واصل الذهب مكاسبه اليوم، وسجل أعلى مستوى له في نحو ثلاثة أسابيع، مع ارتفاع التوقعات بأن يُقدم مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) على خفض آخر في أسعار الفائدة في ديسمبر، مما عزز الإقبال على المعدن النفيس الذي يُعدذُ ملاذًا آمنًا.
وارتفع سعر الذهب في المعاملات الفورية (0.4%) إلى (4131.83) دولار للأوقية (الأونصة)، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ 24 أكتوبر، بينما زادت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم ديسمبر (0.4%) إلى (4138.70) دولار للأوقية.
