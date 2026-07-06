اعترف الفنان المصري أحمد مجدي بأن فترة المراهقة شهدت أكبر خطأ في حياته، بعدما خاض تجربة تعاطي المخدرات وهو في الخامسة عشرة من عمره.

وأكد أن تلك المرحلة تركت آثارًا كبيرة على حالته النفسية وعلاقته بأسرته، واستغرقت وقتًا طويلًا حتى يتمكن من تجاوزها. موضحًا أن تلك التجربة أفقدته ثقته بنفسه، حيث أثرت في ثقة أفراد أسرته به. مشيرًا إلى أن استعادة هذه الثقة كانت رحلة صعبة، لكنها شكلت نقطة تحول أساسية في حياته.

تجاوز الماضي

وأشار مجدي إلى أن الخروج من تلك الأزمة ساعده على إعادة بناء شخصيته وجعله أكثر وعيًا بأهمية تحمل المسؤولية والتعلّم من الأخطاء، معتبرًا أن ما مرّ به كان درسًا قاسيًا لكنه أسهم في نضجه على المستويين الشخصي والإنساني.

فنان شهير يروي تجربته مع أكبر خطأ في حياته

مرحلة جديدة

كما تطرق إلى تأثير بلوغه سن الأربعين، مؤكدًا أن هذه المرحلة غيرت نظرته إلى الحياة والعمل، وجعلته أكثر تقبلًا للتغيرات الطبيعية التي ترافق التقدم في العمر سواء من الناحية الجسدية أو النفسية، موضحًا أنه أصبح أكثر هدوءًا وحرصًا على تحقيق التوازن في حياته.

آخر أعماله

على صعيد آخر، سجل أحمد مجدي حضورًا لافتًا في الموسم الرمضاني الماضي من خلال مسلسل (الست موناليزا)، الذي دارت أحداثه في 15 حلقة، وهو من تأليف محمد سيد بشير وإخراج محمد علي، وحقق العمل تفاعلًا واسعًا منذ عرضه.