انخفض متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي، في البنك المركزي المصري اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مسجلًا 12.19 جنيه للشراء، 12.33 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.22 جنيه للشراء، 12.32 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 12.22 جنيه للشراء، و12.32 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.22 جنيه للشراء. 12.32 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.22 جنيه للشراء، و12.32 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري
12.19 جنيه للشراء، 12.29 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.18 جنيه للشراء، و12.28 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.24 جنيه للشراء، و12.34 جنيه للبيع.
تعاملات أمس
سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.27 جنيه للشراء، 12.40 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.29 جنيه للشراء، 12.39 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 12.29 جنيه للشراء، و12.39 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.29 جنيه للشراء. 12.39 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.29 جنيه للشراء، و12.39 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري
12.27 جنيه للشراء، 12.37 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.27 جنيه للشراء، و12.37 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.31 جنيه للشراء، و12.41 جنيه للبيع.
The average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal has decreased at the Central Bank of Egypt today (Tuesday), recording 12.19 EGP for buying and 12.33 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate is 12.22 EGP for buying and 12.32 EGP for selling.
At Bank Misr, it is 12.22 EGP for buying and 12.32 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it is 12.22 EGP for buying and 12.32 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it is 12.22 EGP for buying and 12.32 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
it is 12.19 EGP for buying and 12.29 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank, it is 12.18 EGP for buying and 12.28 EGP for selling.
At Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.24 EGP for buying and 12.34 EGP for selling.
Yesterday's Transactions
The average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 12.27 EGP for buying and 12.40 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate is 12.29 EGP for buying and 12.39 EGP for selling.
At Bank Misr, it is 12.29 EGP for buying and 12.39 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it is 12.29 EGP for buying and 12.39 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it is 12.29 EGP for buying and 12.39 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
it is 12.27 EGP for buying and 12.37 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank, it is 12.27 EGP for buying and 12.37 EGP for selling. At Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.31 EGP for buying and 12.41 EGP for selling.