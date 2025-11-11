The average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal has decreased at the Central Bank of Egypt today (Tuesday), recording 12.19 EGP for buying and 12.33 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate is 12.22 EGP for buying and 12.32 EGP for selling.



At Bank Misr, it is 12.22 EGP for buying and 12.32 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it is 12.22 EGP for buying and 12.32 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it is 12.22 EGP for buying and 12.32 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank



it is 12.19 EGP for buying and 12.29 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank, it is 12.18 EGP for buying and 12.28 EGP for selling.



At Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.24 EGP for buying and 12.34 EGP for selling.



Yesterday's Transactions



The average exchange rate of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 12.27 EGP for buying and 12.40 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, the rate is 12.29 EGP for buying and 12.39 EGP for selling.



At Bank Misr, it is 12.29 EGP for buying and 12.39 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it is 12.29 EGP for buying and 12.39 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it is 12.29 EGP for buying and 12.39 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank



it is 12.27 EGP for buying and 12.37 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank, it is 12.27 EGP for buying and 12.37 EGP for selling. At Suez Canal Bank, it is 12.31 EGP for buying and 12.41 EGP for selling.