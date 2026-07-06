روت الفنانة المصرية منة فضالي تفاصيل أزمتها في سوريا التي دفعتها إلى الاعتذار عن المشاركة في مسلسل (عيلة عاملة عمايل).

وأكّدت منة أن قرارها لم يكن بسبب العمل أو الدراما السورية، وإنما نتيجة ما وصفته بطريقة التعامل السيئة معها خلال فترة التحضيرات.

وأوضحت، في تصريحات لبرنامج ET بالعربي، أنها وافقت على المشاركة فور عرض العمل عليها؛ حماسًا لفكرة التعاون المصري السوري، خاصة أنها سبق أن خاضت تجارب فنية في سوريا حققت خلالها نجاحًا؛ أبرزها مسلسل (مقابلة مع السيد آدم)، الذي اعتبرته من أبرز تجاربها الفنية.

أزمة احترام أم سوء تنظيم؟ منة فضالي تروي ما حدث خلف الكواليس في سورية

وأضافت فضالي أنها لم تكن تعرف مخرج المسلسل الذي يدعى صفوان مصطفى من قبل، لكنها رحّبت بالتعاون معه، إلا أنها فوجئت -بحسب قولها- بطريقة تنظيم سيئة لأماكن الاستراحة داخل موقع التصوير، وأشارت إلى أنها طلبت توفير مكان مستقل لها وهو ما لم يحدث، الأمر الذي اعتبرته عدم تقدير لمكانتها الفنية.

وأكّدت أنها شعرت بالاستياء من أسلوب التعامل معها، لافتة إلى أن الفنانين السوريين يحظون في مصر بكل التقدير والتسهيلات خلال مشاركتهم في الأعمال الفنية، وكانت تتوقع أن تلقى المعاملة نفسها خلال وجودها في سوريا.

أزمة احترام أم سوء تنظيم؟ منة فضالي تروي ما حدث خلف الكواليس في سورية

وأشارت منة فضالي إلى أنها قررت الاعتذار عن استكمال العمل والعودة إلى القاهرة، وأشادت بموقف المنتج محمد الشريف، الذي استجاب لطلبها وسهل إجراءات سفرها سريعًا، وأكّدت أن أزمتها كانت مع أسلوب التعامل فقط وليس مع سوريا أو أهلها أو صناعتها الفنية التي تحمل لها كل التقدير والاحترام.

يشار إلى أن مسلسل (عيلة عاملة عمايل) يجمع كلاً من محمد ثروت، مي سليم، آندريه سكاف، ناهد الحلبي وآخرين، إلى جانب عدد من الفنانين من مصر وسورية.