عالجت وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية 739 طلبًا لخدمة الإعفاء الجمركي الصناعي خلال شهر سبتمبر 2025، في إطار جهود الوزارة لتشجيع الصناعة المحلية وتعزيز تنافسيتها عالميًّا، عبر منح المنشآت الصناعية الوطنية إعفاءً من الرسوم الجمركية على وارداتها من مدخلات الصناعة.


وأوضح المتحدث باسم وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية جرَّاح الجرَّاح، أن طلبات الإعفاء الجمركي التي عالجتها الوزارة تتضمن 2842 بندًا للمواد الأولية، و10,611 بندًا للآلات والمعدات وقطع الغيار، مشيرًا إلى أن خدمة الإعفاء الجمركي تأتي ضمن حزمة من الحوافز والممكنات والخدمات التي تقدمها منظومة الصناعة والتعدين، لتسهيل رحلة المستثمر الصناعي في كافة مراحل مشروعه، من الفكرة إلى التمكين والإنتاج والتصدير.


إستراتيجية وطنية


وأشار الجراح إلى أن خدمة الإعفاء الجمركي الصناعي تتواءم مع مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للصناعة بتمكين القطاع الصناعي السعودي وتطويره، وتؤكد على الدور البارز الذي تقوم به الوزارة لتحفيز وتسريع نمو القاعدة الصناعية الوطنية، مبينًا أن حصول المنشآت الصناعية على خدمة الإعفاء الجمركي يتم في وقت وجيز، من خلال إجراءات ميسَّرة تتم عبر المنصة الرقمية لخدمات وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية «صناعي».


تشجيع المصانع


وتحرص وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، من خلال خدمة الإعفاء الجمركي، على دعم وتشجيع المصانع المحلية، وتنمية قطاعات الإنتاج الوطنية فيها، وتخفيض تكلفة الإنتاج، وخلق فرص صناعية جديدة، حيث تُمكِّن الخدمة المنشآت الصناعية الحاصلة على ترخيص صناعي من الحصول على إعفاء جمركي من الضريبة «الرسوم الجمركية» على وارداتها من الآلات والمعدات، وقطع الغيار، والمواد الخام الأولية، والمواد نصف المصنعة، ومواد التعبئة والتغليف اللازمة مباشرةً للإنتاج.