أيّدت الرابطة الدولية للمبادلات والمشتقات (ISDA) لائحة المقاصة النهائية وترتيبات الضمان المرتبطة بها التي اعتمدتها هيئة السوق المالية السعودية، وبدأ العمل بها منذ يوليو 2025م، مؤكدة أنها تتوافق مع الممارسات الدولية.


ووفقا لبيان أصدرته الرابطة على موقعها الإلكتروني، فإن اللائحة المعتمدة من هيئة السوق المالية قد دخلت ضمن نطاق الآراء القانونية المتوافقة مع الاتفاقيات الدولية الخاصة بالمشتقات، ويعني ذلك أن المملكة العربية السعودية باتت دولة داعمة للتشريعات الدولية الخاصة بالمقاصة؛ مما يعزز نفاذ هذه العقود على المستوى الدولي.


نمو الاستثمارات


وبين وكيل الهيئة لمؤسسات السوق رائد الحميد أن اللائحة التي أقرتها الهيئة قبل نحو أربعة أشهر كانت لتنظيم اتفاقيات المقاصة وترتيبات الضمان المالي المرتبطة بها، التي يكون أحد أطرافها مؤسسة سوق مالية؛ بهدف تعزيز استقرار النظام المالي، وحماية المستثمرين، الأمر الذي يسهم في نمو الاستثمارات في السوق المالية، ومن ذلك سوق المشتقات.


وأشار إلى أن اللائحة اُعْتُمِدَت وعُمل بها لتأكيد نفاذ العقود المالية المؤهلة، وعدم تأثرها بأي تغير لاحق يطرأ على الحالة التي أبرمت بها، التي قد تتضمن افتتاح أي من إجراءات الإفلاس، وضمان تنفيذ الأحكام والبنود الواردة في العقود في حال تعثر أي منهما لحفظ حقوق الأطراف كافة، خصوصا في ظل إصدار الرابطة العديد من الإرشادات والنماذج لتعزيز ممارسات وتشريعات المقاصة في دول مختلفة.


وأكد الحميد أن الهيئة تواصل دائما مراجعة وتطوير الأنظمة واللوائح الخاصة بالسوق المالية، في سبيل تعزيز جاذبية السوق، مشيرا إلى أن تأييد الرابطة توافق لائحة المقاصة النهائية وترتيبات الضمان المرتبطة بها مع الممارسات العالمية يعدّ أمرا إيجابيا في سبيل تعزيز الثقة بالسوق السعودية، ودلالة على مواءمة اللائحة للمعايير العالمية المتعلقة بهذا الشأن.


تطوير الأسواق المالية


من جانبه، أوضح الرئيس التنفيذي للرابطة الدولية للمبادلات والمشتقات سكوت أوميليا أن اعتماد اللائحة من هيئة السوق المالية جعل آراء المقاصة الصادرة عن الرابطة تؤكد بوضوح أنها قابلة للتنفيذ في جميع التعاملات مع الأطراف المالية السعودية، سواء كانت مديري استثمار خاضعين لإشراف الهيئة، أو بنوكا خاضعة لتنظيم البنك المركزي السعودي، وهو ما يمثل تقدما كبيرا في مسار تطوير الأسواق المالية في المملكة، معبرا عن شكره للهيئة على تعاونها البنّاء مع الرابطة والقطاع المالي طوال مراحل الإعداد والمشاورات.


تعزيز الاستقرار المالي


وكانت هيئة السوق المالية قد اعتمدت في الـ3 من يوليو 2025م لائحة المقاصة النهائية وترتيبات الضمان المرتبطة بها، التي نظمت حالات تعثر أحد أطراف اتفاقية المقاصة، أو في حالات محددة أوردتها اللائحة، شريطة أن يكون أحد أطراف تلك العقود مؤسسة سوق مالية، إذ تضمنت اللائحة عددا من الأحكام المنظمة للمقاصة النهائية، إلى جانب ترتيبات الضمان المالي، وتحديد نطاق تطبيق اللائحة والأشخاص والكيانات الخاضعين لها، إضافة إلى تحديد العقود والصفقات المالية المؤهلة محل الاستثناء من أحكام نظام الإفلاس، الأمر الذي من شأنه الإسهام في تعزيز استقرار واستدامة القطاع المالي في المملكة، ومنظومة السوق المالية.