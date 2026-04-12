يستعد الفنان السعودي عبادي الجوهر لإحياء حفل غنائي مميز في العاصمة السعودية الرياض، ضمن أمسية طربية خاصة تقام يوم الجمعة 24 أبريل 2026، عند الساعة العاشرة مساءً، على مسرح جامعة الأميرة نورة، وسط توقعات بحضور جماهيري لافت.

ويقدّم عبادي الجوهر خلال الحفل باقة من أشهر أعماله التي شكّلت جزءاً من ذاكرة الجمهور العربي، من بينها «أول زمان»، و«بنفترق»، و«الجرح أرحم»، و«سامحني يا حبيبي»، و«دخون»، إلى جانب مجموعة مختارة من أعماله الحديثة التي اعتاد أن يقدّمها بأسلوبه الطربي المميز.

ويأتي هذا الحفل ضمن سلسلة من الفعاليات الغنائية التي تشهدها الرياض، في إطار الحراك الفني المتنامي الذي يواكب تطلعات الجمهور لعروض موسيقية نوعية تجمع بين الأصالة والتجديد.

كما يواصل عبادي الجوهر العمل على مشروعه الغنائي الجديد بالتعاون مع شركة روتانا للصوتيات والمرئيات لعام 2026، حيث يستعد لإطلاق ألبوم يضم عدداً محدوداً من الأغنيات يتراوح بين 6 و8 أعمال، جميع ألحانه من توقيعه، مع حرصه على التعاون مع أسماء شعرية جديدة، وفق اختيارات تعتمد على جودة النص وقيمته الفنية.