شهدت سندات شركات التكنولوجيا الأمريكية الكبرى موجة بيع واسعة من قِبل المستثمرين خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة، في مؤشر على أن القلق من الطفرة في الإنفاق على الذكاء الاصطناعي بدأ يمتد إلى أسواق السندات.


ووفقاً لبيانات بنك أوف أمريكا، ارتفع الفارق بين عوائد هذه السندات وسندات الخزانة الأمريكية إلى 0.78 نقطة مئوية، وهو الأعلى منذ أبريل الماضي.


ويعكس هذا الاتساع في الفارق تصاعد مخاوف المستثمرين من لجوء شركات التكنولوجيا بشكل متزايد إلى أسواق الدين لتمويل استثماراتها الضخمة في البنية التحتية للذكاء الاصطناعي.


وأشار محللون إلى أن السوق بدأت تدرك أن تمويل طفرة الذكاء الاصطناعي سيتطلب مشاركة مكثفة من الأسواق العامة والخاصة على حد سواء.


معدلات متسارعة


وقالت شركة جي بي مورغان: «إن بناء البنية التحتية للذكاء الاصطناعي سيكلف أكثر من 5 تريليونات دولار، وسيحتاج إلى تمويل من جميع أسواق رأس المال والمصادر الحكومية».


ومن المتوقع أن تنفق شركات مثل «غوغل» و «أمازون» و «مايكروسوفت» و «مِيتا» أكثر من 400 مليار دولار على مراكز البيانات في عام 2026، إضافة إلى 350 مليار دولار هذا العام.


وقد أصدرت هذه الشركات سندات جديدة بمعدلات متسارعة رغم امتلاكها سيولة ضخمة، في خطوة تعكس اتجاهاً متنامياً نحو زيادة الاعتماد على الدين لتمويل توسعها في قطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي.