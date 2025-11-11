حذّر صندوق النقد الدولي من مخاطر محتملة قد تواجه عملات الدول التي تسعى إلى تحويل قروضها الصينية المقومة بالدولار إلى اليوان، في محاولة لخفض التكاليف وسط ارتفاع الفائدة على العملة الأمريكية.
وقال المتحدث باسم الصندوق في تصريحات نقلتها وكالة «بلوميبرغ»: «إن تحويل القروض بين العملات يُعدّ نهجًا استباقيًا لإدارة الديون، ولكن يجب على الدول ضمان ألا تتسبب هذه الخطوة في هشاشة مالية جديدة»
وأضاف أنه على الرغم من تقليل تكاليف الديون جراء هذه العملية، فإنها قد تؤدي إلى مخاطر إضافية على الدول حسب هيكل الدين، مشجعًا الدول على النظر في مثل هذه العمليات ضمن استراتيجيات شاملة لإدارة الديون على المدى المتوسط.
يأتي هذا بعدما أدّى تحويل كينيا لقروضها الصينية المقومة بالدولار إلى اليوان لتمويل مشروع السكك الحديدية، إلى خفض تكاليفها السنوية بنحو 215 مليون دولار، كما تجري إثيوبيا مفاوضات لتحويل جزء من ديونها البالغة 5.38 مليار دولار إلى العملة الصينية.
The International Monetary Fund warned of potential risks that may face the currencies of countries seeking to convert their dollar-denominated Chinese loans into yuan, in an attempt to reduce costs amid rising interest rates on the US currency.
The Fund's spokesperson stated in remarks reported by Bloomberg: "Converting loans between currencies is a proactive approach to debt management, but countries must ensure that this step does not lead to new financial fragility."
He added that although this process may reduce debt costs, it could also pose additional risks to countries depending on their debt structure, encouraging nations to consider such operations within comprehensive medium-term debt management strategies.
This comes after Kenya's conversion of its dollar-denominated Chinese loans into yuan to finance a railway project resulted in an annual cost reduction of about $215 million, while Ethiopia is negotiating to convert part of its $5.38 billion debt into the Chinese currency.