أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة لن ترسل أيّاً من مسؤوليها لحضور مؤتمر مجموعة العشرين المقرر انعقاده هذا الشهر في جنوب أفريقيا، في أحدث تصعيد للخلاف القائم على خلفية مزاعمه بأن البلاد تسيء معاملة السكان البيض من أصول أفريكانية.


وكتب ترمب على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي: «من المخزي عقد قمة مجموعة العشرين في جنوب أفريقيا»، وأضاف: «الأفريكانيون يُقتلون ويُذبحون، وتُصادر أراضيهم ومزارعهم بشكل غير قانوني، ولن يشارك أي مسؤول من الحكومة الأمريكية ما دامت انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان هذه مستمرة».

اقتصادات متقدمة


وفي وقتٍ سابق من هذا الأسبوع، قال ترمب خلال خطابٍ ألقاه في ميامي، حيث ستستضيف الولايات المتحدة قمة العشرين لعام 2026، إنه يعتقد أن جنوب أفريقيا لا ينبغي أن تكون جزءاً من مجموعة الاقتصادات المتقدمة إطلاقاً.


وقال: «جنوب أفريقيا لا يجب أن تكون ضمن مجموعة العشرين بعد الآن، لأن ما حدث هناك سيئ».


وكان ترمب قد أعلن في سبتمبر الماضي أنه لن يحضر مؤتمر قادة العالم شخصياً، وأن نائبه جيه دي فانس سيشارك نيابة عنه. لكن عقب منشور الرئيس على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، أكد شخص مطّلع على خطط نائب الرئيس أنه لا يعتزم الحضور.