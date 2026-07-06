أزمة احترام أم سوء تنظيم؟ منة فضالي تروي ما حدث خلف الكواليس في سورية

روت الفنانة المصرية منة فضالي تفاصيل أزمتها في سوريا التي دفعتها إلى الاعتذار عن المشاركة في مسلسل (عيلة عاملة عمايل).
وأكّدت منة أن قرارها لم يكن بسبب العمل أو الدراما السورية، وإنما نتيجة ما وصفته بطريقة التعامل السيئة معها خلال فترة التحضيرات.
وأوضحت، في تصريحات لبرنامج ET بالعربي، أنها وافقت على المشاركة فور عرض العمل عليها؛ حماسًا لفكرة التعاون المصري السوري، خاصة أنها سبق أن خاضت تجارب فنية في سوريا حققت خلالها نجاحًا؛ أبرزها مسلسل (مقابلة مع السيد آدم)، الذي اعتبرته من أبرز تجاربها الفنية.
وأضافت فضالي أنها لم تكن تعرف مخرج المسلسل الذي يدعى صفوان مصطفى من قبل، لكنها رحّبت بالتعاون معه، إلا أنها فوجئت -بحسب قولها- بطريقة تنظيم سيئة لأماكن الاستراحة داخل موقع التصوير، وأشارت إلى أنها طلبت توفير مكان مستقل لها وهو ما لم يحدث، الأمر الذي اعتبرته عدم تقدير لمكانتها الفنية.
وأكّدت أنها شعرت بالاستياء من أسلوب التعامل معها، لافتة إلى أن الفنانين السوريين يحظون في مصر بكل التقدير والتسهيلات خلال مشاركتهم في الأعمال الفنية، وكانت تتوقع أن تلقى المعاملة نفسها خلال وجودها في سوريا.
وأشارت منة فضالي إلى أنها قررت الاعتذار عن استكمال العمل والعودة إلى القاهرة، وأشادت بموقف المنتج محمد الشريف، الذي استجاب لطلبها وسهل إجراءات سفرها سريعًا، وأكّدت أن أزمتها كانت مع أسلوب التعامل فقط وليس مع سوريا أو أهلها أو صناعتها الفنية التي تحمل لها كل التقدير والاحترام.
يشار إلى أن مسلسل (عيلة عاملة عمايل) يجمع كلاً من محمد ثروت، مي سليم، آندريه سكاف، ناهد الحلبي وآخرين، إلى جانب عدد من الفنانين من مصر وسورية.
The Egyptian artist Menna Fadali shared the details of her crisis in Syria that led her to apologize for participating in the series (Aila Amila Amail).
Menna confirmed that her decision was not due to the work or the Syrian drama, but rather as a result of what she described as poor treatment during the preparation period.
She explained, in statements to the program ET بالعربي, that she agreed to participate as soon as the project was presented to her; excited about the idea of Egyptian-Syrian collaboration, especially since she had previously had artistic experiences in Syria that achieved success, most notably the series (Interview with Mr. Adam), which she considered one of her most significant artistic experiences.
Fadali added that she did not know the director of the series, named Safwan Mustafa, beforehand, but she welcomed the collaboration with him. However, she was surprised - according to her statement - by the poor organization of the resting areas within the filming location, and she pointed out that she requested a separate space for herself, which did not happen, an issue she considered a lack of appreciation for her artistic status.
She confirmed that she felt displeased with the way she was treated, noting that Syrian artists receive all the appreciation and facilities in Egypt during their participation in artistic works, and she expected to receive the same treatment while in Syria.
Menna Fadali indicated that she decided to apologize for continuing the work and return to Cairo, praising the position of producer Mohamed Sherif, who responded to her request and facilitated her travel arrangements quickly. She confirmed that her crisis was only with the way she was treated, not with Syria, its people, or its artistic industry, to which she holds all appreciation and respect.
It is worth noting that the series (Aila Amila Amail) features Mohamed Tharwat, Mai Selim, Andre Skaf, Nahed El Helbawy, and others, alongside a number of artists from Egypt and Syria.