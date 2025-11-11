انخفض متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي، في البنك المركزي المصري اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مسجلًا 12.19 جنيه للشراء، 12.33 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.22 جنيه للشراء، 12.32 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.22 جنيه للشراء، و12.32 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.22 جنيه للشراء. 12.32 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.22 جنيه للشراء، و12.32 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري


12.19 جنيه للشراء، 12.29 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.18 جنيه للشراء، و12.28 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.24 جنيه للشراء، و12.34 جنيه للبيع.


تعاملات أمس


سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.27 جنيه للشراء، 12.40 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.29 جنيه للشراء، 12.39 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.29 جنيه للشراء، و12.39 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.29 جنيه للشراء. 12.39 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.29 جنيه للشراء، و12.39 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري


12.27 جنيه للشراء، 12.37 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.27 جنيه للشراء، و12.37 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.31 جنيه للشراء، و12.41 جنيه للبيع.