Dr. Latifah bint Mutlaq Al-Adwani, the head of the Taif History Center and the head of the Department of Social Sciences at the College of Arts at Taif University, has won the Dr. Abdullah Al-Nuaim Award for the Service of the History and Antiquities of the Arabian Peninsula (Antiquities Branch); in recognition of her scientific and research contributions in the field of the history and antiquities of the Arabian Peninsula.

The award was presented to Dr. Latifah Al-Adwani during the opening of the 25th Scientific Forum of the History and Antiquities Association of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries; hosted by the city of Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman, with the participation of a select group of researchers and specialists in the fields of history and antiquities from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

This honor comes as a culmination of Dr. Latifah Al-Adwani's scientific and research journey, reflecting her efforts and contributions to the service of Saudi history and heritage, and enhancing specialized scientific research in the history and antiquities of the Arabian Peninsula.

On this occasion, Taif University congratulated Dr. Latifah bint Mutlaq Al-Adwani on this distinguished scientific achievement, which reflects the presence of Saudi academic competencies in specialized scientific forums, wishing her further success, excellence, and achievement in her scientific and research journey, and the continuation of her contributions to the service of national history and heritage.