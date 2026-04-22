In a move described as one of the largest upcoming Arab dramatic projects, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Counselor Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al Sheikh, revealed details about the series "The Prince," starring artist Ahmed Ezz. This project is presented as a massive production that combines Arab and international expertise, and it is filmed between Riyadh and Cairo.

The series is considered one of the most prominent projects supported by the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, in partnership with "Sila" Studios and the "Shahid" platform, as part of an initiative aimed at providing dramatic content with global specifications that competes with major international productions.

Ahmed Ezz stars alongside a selection of stars from the Arab world, along with the appearance of international names in some roles, in an experience that seeks to create an unprecedented artistic blend between the East and the West within a single dramatic work.

The series is directed by international director Stephen Hopkins, while the idea comes from Turki Al Sheikh, and the screenplay and dialogue are written by writer Salah Al Jahini, in a work that relies on action and suspense within a fast-paced plot and advanced technical production.

"The Prince" is set to be filmed between Riyadh and Cairo, giving it a diverse visual character that reflects the scale of the project and its significant production ambitions.

The series is also expected to be exclusively aired on the "Shahid" platform in 2027, amid widespread anticipation for what this work can offer in terms of a qualitative leap in the level of Arab drama.