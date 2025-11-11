زادت الصين إنتاجها من الذهب بنسبة 1.39% خلال الأشهر التسعة الأولى من عام 2025م، مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من العام الماضي، ووصل الإنتاج إلى 271.78 طن من الذهب.

انخفاض استهلاك الذهب

ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الصينية «شينخوا» عن جمعية الذهب الصينية، أن استهلاك الذهب في السوق الصينية خلال الفترة المذكورة انخفض بنسبة 7.95% على أساس سنوي ليصل إلى 682.73 طن.

كما بلغ استهلاك المجوهرات الذهبية 270.04 طن خلال نفس الفترة، بانخفاض بنسبة 32.5% على أساس سنوي، بينما ارتفع استهلاك السبائك والعملات الذهبية بنسبة 24.55% ليصل إلى 352.12 طن، وبلغ استخدام الذهب للأغراض الصناعية وغيرها 60.58 طن، بزيادة قدرها 2.72%.

وأشارت الجمعية إلى أن أداء فئات منتجات الذهب المختلفة تباين خلال الفترة بين شهري يناير وسبتمبر الماضيين، وواصلت المجوهرات خفيفة الوزن وعالية القيمة المضافة جذب اهتمام المستهلكين القوي، فيما ظلت مشتريات سبائك الذهب القوية، إذ عززت التوترات الجيوسياسية المتزايدة وعدم اليقين الاقتصادي جاذبية الذهب ملاذا آمنا.