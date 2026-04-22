في خطوة وُصفت بأنها من أضخم المشاريع الدرامية العربية القادمة، كشف رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه (GEA) المستشار تركي بن عبدالمحسن آل الشيخ عن تفاصيل مسلسل «الأمير» من بطولة الفنان أحمد عز، الذي يُقدَّم كعمل إنتاجي ضخم يجمع بين الخبرات العربية والعالمية، ويُصوَّر بين الرياض والقاهرة.

ويُعد المسلسل أحد أبرز المشاريع التي تدعمها الهيئة العامة للترفيه في السعودية، بالشراكة مع استوديوهات «صلة» ومنصة «شاهد»، في إطار توجه يهدف إلى تقديم محتوى درامي بمواصفات عالمية تنافس كبرى الإنتاجات الدولية.

ويشارك أحمد عز البطولة مع نخبة من نجوم العالم العربي، إلى جانب ظهور أسماء عالمية في بعض الأدوار، في تجربة تسعى لخلق مزيج فني غير مسبوق بين الشرق والغرب داخل عمل درامي واحد.

ويتولى إخراج المسلسل المخرج العالمي ستيفن هوبكنز، بينما جاءت فكرته من تركي آل الشيخ، وكتب السيناريو والحوار الكاتب صلاح الجهيني، في عمل يعتمد على الأكشن والتشويق ضمن حبكة سريعة الإيقاع وإنتاج تقني متقدم.

ومن المقرر أن يُصوَّر «الأمير» بين الرياض والقاهرة، ما يمنحه طابعاً بصرياً متنوعاً يعكس حجم المشروع وطموحه الإنتاجي الكبير.

كما يُنتظر عرض المسلسل حصرياً عبر منصة «شاهد» في 2027، وسط ترقب واسع لما يمكن أن يقدمه هذا العمل من نقلة نوعية في مستوى الدراما العربية.