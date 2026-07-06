فنان شهير يروي تجربته مع أكبر خطأ في حياته

The Egyptian artist Ahmed Magdy admitted that his teenage years witnessed the biggest mistake of his life, after he experienced drug use at the age of fifteen.

He confirmed that this phase left significant effects on his mental state and his relationship with his family, taking a long time for him to overcome it. He explained that this experience caused him to lose confidence in himself, as it affected the trust his family members had in him. He pointed out that regaining this trust was a difficult journey, but it marked a fundamental turning point in his life.

Overcoming the Past

Magdy indicated that emerging from this crisis helped him rebuild his personality and made him more aware of the importance of taking responsibility and learning from mistakes, considering that what he went through was a harsh lesson that contributed to his maturity on both personal and human levels.

A New Phase

He also touched on the impact of reaching the age of forty, confirming that this phase changed his perspective on life and work, making him more accepting of the natural changes that accompany aging, both physically and mentally. He clarified that he has become calmer and more careful about achieving balance in his life.

His Latest Works

On another note, Ahmed Magdy made a notable presence in the last Ramadan season through the series (Al-Sitt Mona Lisa), which consisted of 15 episodes, written by Mohamed Said Bashir and directed by Mohamed Ali. The work received wide interaction since its airing.