Gold continued to gain today, reaching its highest level in nearly three weeks, amid rising expectations that the Federal Reserve (the U.S. central bank) will implement another interest rate cut in December, which boosted demand for the precious metal considered a safe haven.

The price of gold in spot transactions rose (0.4%) to (4131.83) dollars per ounce, the highest level since October 24, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery increased (0.4%) to (4138.70) dollars per ounce.