Saudi artist Abadi Al-Johar is preparing to hold a special concert in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, as part of a unique musical evening taking place on Friday, April 24, 2026, at 10 PM, at the Princess Nourah University Theater, amidst expectations of a notable audience turnout.

During the concert, Abadi Al-Johar will present a selection of his most famous works that have become part of the memory of the Arab audience, including "Awal Zaman," "Binaftariq," "Al-Jarh Arham," "Samihni Ya Habibi," and "Dukhun," along with a curated collection of his recent works that he is accustomed to performing in his distinctive musical style.

This concert is part of a series of musical events taking place in Riyadh, within the framework of the growing artistic movement that aligns with the audience's aspirations for quality musical performances that blend authenticity and innovation.

Abadi Al-Johar is also continuing to work on his new musical project in collaboration with Rotana Audio and Visuals for 2026, as he prepares to release an album featuring a limited number of songs ranging from 6 to 8 tracks, all composed by him, while ensuring collaboration with new poetic names, based on selections that prioritize the quality of the lyrics and their artistic value.