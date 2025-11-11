Official figures have shown that the unemployment rate in Britain has risen more than expected, reaching its highest level in four years amid a worsening slowdown in the labor market.



This data comes less than three weeks before Treasury Secretary Rachel Reeves' statement on taxes and spending, where figures from the Office for National Statistics indicated that the main unemployment rate rose to 5% in the three months ending in September, compared to 4.8% in the previous quarter.



According to a report published by the British newspaper "The Guardian," which was reviewed by "Al Arabiya Business," economists in London had predicted an increase in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, meaning that this rate came in higher than expectations.



Job Cuts



This rise in the unemployment rate represents an increase in the number of unemployed individuals to 1.8 million, with the last rise in the official unemployment rate occurring in January 2021, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to Soren Thiru, the director of economics at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales: "These figures indicate that the labor market in Britain is experiencing pre-budget tensions, as companies, which have already been weakened by the rise in national insurance last April, are looking to cut jobs further in anticipation of another budgetary difficulty."



Interest Rates



Concerns about the strength of the labor market may encourage the Bank of England to lower interest rates starting next month.



The Bank of England kept interest rates steady last week but paved the way for a reduction in borrowing costs in December after indicating that inflation had peaked amid a slowdown in the economy.



It is expected that the unemployment rate will exceed 5% next year, a development that could ease inflationary pressures by making it more difficult for workers to negotiate higher wages and for companies to raise their prices.



Sharp Slowdown



Separate data from the Office for National Statistics indicates a sharp slowdown in the labor market, as employers face pressures from rising taxes, ongoing inflation, increased borrowing costs, and slowing growth expectations.



Figures released today by the British Revenue and Customs Authority showed that the number of employees in companies decreased by 180,000 from the beginning of this year until last October, and by 32,000 compared to last September.