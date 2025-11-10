تتصدر مجموعة المشاريع الأولى القابضة المشهد العقاري بإطلاقها حزمة من المشاريع النوعية والاتفاقيات الدولية الجديدة التي تعكس رؤيتها في صناعة المستقبل ورسم ملامحه من جديد، وذلك ضمن مشاركتها المرتقبة في معرض «سيتي سكيب جلوبال الرياض 2025»، تحت شعار «المستقبل يبدأ الآن».

وتجسد مجموعة المشاريع الأولى القابضة، بمشاركتها في المعرض العالمي الذي ينطلق في السابع عشر من نوفمبر الجاري، ريادتها المتنامية في قطاع التطوير العقاري والضيافة وتطوير بيئات الأعمال الحديثة، مؤكدة حرصها على الحضور الفعال في كبرى الفعاليات الاستثمارية والعقارية والاقتصادية محلياً وإقليمياً، بما يعكس التزامها بتوسيع نطاق أعمالها وتعزيز موقعها في السوقين المحلية والعالمية.

وتطلق المجموعة عدداً من المشاريع العقارية الحديثة، كما توقع اتفاقيات إستراتيجية محلية وإقليمية وعالمية، من أبرزها اتفاق مع مشغل أو أكثر من المشغلين العالميين في قطاع الضيافة والفندقة، ما يعزز حضورها في قطاع الضيافة الراقية.

كما توقع مذكرة تفاهم مع كل من: البنك العربي الوطني، وبنك الرياض حول عدد من المشاريع الجديدة، إلى جانب إعلانها تأسيس شركة «أراي إنترناشونال» في المملكة المتحدة، في خطوة تدعم انتشارها العالمي، وتؤكد التزامها بمعايير عالمية في إدارة وتطوير المشاريع وتقديم مستوى مميز من خدمات الضيافة، إضافة إلى العديد من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم المحلية والعالمية الأخرى.

وتستعرض المجموعة عدداً من مشاريعها المتميزة، منها: «برج المشاريع الأولى تاورز - حي الصحافة»، و«المشاريع الأولى هومز - حي النخيل»، و«المشاريع الأولى ميكسد يوز - حي النرجس»، التي تتميز جميعها بالاستدامة والتصميم المعماري المبتكر، وتتماشى مع توجهات رؤية المملكة 2030 نحو تنمية حضرية متوازنة ومستقبلية.

وتؤكد «مجموعة المشاريع الأولى القابضة» التزامها بمواصلة طرح مشاريع نوعية جديدة في النسخ المقبلة من المعارض العقارية، استمراراً لدورها في المشاركة في التحول العمراني وتعزيز الحضور السعودي على الساحة الإقليمية والعالمية.

وتضم المجموعة منظومة من الشركات المتخصصة التي تعمل كمجموعة واحدة تقدم حلولاً متكاملة، وتشمل: «المشاريع الأولى لإبداع عصري وتطوير عقاري مثمر»، و«ارتكاز لإتمام مشاريع قيمة وإدارة تنفيذ عالية الكفاءة»، و«امتلاك لبيع متقن وتسويق إبداعي برؤية مستقبلية»، و«أوفيس زون لانطلاقة أعمالك مع خدمات مكتبية متقدمة»، و«أماكن لتجربة جديدة في عالم الطعام والشراب»، و«أراي لضيافة فارقة وخدمات فندقية فاخرة»، و«المشاريع الأولى العالمية لآفاق عالمية واستثمارات عقارية مضمونة».

وبحضورها المتنوع والمؤثر والفعال، تؤكد «مجموعة المشاريع الأولى القابضة» أن مشاركتها في «سيتي سكيب جلوبال الرياض 2025» تمثل مساهمة حقيقية في رسم ملامح مستقبل العقار السعودي والعالمي، وفرصة لعرض خطوط أعمالها الجديدة والتفاعل مع الشركات ومزودي الخدمات المحلية والعالمية، وتأكيداً على رؤيتها: «المستقبل يبدأ الآن».