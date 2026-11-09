طرح الفنانان محمد عبده ورابح صقر أغنيتهما الجديدة «عزم السعودي ما يلين»، في تعاون غنائي يجمع اثنين من أبرز نجوم الأغنية السعودية، ويحتفي بالوطن والهوية الوطنية، مع إبراز قيم الانتماء والاعتزاز بالمملكة.
وظهر النجمان في مشاهد الأغنية في إطار يتناسب مع مضمون العمل الوطني، الذي حمل كلمات الشاعر خالد المريخي، وألحان رابح صقر، فيما تولى سالم الهندي الإشراف العام على الإنتاج، ليجمع العمل بين تجربتين فنيتين لهما حضورهما البارز في الأغنية السعودية.
رابح صقر يضع اللمسات الأخيرة على ألبومه الجديد
وعلى صعيد آخر، يواصل رابح صقر تحضيراته لإطلاق ألبومه الغنائي الجديد، المقرر طرحه خلال فصل الشتاء، إذ توجه إلى العاصمة البريطانية لندن لاستكمال العمل على الأغنيات وتجهيزها قبل طرحها للجمهور.
وكشف صقر عن جانب من التحضيرات من خلال لقطات لوصول الفنان إلى لندن، إلى جانب صورة جمعته بعدد من صناع الموسيقى داخل أحد الاستوديوهات، في إشارة إلى استمرار العمل على الألبوم، الذي سبق أن أثار حماس جمهوره بشأنه.
ملحمة غنائية تجمع 11 نجماً سعوديا
وعلى صعيد الأعمال الوطنية، سبق أن شارك محمد عبده في «ملحمة الصقور»، وهو عمل غنائي يجمع 11 فناناً من أبرز نجوم الساحة السعودية.
وجاء العمل بكلمات فيصل العطاوي وألحان سهم، بمشاركة نخبة من الفنانين، من بينهم عبد المجيد عبدالله، ورابح صقر، وراشد الماجد، وعبادي الجوهر، وماجد المهندس، وعايض يوسف، إلى جانب عدد آخر من نجوم الأغنية السعودية.
The artists Mohammed Abdu and Rabih Saqr have released their new song "The Saudi Determination Does Not Bend," in a musical collaboration that brings together two of the most prominent stars of Saudi music, celebrating the homeland and national identity, while highlighting the values of belonging and pride in the Kingdom.
The two stars appeared in scenes of the song in a context that fits the national work, which features the lyrics of poet Khalid Al-Muraykhi and the melodies of Rabih Saqr, while Salem Al-Hindi oversaw the overall production, bringing together two artistic experiences that have a significant presence in Saudi music.
Rabih Saqr is putting the finishing touches on his new album
On another note, Rabih Saqr continues his preparations for the release of his new musical album, scheduled to be launched during the winter season, as he headed to the British capital, London, to continue working on the songs and preparing them before their release to the public.
Saqr revealed a glimpse of the preparations through footage of the artist's arrival in London, along with a picture of him with several music producers inside one of the studios, indicating that work on the album, which has previously excited his fans, is ongoing.
A musical epic featuring 11 Saudi stars
In terms of national works, Mohammed Abdu previously participated in "The Epic of the Falcons," a musical piece that brings together 11 artists from the most prominent stars of the Saudi scene.
The work features the lyrics of Faisal Al-Attawi and the melodies of Sahm, with participation from a selection of artists, including Abdul Majeed Abdullah, Rabih Saqr, Rashid Al-Majed, Abadi Al-Johar, Majid Al-Muhandis, and Aydh Youssef, along with several other stars of Saudi music.