U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States will not send any of its officials to attend the G20 summit scheduled to be held this month in South Africa, in the latest escalation of the ongoing dispute stemming from his claims that the country is mistreating white Afrikaner residents.



Trump wrote on social media: "It is shameful to hold the G20 summit in South Africa," adding: "Afrikaners are being killed and slaughtered, and their lands and farms are being illegally seized, and no U.S. government official will participate as long as these human rights violations continue."



Advanced Economies



Earlier this week, Trump said during a speech he delivered in Miami, where the United States will host the G20 summit in 2026, that he believes South Africa should never be part of the group of advanced economies.



He stated: "South Africa should no longer be part of the G20, because what is happening there is bad."



Trump had announced last September that he would not attend the world leaders' conference in person, and that his Vice President J.D. Vance would participate on his behalf. However, following the president's post on social media, a source familiar with the Vice President's plans confirmed that he does not intend to attend.