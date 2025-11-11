حذّر صندوق النقد الدولي من مخاطر محتملة قد تواجه عملات الدول التي تسعى إلى تحويل قروضها الصينية المقومة بالدولار إلى اليوان، في محاولة لخفض التكاليف وسط ارتفاع الفائدة على العملة الأمريكية.


وقال المتحدث باسم الصندوق في تصريحات نقلتها وكالة «بلوميبرغ»: «إن تحويل القروض بين العملات يُعدّ نهجًا استباقيًا لإدارة الديون، ولكن يجب على الدول ضمان ألا تتسبب هذه الخطوة في هشاشة مالية جديدة»


وأضاف أنه على الرغم من تقليل تكاليف الديون جراء هذه العملية، فإنها قد تؤدي إلى مخاطر إضافية على الدول حسب هيكل الدين، مشجعًا الدول على النظر في مثل هذه العمليات ضمن استراتيجيات شاملة لإدارة الديون على المدى المتوسط.


يأتي هذا بعدما أدّى تحويل كينيا لقروضها الصينية المقومة بالدولار إلى اليوان لتمويل مشروع السكك الحديدية، إلى خفض تكاليفها السنوية بنحو 215 مليون دولار، كما تجري إثيوبيا مفاوضات لتحويل جزء من ديونها البالغة 5.38 مليار دولار إلى العملة الصينية.