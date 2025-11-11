The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources processed 739 requests for industrial customs exemption services during September 2025, as part of the ministry's efforts to encourage local industry and enhance its global competitiveness by granting national industrial facilities exemptions from customs duties on their imports of industrial inputs.



Spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Jarrah Al-Jarrah, stated that the customs exemption requests processed by the ministry include 2,842 items for raw materials and 10,611 items for machinery, equipment, and spare parts. He pointed out that the customs exemption service is part of a package of incentives, enablers, and services provided by the industrial and mining system to facilitate the journey of industrial investors at all stages of their projects, from idea to empowerment, production, and export.



National Strategy



Al-Jarrah indicated that the industrial customs exemption service aligns with the objectives of the national industrial strategy aimed at empowering and developing the Saudi industrial sector. It emphasizes the prominent role the ministry plays in stimulating and accelerating the growth of the national industrial base, noting that obtaining the customs exemption service for industrial facilities is done swiftly through streamlined procedures via the digital platform for the services of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, "Sina'i".



Encouraging Factories



The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources is keen, through the customs exemption service, to support and encourage local factories, develop the national production sectors within them, reduce production costs, and create new industrial opportunities. The service enables licensed industrial facilities to obtain customs exemptions from the tax ("customs duties") on their imports of machinery, equipment, spare parts, raw materials, semi-finished materials, and packaging materials necessary directly for production.