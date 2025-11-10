The First Projects Holding Group is leading the real estate scene by launching a package of quality projects and new international agreements that reflect its vision for shaping the future and redefining its features, as part of its anticipated participation in the "Cityscape Global Riyadh 2025" exhibition, under the slogan "The Future Starts Now".

The First Projects Holding Group, through its participation in the global exhibition starting on the 17th of November, embodies its growing leadership in the real estate development and hospitality sector, as well as in developing modern business environments. It emphasizes its commitment to active participation in major investment, real estate, and economic events locally and regionally, reflecting its dedication to expanding its operations and enhancing its position in both local and global markets.

The group will launch a number of modern real estate projects and sign strategic agreements at local, regional, and global levels, the most notable of which is an agreement with one or more global operators in the hospitality and hotel sector, which enhances its presence in the upscale hospitality sector.

It will also sign a memorandum of understanding with both the Arab National Bank and Riyadh Bank regarding several new projects, in addition to announcing the establishment of "Arai International" in the United Kingdom, a step that supports its global expansion and confirms its commitment to international standards in project management and development, as well as providing a distinguished level of hospitality services, along with many other local and global agreements and memorandums of understanding.

The group will showcase several of its distinguished projects, including: "First Projects Towers - Al-Sahafa District," "First Projects Homes - Al-Nakheel District," and "First Projects Mixed Use - Al-Narjis District," all of which are characterized by sustainability and innovative architectural design, aligning with the trends of Saudi Vision 2030 towards balanced and future-oriented urban development.

The "First Projects Holding Group" reaffirms its commitment to continue launching new quality projects in upcoming editions of real estate exhibitions, continuing its role in participating in urban transformation and enhancing the Saudi presence on the regional and global stage.

The group includes a system of specialized companies that operate as a single entity providing integrated solutions, including: "First Projects for Modern Creativity and Productive Real Estate Development," "Irtiqaz for Completing Valuable Projects and High-Efficiency Execution Management," "Imtilak for Expert Sales and Creative Marketing with a Future Vision," "Office Zone for Your Business Launch with Advanced Office Services," "Amaken for a New Experience in Food and Beverage," "Arai for Distinctive Hospitality and Luxury Hotel Services," and "First Global Projects for Global Horizons and Guaranteed Real Estate Investments."

With its diverse, impactful, and effective presence, the "First Projects Holding Group" confirms that its participation in "Cityscape Global Riyadh 2025" represents a genuine contribution to shaping the future of Saudi and global real estate, an opportunity to showcase its new business lines and interact with local and global companies and service providers, reaffirming its vision: "The Future Starts Now".