أزمة احترام أم سوء تنظيم؟ منة فضالي تروي ما حدث خلف الكواليس في سورية

The Egyptian artist Menna Fadali shared the details of her crisis in Syria that led her to apologize for participating in the series (Aila Amila Amail).

Menna confirmed that her decision was not due to the work or the Syrian drama, but rather as a result of what she described as poor treatment during the preparation period.

She explained, in statements to the program ET بالعربي, that she agreed to participate as soon as the project was presented to her; excited about the idea of Egyptian-Syrian collaboration, especially since she had previously had artistic experiences in Syria that achieved success, most notably the series (Interview with Mr. Adam), which she considered one of her most significant artistic experiences.

Fadali added that she did not know the director of the series, named Safwan Mustafa, beforehand, but she welcomed the collaboration with him. However, she was surprised - according to her statement - by the poor organization of the resting areas within the filming location, and she pointed out that she requested a separate space for herself, which did not happen, an issue she considered a lack of appreciation for her artistic status.

She confirmed that she felt displeased with the way she was treated, noting that Syrian artists receive all the appreciation and facilities in Egypt during their participation in artistic works, and she expected to receive the same treatment while in Syria.

Menna Fadali indicated that she decided to apologize for continuing the work and return to Cairo, praising the position of producer Mohamed Sherif, who responded to her request and facilitated her travel arrangements quickly. She confirmed that her crisis was only with the way she was treated, not with Syria, its people, or its artistic industry, to which she holds all appreciation and respect.

It is worth noting that the series (Aila Amila Amail) features Mohamed Tharwat, Mai Selim, Andre Skaf, Nahed El Helbawy, and others, alongside a number of artists from Egypt and Syria.