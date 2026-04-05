The sudden departure of the young poet Mohamed Abu Al-Azaim was a painful shock, as he lost his life in a motorcycle accident while riding in a vehicle belonging to a smart transportation company. The painful irony is that he sensed the approach of his end in his final moments, when he was on the hospital bed, so he requested to communicate with his mother to bid her farewell in a scene that encapsulates the harshness of loss.

In a deeply emotional human narrative, his psychiatrist Dr. Mona Qabeel, who shared a close human relationship with him, revealed the details of the last moments of his life through a touching post on "Facebook." She explained that he contacted her, saying with striking certainty: "I am dying."

She recounted that on the evening of last Wednesday, around half past eight, everything seemed normal; Mohamed was returning from his job as a pharmacist, riding an "Uber" bike behind the driver, before the scene suddenly turned into an accident that might seem trivial to passersby, but it was the end that no one expected.

She added that the ambulance arrived quickly and the two injured individuals were taken to the hospital, where Mohamed remained alive with faint breaths. Although his condition appeared stable on the surface, a silent internal bleeding was worsening, ultimately taking his life in a harsh calm that very night, without giving his loved ones a chance for a final goodbye.

She noted that he felt the approach of departure, as he had told her two days prior that he would leave. She tried to calm him, but she believed his intuition, which had never failed before, and this prompted him to call his mother to bid her farewell and advise her to take care of herself.

Dr. Mona Qabeel spoke of him with touching sincerity, saying he was not just a friend, but a true brother, a sensitive and deeply feeling human being who sees what others do not and feels pain for it. Despite the bouts of depression he experienced, his deepest wound was from the disappointments of those closest to him.

She affirmed that he was not a fleeting poet, but rather a genuine voice carrying real human pain, constantly striving to understand the world without corrupting it.

She concluded her words with a painful farewell: "Mohamed departed lightly, as one who understands that words carry a weight greater than mountains, leaving behind poems yet to be written, which he feared would fall into the eyes that see only ink, neglecting the heart that bleeds behind it."

It is worth mentioning that Mohamed Abu Al-Azaim was known for his sweet style and emotional poems that touch feelings with simplicity and depth, away from exaggeration, and among his most notable works is the collection "When the Times Turn Red."