companies have issued new bonds at accelerating rates despite having massive liquidity, in a move that reflects a growing trend towards increased reliance on debt to finance their expansion in the AI sector.