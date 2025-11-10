The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) has endorsed the final clearing regulations and the associated collateral arrangements adopted by the Saudi Capital Market Authority, which came into effect in July 2025, confirming that they align with international practices.



According to a statement issued by the association on its website, the regulations approved by the Capital Market Authority fall within the scope of legal opinions consistent with international agreements related to derivatives. This means that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become a supporter of international legislation regarding clearing, which enhances the enforceability of these contracts at the international level.



Investment Growth



The agency's representative for market institutions, Raed Al-Humaid, stated that the regulations approved by the authority about four months ago were intended to organize clearing agreements and the associated financial collateral arrangements, where one of the parties is a financial market institution. This aims to enhance the stability of the financial system and protect investors, which contributes to the growth of investments in the financial market, including the derivatives market.



He noted that the regulations were adopted and implemented to ensure the enforceability of qualified financial contracts and their immunity from any subsequent changes to the conditions under which they were concluded, which may include the initiation of any bankruptcy proceedings, and to ensure the execution of the terms and provisions contained in the contracts in the event of any party's default, thereby preserving the rights of all parties, especially in light of the association issuing numerous guidelines and templates to enhance clearing practices and legislation in various countries.



Al-Humaid confirmed that the authority continuously reviews and develops the systems and regulations related to the financial market to enhance the market's attractiveness, pointing out that the endorsement by the association of the final clearing regulations and the associated collateral arrangements aligning with global practices is a positive step towards enhancing confidence in the Saudi market and indicates the alignment of the regulations with international standards related to this matter.



Development of Financial Markets



For his part, the CEO of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Scott O'Melia, explained that the adoption of the regulations by the Capital Market Authority made the clearing opinions issued by the association clearly enforceable in all transactions with Saudi financial parties, whether they are investment managers under the authority's supervision or banks regulated by the Saudi central bank. This represents significant progress in the development of financial markets in the Kingdom, expressing his gratitude to the authority for its constructive cooperation with the association and the financial sector throughout the preparation and consultation phases.



Enhancing Financial Stability



The Capital Market Authority had approved on July 3, 2025, the final clearing regulations and the associated collateral arrangements, which organized cases of default by one of the parties to the clearing agreement or in specific cases mentioned in the regulations, provided that one of the parties to those contracts is a financial market institution. The regulations included several provisions governing final clearing, in addition to financial collateral arrangements, defining the scope of application of the regulations and the persons and entities subject to them, as well as identifying the qualified financial contracts and transactions exempt from the provisions of the bankruptcy system, which would contribute to enhancing the stability and sustainability of the financial sector in the Kingdom and the financial market system.