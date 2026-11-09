طرح الفنانان محمد عبده ورابح صقر أغنيتهما الجديدة «عزم السعودي ما يلين»، في تعاون غنائي يجمع اثنين من أبرز نجوم الأغنية السعودية، ويحتفي بالوطن والهوية الوطنية، مع إبراز قيم الانتماء والاعتزاز بالمملكة.
وظهر النجمان في مشاهد الأغنية في إطار يتناسب مع مضمون العمل الوطني، الذي حمل كلمات الشاعر خالد المريخي، وألحان رابح صقر، فيما تولى سالم الهندي الإشراف العام على الإنتاج، ليجمع العمل بين تجربتين فنيتين لهما حضورهما البارز في الأغنية السعودية.

رابح صقر يضع اللمسات الأخيرة على ألبومه الجديد

وعلى صعيد آخر، يواصل رابح صقر تحضيراته لإطلاق ألبومه الغنائي الجديد، المقرر طرحه خلال فصل الشتاء، إذ توجه إلى العاصمة البريطانية لندن لاستكمال العمل على الأغنيات وتجهيزها قبل طرحها للجمهور.
وكشف صقر عن جانب من التحضيرات من خلال لقطات لوصول الفنان إلى لندن، إلى جانب صورة جمعته بعدد من صناع الموسيقى داخل أحد الاستوديوهات، في إشارة إلى استمرار العمل على الألبوم، الذي سبق أن أثار حماس جمهوره بشأنه.

ملحمة غنائية تجمع 11 نجماً سعوديا

وعلى صعيد الأعمال الوطنية، سبق أن شارك محمد عبده في «ملحمة الصقور»، وهو عمل غنائي يجمع 11 فناناً من أبرز نجوم الساحة السعودية.
وجاء العمل بكلمات فيصل العطاوي وألحان سهم، بمشاركة نخبة من الفنانين، من بينهم عبد المجيد عبدالله، ورابح صقر، وراشد الماجد، وعبادي الجوهر، وماجد المهندس، وعايض يوسف، إلى جانب عدد آخر من نجوم الأغنية السعودية.