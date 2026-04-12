يستعد الفنان السعودي عبادي الجوهر لإحياء حفل غنائي مميز في العاصمة السعودية الرياض، ضمن أمسية طربية خاصة تقام يوم الجمعة 24 أبريل 2026، عند الساعة العاشرة مساءً، على مسرح جامعة الأميرة نورة، وسط توقعات بحضور جماهيري لافت.
ويقدّم عبادي الجوهر خلال الحفل باقة من أشهر أعماله التي شكّلت جزءاً من ذاكرة الجمهور العربي، من بينها «أول زمان»، و«بنفترق»، و«الجرح أرحم»، و«سامحني يا حبيبي»، و«دخون»، إلى جانب مجموعة مختارة من أعماله الحديثة التي اعتاد أن يقدّمها بأسلوبه الطربي المميز.
ويأتي هذا الحفل ضمن سلسلة من الفعاليات الغنائية التي تشهدها الرياض، في إطار الحراك الفني المتنامي الذي يواكب تطلعات الجمهور لعروض موسيقية نوعية تجمع بين الأصالة والتجديد.
كما يواصل عبادي الجوهر العمل على مشروعه الغنائي الجديد بالتعاون مع شركة روتانا للصوتيات والمرئيات لعام 2026، حيث يستعد لإطلاق ألبوم يضم عدداً محدوداً من الأغنيات يتراوح بين 6 و8 أعمال، جميع ألحانه من توقيعه، مع حرصه على التعاون مع أسماء شعرية جديدة، وفق اختيارات تعتمد على جودة النص وقيمته الفنية.
Saudi artist Abadi Al-Johar is preparing to hold a special concert in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, as part of a unique musical evening taking place on Friday, April 24, 2026, at 10 PM, at the Princess Nourah University Theater, amidst expectations of a notable audience turnout.
During the concert, Abadi Al-Johar will present a selection of his most famous works that have become part of the memory of the Arab audience, including "Awal Zaman," "Binaftariq," "Al-Jarh Arham," "Samihni Ya Habibi," and "Dukhun," along with a curated collection of his recent works that he is accustomed to performing in his distinctive musical style.
This concert is part of a series of musical events taking place in Riyadh, within the framework of the growing artistic movement that aligns with the audience's aspirations for quality musical performances that blend authenticity and innovation.
Abadi Al-Johar is also continuing to work on his new musical project in collaboration with Rotana Audio and Visuals for 2026, as he prepares to release an album featuring a limited number of songs ranging from 6 to 8 tracks, all composed by him, while ensuring collaboration with new poetic names, based on selections that prioritize the quality of the lyrics and their artistic value.