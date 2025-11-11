أظهرت الأرقام الرسمية ارتفاع معدل البطالة في بريطانيا بأكثر من المتوقع، ليصل إلى أعلى مستوى له منذ 4 سنوات، وسط تباطؤ متفاقم في سوق العمل.
وتأتي هذه البيانات قبل أقل من 3 أسابيع على بيان وزيرة الخزانة راشيل ريفز بشأن الضرائب والإنفاق، حيث أظهرت أرقام مكتب الإحصاءات الوطنية أن معدل البطالة الرئيسي ارتفع إلى 5% في الأشهر الثلاثة المنتهية في سبتمبر، مقارنة بـ 4.8% في الربع السابق.
وبحسب تقرير نشرته جريدة «الغارديان» البريطانية، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business» فقد توقع خبراء اقتصاديون في لندن ارتفاعاً في معدل البطالة بنسبة 4.9%، وهو ما يعني أن هذا المعدل جاء أعلى من التوقعات.
خفض التوظيف
ويمثل هذا الارتفاع في نسبة البطالة زيادة في عدد العاطلين عن العمل إلى 1.8 مليون شخص، حيث كان آخر ارتفاع لمعدل البطالة الرسمي في يناير 2021، خلال ذروة جائحة كورونا.
وقال مدير الاقتصاد في معهد المحاسبين القانونيين في إنجلترا وويلزسورين ثيرو:«تشير هذه الأرقام إلى أن سوق العمل في بريطانيا يعاني من توترات ما قبل الميزانية، حيث تسعى الشركات، التي ضعفت بالفعل بسبب ارتفاع التأمين الوطني في شهر أبريل الماضي، إلى خفض التوظيف بشكل أكبر تحسباً لصعوبة أخرى في الميزانية».
أسعار الفائدة
وقد تشجع المخاوف بشأن قوة سوق العمل بنك إنجلترا على خفض أسعار الفائدة اعتباراً من الشهر القادم.
وأبقى بنك إنجلترا المركزي أسعار الفائدة ثابتة الأسبوع الماضي، لكنه مهد الطريق لخفض تكاليف الاقتراض في ديسمبر القادم بعد أن أشار إلى أن التضخم قد بلغ ذروته وسط تباطؤ في الاقتصاد.
وتوقع أن يتجاوز معدل البطالة 5% العام القادم، في تطور من شأنه أن يهدئ الضغوط التضخمية من خلال زيادة صعوبة مساومة العمال على أجور أعلى وزيادة الشركات في رفع أسعارها.
تباطؤ حاد
وتشير بيانات مُنفصلة عن مكتب الإحصاءات الوطني إلى تباطؤ حاد في سوق العمل، حيث يتعرض أصحاب العمل لضغوط من زيادة الضرائب، والتضخم المستمر، وارتفاع تكاليف الاقتراض، وتوقعات تباطؤ النمو.
وأظهرت أرقام صادرة عن هيئة الإيرادات والجمارك البريطانية نشرت اليوم، أن عدد العاملين في الشركات انخفض بمقدار 180 ألفاً خلال الفترة من بداية العام الحالي حتى أكتوبر الماضي، وبمقدار 32 ألفاً مقارنة بشهر سبتمبر الماضي.
Official figures have shown that the unemployment rate in Britain has risen more than expected, reaching its highest level in four years amid a worsening slowdown in the labor market.
This data comes less than three weeks before Treasury Secretary Rachel Reeves' statement on taxes and spending, where figures from the Office for National Statistics indicated that the main unemployment rate rose to 5% in the three months ending in September, compared to 4.8% in the previous quarter.
According to a report published by the British newspaper "The Guardian," which was reviewed by "Al Arabiya Business," economists in London had predicted an increase in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, meaning that this rate came in higher than expectations.
Job Cuts
This rise in the unemployment rate represents an increase in the number of unemployed individuals to 1.8 million, with the last rise in the official unemployment rate occurring in January 2021, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Soren Thiru, the director of economics at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales: "These figures indicate that the labor market in Britain is experiencing pre-budget tensions, as companies, which have already been weakened by the rise in national insurance last April, are looking to cut jobs further in anticipation of another budgetary difficulty."
Interest Rates
Concerns about the strength of the labor market may encourage the Bank of England to lower interest rates starting next month.
The Bank of England kept interest rates steady last week but paved the way for a reduction in borrowing costs in December after indicating that inflation had peaked amid a slowdown in the economy.
It is expected that the unemployment rate will exceed 5% next year, a development that could ease inflationary pressures by making it more difficult for workers to negotiate higher wages and for companies to raise their prices.
Sharp Slowdown
Separate data from the Office for National Statistics indicates a sharp slowdown in the labor market, as employers face pressures from rising taxes, ongoing inflation, increased borrowing costs, and slowing growth expectations.
Figures released today by the British Revenue and Customs Authority showed that the number of employees in companies decreased by 180,000 from the beginning of this year until last October, and by 32,000 compared to last September.