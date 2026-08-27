حصدت رئيسة مركز تاريخ الطائف ورئيسة قسم العلوم الاجتماعية بكلية الآداب في جامعة الطائف، الدكتورة لطيفة بنت مطلق العدواني، جائزة الدكتور عبدالله النعيم لخدمة تاريخ الجزيرة العربية وآثارها (فرع الآثار)؛ تقديرًا لإسهاماتها العلمية والبحثية في مجال تاريخ الجزيرة العربية وآثارها.
وجرى تسليم الجائزة للدكتورة لطيفة العدواني خلال افتتاح الملتقى العلمي الخامس والعشرين لجمعية التاريخ والآثار بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية؛ الذي تستضيفه مدينة صلالة في سلطنة عُمان، بمشاركة نخبة من الباحثين والمختصين في مجالات التاريخ والآثار من دول مجلس التعاون.
ويأتي هذا التكريم تتويجًا للمسيرة العلمية والبحثية للدكتورة لطيفة العدواني، وما قدمته من جهودٍ وإسهاماتٍ في خدمة تاريخ السعودية وتراثها، وتعزيز البحث العلمي المتخصص في تاريخ وآثار الجزيرة العربية.

وبهذه المناسبة، باركت جامعة الطائف للدكتورة لطيفة بنت مطلق العدواني هذا الإنجاز العلمي المتميّز، الذي يعكس حضور الكفاءات الأكاديمية السعودية في المحافل العلمية المتخصصة، متمنيةً لها مزيدًا من التوفيق والتميز والنجاح في مسيرتها العلمية والبحثية، ومواصلة إسهاماتها في خدمة التاريخ والتراث الوطني.