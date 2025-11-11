أظهرت الأرقام الرسمية ارتفاع معدل البطالة في بريطانيا بأكثر من المتوقع، ليصل إلى أعلى مستوى له منذ 4 سنوات، وسط تباطؤ متفاقم في سوق العمل.


وتأتي هذه البيانات قبل أقل من 3 أسابيع على بيان وزيرة الخزانة راشيل ريفز بشأن الضرائب والإنفاق، حيث أظهرت أرقام مكتب الإحصاءات الوطنية أن معدل البطالة الرئيسي ارتفع إلى 5% في الأشهر الثلاثة المنتهية في سبتمبر، مقارنة بـ 4.8% في الربع السابق.


وبحسب تقرير نشرته جريدة «الغارديان» البريطانية، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business» فقد توقع خبراء اقتصاديون في لندن ارتفاعاً في معدل البطالة بنسبة 4.9%، وهو ما يعني أن هذا المعدل جاء أعلى من التوقعات.


خفض التوظيف


ويمثل هذا الارتفاع في نسبة البطالة زيادة في عدد العاطلين عن العمل إلى 1.8 مليون شخص، حيث كان آخر ارتفاع لمعدل البطالة الرسمي في يناير 2021، خلال ذروة جائحة كورونا.


وقال مدير الاقتصاد في معهد المحاسبين القانونيين في إنجلترا وويلزسورين ثيرو:«تشير هذه الأرقام إلى أن سوق العمل في بريطانيا يعاني من توترات ما قبل الميزانية، حيث تسعى الشركات، التي ضعفت بالفعل بسبب ارتفاع التأمين الوطني في شهر أبريل الماضي، إلى خفض التوظيف بشكل أكبر تحسباً لصعوبة أخرى في الميزانية».


أسعار الفائدة


وقد تشجع المخاوف بشأن قوة سوق العمل بنك إنجلترا على خفض أسعار الفائدة اعتباراً من الشهر القادم.


وأبقى بنك إنجلترا المركزي أسعار الفائدة ثابتة الأسبوع الماضي، لكنه مهد الطريق لخفض تكاليف الاقتراض في ديسمبر القادم بعد أن أشار إلى أن التضخم قد بلغ ذروته وسط تباطؤ في الاقتصاد.


وتوقع أن يتجاوز معدل البطالة 5% العام القادم، في تطور من شأنه أن يهدئ الضغوط التضخمية من خلال زيادة صعوبة مساومة العمال على أجور أعلى وزيادة الشركات في رفع أسعارها.


تباطؤ حاد


وتشير بيانات مُنفصلة عن مكتب الإحصاءات الوطني إلى تباطؤ حاد في سوق العمل، حيث يتعرض أصحاب العمل لضغوط من زيادة الضرائب، والتضخم المستمر، وارتفاع تكاليف الاقتراض، وتوقعات تباطؤ النمو.


وأظهرت أرقام صادرة عن هيئة الإيرادات والجمارك البريطانية نشرت اليوم، أن عدد العاملين في الشركات انخفض بمقدار 180 ألفاً خلال الفترة من بداية العام الحالي حتى أكتوبر الماضي، وبمقدار 32 ألفاً مقارنة بشهر سبتمبر الماضي.