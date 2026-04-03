تدرس الحكومة التركية تحريك أسعار الكهرباء والغاز الطبيعي خلال الشهر الجاري، في خطوة تهدف إلى احتواء تداعيات ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة عالميًا، في ظل التصعيد العسكري في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وتأثيراته على أسواق النفط والغاز.

عبء متزايد على الموازنة

وأوضح وزير المالية التركي محمد شيمشك أن نظام التسعير الحالي لم يعد مستدامًا في حال استمرار ارتفاع أسعار النفط، محذرًا من الضغوط المتزايدة على الموازنة العامة للدولة نتيجة دعم الطاقة.

تحركات نقدية متوازية

وفي موازاة ذلك، اتخذ البنك المركزي التركي سلسلة إجراءات لدعم الاستقرار المالي، شملت تثبيت مسار السياسة النقدية ورفع سعر الفائدة لليلة واحدة بنحو 300 نقطة أساس ليقترب من مستوى 40%، إلى جانب تدخلات في سوق الصرف الأجنبي عبر استخدام احتياطيات النقد والذهب.

لقاءات مع المستثمرين

وخلال اجتماعات عُقدت في العاصمة البريطانية لندن، أكد مسؤولون أتراك أمام مستثمرين دوليين أن البلاد قادرة على التعامل مع تداعيات ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة، مع إبقاء احتمالات تعديل السياسة النقدية قائمة وفق تطورات الأوضاع.

وأشارت المناقشات إلى أن خيار رفع سعر الفائدة الرئيسي مطروح على طاولة البحث في اجتماع السياسة النقدية المرتقب، في حال استمرار الضغوط على العملة المحلية وارتفاع أسعار الطاقة.

سيناريوهات مفتوحة

ويرى مراقبون أن استمرار التوترات الجيوسياسية في المنطقة قد يدفع أنقرة إلى اتخاذ خطوات إضافية، سواء على صعيد تسعير الطاقة أو السياسة النقدية، في إطار محاولة موازنة الاستقرار الاقتصادي مع مواجهة الصدمات الخارجية.