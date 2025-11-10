أيّدت الرابطة الدولية للمبادلات والمشتقات (ISDA) لائحة المقاصة النهائية وترتيبات الضمان المرتبطة بها التي اعتمدتها هيئة السوق المالية السعودية، وبدأ العمل بها منذ يوليو 2025م، مؤكدة أنها تتوافق مع الممارسات الدولية.
ووفقا لبيان أصدرته الرابطة على موقعها الإلكتروني، فإن اللائحة المعتمدة من هيئة السوق المالية قد دخلت ضمن نطاق الآراء القانونية المتوافقة مع الاتفاقيات الدولية الخاصة بالمشتقات، ويعني ذلك أن المملكة العربية السعودية باتت دولة داعمة للتشريعات الدولية الخاصة بالمقاصة؛ مما يعزز نفاذ هذه العقود على المستوى الدولي.
نمو الاستثمارات
وبين وكيل الهيئة لمؤسسات السوق رائد الحميد أن اللائحة التي أقرتها الهيئة قبل نحو أربعة أشهر كانت لتنظيم اتفاقيات المقاصة وترتيبات الضمان المالي المرتبطة بها، التي يكون أحد أطرافها مؤسسة سوق مالية؛ بهدف تعزيز استقرار النظام المالي، وحماية المستثمرين، الأمر الذي يسهم في نمو الاستثمارات في السوق المالية، ومن ذلك سوق المشتقات.
وأشار إلى أن اللائحة اُعْتُمِدَت وعُمل بها لتأكيد نفاذ العقود المالية المؤهلة، وعدم تأثرها بأي تغير لاحق يطرأ على الحالة التي أبرمت بها، التي قد تتضمن افتتاح أي من إجراءات الإفلاس، وضمان تنفيذ الأحكام والبنود الواردة في العقود في حال تعثر أي منهما لحفظ حقوق الأطراف كافة، خصوصا في ظل إصدار الرابطة العديد من الإرشادات والنماذج لتعزيز ممارسات وتشريعات المقاصة في دول مختلفة.
وأكد الحميد أن الهيئة تواصل دائما مراجعة وتطوير الأنظمة واللوائح الخاصة بالسوق المالية، في سبيل تعزيز جاذبية السوق، مشيرا إلى أن تأييد الرابطة توافق لائحة المقاصة النهائية وترتيبات الضمان المرتبطة بها مع الممارسات العالمية يعدّ أمرا إيجابيا في سبيل تعزيز الثقة بالسوق السعودية، ودلالة على مواءمة اللائحة للمعايير العالمية المتعلقة بهذا الشأن.
تطوير الأسواق المالية
من جانبه، أوضح الرئيس التنفيذي للرابطة الدولية للمبادلات والمشتقات سكوت أوميليا أن اعتماد اللائحة من هيئة السوق المالية جعل آراء المقاصة الصادرة عن الرابطة تؤكد بوضوح أنها قابلة للتنفيذ في جميع التعاملات مع الأطراف المالية السعودية، سواء كانت مديري استثمار خاضعين لإشراف الهيئة، أو بنوكا خاضعة لتنظيم البنك المركزي السعودي، وهو ما يمثل تقدما كبيرا في مسار تطوير الأسواق المالية في المملكة، معبرا عن شكره للهيئة على تعاونها البنّاء مع الرابطة والقطاع المالي طوال مراحل الإعداد والمشاورات.
تعزيز الاستقرار المالي
وكانت هيئة السوق المالية قد اعتمدت في الـ3 من يوليو 2025م لائحة المقاصة النهائية وترتيبات الضمان المرتبطة بها، التي نظمت حالات تعثر أحد أطراف اتفاقية المقاصة، أو في حالات محددة أوردتها اللائحة، شريطة أن يكون أحد أطراف تلك العقود مؤسسة سوق مالية، إذ تضمنت اللائحة عددا من الأحكام المنظمة للمقاصة النهائية، إلى جانب ترتيبات الضمان المالي، وتحديد نطاق تطبيق اللائحة والأشخاص والكيانات الخاضعين لها، إضافة إلى تحديد العقود والصفقات المالية المؤهلة محل الاستثناء من أحكام نظام الإفلاس، الأمر الذي من شأنه الإسهام في تعزيز استقرار واستدامة القطاع المالي في المملكة، ومنظومة السوق المالية.
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) has endorsed the final clearing regulations and the associated collateral arrangements adopted by the Saudi Capital Market Authority, which came into effect in July 2025, confirming that they align with international practices.
According to a statement issued by the association on its website, the regulations approved by the Capital Market Authority fall within the scope of legal opinions consistent with international agreements related to derivatives. This means that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become a supporter of international legislation regarding clearing, which enhances the enforceability of these contracts at the international level.
Investment Growth
The agency's representative for market institutions, Raed Al-Humaid, stated that the regulations approved by the authority about four months ago were intended to organize clearing agreements and the associated financial collateral arrangements, where one of the parties is a financial market institution. This aims to enhance the stability of the financial system and protect investors, which contributes to the growth of investments in the financial market, including the derivatives market.
He noted that the regulations were adopted and implemented to ensure the enforceability of qualified financial contracts and their immunity from any subsequent changes to the conditions under which they were concluded, which may include the initiation of any bankruptcy proceedings, and to ensure the execution of the terms and provisions contained in the contracts in the event of any party's default, thereby preserving the rights of all parties, especially in light of the association issuing numerous guidelines and templates to enhance clearing practices and legislation in various countries.
Al-Humaid confirmed that the authority continuously reviews and develops the systems and regulations related to the financial market to enhance the market's attractiveness, pointing out that the endorsement by the association of the final clearing regulations and the associated collateral arrangements aligning with global practices is a positive step towards enhancing confidence in the Saudi market and indicates the alignment of the regulations with international standards related to this matter.
Development of Financial Markets
For his part, the CEO of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Scott O'Melia, explained that the adoption of the regulations by the Capital Market Authority made the clearing opinions issued by the association clearly enforceable in all transactions with Saudi financial parties, whether they are investment managers under the authority's supervision or banks regulated by the Saudi central bank. This represents significant progress in the development of financial markets in the Kingdom, expressing his gratitude to the authority for its constructive cooperation with the association and the financial sector throughout the preparation and consultation phases.
Enhancing Financial Stability
The Capital Market Authority had approved on July 3, 2025, the final clearing regulations and the associated collateral arrangements, which organized cases of default by one of the parties to the clearing agreement or in specific cases mentioned in the regulations, provided that one of the parties to those contracts is a financial market institution. The regulations included several provisions governing final clearing, in addition to financial collateral arrangements, defining the scope of application of the regulations and the persons and entities subject to them, as well as identifying the qualified financial contracts and transactions exempt from the provisions of the bankruptcy system, which would contribute to enhancing the stability and sustainability of the financial sector in the Kingdom and the financial market system.