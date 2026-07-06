فنان شهير يروي تجربته مع أكبر خطأ في حياته

اعترف الفنان المصري أحمد مجدي بأن فترة المراهقة شهدت أكبر خطأ في حياته، بعدما خاض تجربة تعاطي المخدرات وهو في الخامسة عشرة من عمره.
وأكد أن تلك المرحلة تركت آثارًا كبيرة على حالته النفسية وعلاقته بأسرته، واستغرقت وقتًا طويلًا حتى يتمكن من تجاوزها. موضحًا أن تلك التجربة أفقدته ثقته بنفسه، حيث أثرت في ثقة أفراد أسرته به. مشيرًا إلى أن استعادة هذه الثقة كانت رحلة صعبة، لكنها شكلت نقطة تحول أساسية في حياته.
تجاوز الماضي
وأشار مجدي إلى أن الخروج من تلك الأزمة ساعده على إعادة بناء شخصيته وجعله أكثر وعيًا بأهمية تحمل المسؤولية والتعلّم من الأخطاء، معتبرًا أن ما مرّ به كان درسًا قاسيًا لكنه أسهم في نضجه على المستويين الشخصي والإنساني.
مرحلة جديدة
كما تطرق إلى تأثير بلوغه سن الأربعين، مؤكدًا أن هذه المرحلة غيرت نظرته إلى الحياة والعمل، وجعلته أكثر تقبلًا للتغيرات الطبيعية التي ترافق التقدم في العمر سواء من الناحية الجسدية أو النفسية، موضحًا أنه أصبح أكثر هدوءًا وحرصًا على تحقيق التوازن في حياته.
آخر أعماله
على صعيد آخر، سجل أحمد مجدي حضورًا لافتًا في الموسم الرمضاني الماضي من خلال مسلسل (الست موناليزا)، الذي دارت أحداثه في 15 حلقة، وهو من تأليف محمد سيد بشير وإخراج محمد علي، وحقق العمل تفاعلًا واسعًا منذ عرضه.
The Egyptian artist Ahmed Magdy admitted that his teenage years witnessed the biggest mistake of his life, after he experienced drug use at the age of fifteen.
He confirmed that this phase left significant effects on his mental state and his relationship with his family, taking a long time for him to overcome it. He explained that this experience caused him to lose confidence in himself, as it affected the trust his family members had in him. He pointed out that regaining this trust was a difficult journey, but it marked a fundamental turning point in his life.
Overcoming the Past
Magdy indicated that emerging from this crisis helped him rebuild his personality and made him more aware of the importance of taking responsibility and learning from mistakes, considering that what he went through was a harsh lesson that contributed to his maturity on both personal and human levels.
A New Phase
He also touched on the impact of reaching the age of forty, confirming that this phase changed his perspective on life and work, making him more accepting of the natural changes that accompany aging, both physically and mentally. He clarified that he has become calmer and more careful about achieving balance in his life.
His Latest Works
On another note, Ahmed Magdy made a notable presence in the last Ramadan season through the series (Al-Sitt Mona Lisa), which consisted of 15 episodes, written by Mohamed Said Bashir and directed by Mohamed Ali. The work received wide interaction since its airing.