China increased its gold production by 1.39% during the first nine months of 2025, compared to the same period last year, with production reaching 271.78 tons of gold.

Decline in Gold Consumption

The Chinese news agency "Xinhua" reported from the China Gold Association that gold consumption in the Chinese market during the mentioned period decreased by 7.95% year-on-year, reaching 682.73 tons.

Gold jewelry consumption also amounted to 270.04 tons during the same period, a decrease of 32.5% year-on-year, while the consumption of gold bars and coins increased by 24.55%, reaching 352.12 tons. The use of gold for industrial purposes and others was 60.58 tons, an increase of 2.72%.

The association noted that the performance of different categories of gold products varied during the period from January to September, with lightweight and high-value-added jewelry continuing to attract strong consumer interest, while purchases of gold bars remained robust, as increasing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty enhanced gold's appeal as a safe haven.