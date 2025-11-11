The International Monetary Fund warned of potential risks that may face the currencies of countries seeking to convert their dollar-denominated Chinese loans into yuan, in an attempt to reduce costs amid rising interest rates on the US currency.



The Fund's spokesperson stated in remarks reported by Bloomberg: "Converting loans between currencies is a proactive approach to debt management, but countries must ensure that this step does not lead to new financial fragility."



He added that although this process may reduce debt costs, it could also pose additional risks to countries depending on their debt structure, encouraging nations to consider such operations within comprehensive medium-term debt management strategies.



This comes after Kenya's conversion of its dollar-denominated Chinese loans into yuan to finance a railway project resulted in an annual cost reduction of about $215 million, while Ethiopia is negotiating to convert part of its $5.38 billion debt into the Chinese currency.