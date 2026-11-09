The artists Mohammed Abdu and Rabih Saqr have released their new song "The Saudi Determination Does Not Bend," in a musical collaboration that brings together two of the most prominent stars of Saudi music, celebrating the homeland and national identity, while highlighting the values of belonging and pride in the Kingdom.

The two stars appeared in scenes of the song in a context that fits the national work, which features the lyrics of poet Khalid Al-Muraykhi and the melodies of Rabih Saqr, while Salem Al-Hindi oversaw the overall production, bringing together two artistic experiences that have a significant presence in Saudi music.

Rabih Saqr is putting the finishing touches on his new album

On another note, Rabih Saqr continues his preparations for the release of his new musical album, scheduled to be launched during the winter season, as he headed to the British capital, London, to continue working on the songs and preparing them before their release to the public.

Saqr revealed a glimpse of the preparations through footage of the artist's arrival in London, along with a picture of him with several music producers inside one of the studios, indicating that work on the album, which has previously excited his fans, is ongoing.

A musical epic featuring 11 Saudi stars

In terms of national works, Mohammed Abdu previously participated in "The Epic of the Falcons," a musical piece that brings together 11 artists from the most prominent stars of the Saudi scene.

The work features the lyrics of Faisal Al-Attawi and the melodies of Sahm, with participation from a selection of artists, including Abdul Majeed Abdullah, Rabih Saqr, Rashid Al-Majed, Abadi Al-Johar, Majid Al-Muhandis, and Aydh Youssef, along with several other stars of Saudi music.