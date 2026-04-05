شكّل الرحيل المفاجئ للشاعر الشاب محمد أبو العزايم صدمة موجعة، بعدما لقي حتفه إثر حادثة دراجة نارية أثناء استقلاله مركبة تابعة لإحدى شركات النقل الذكي. والمفارقة المؤلمة أنه استشعر دنوّ أجله في لحظاته الأخيرة، حين كان على فراش المستشفى، فطلب التواصل مع والدته ليودعها في مشهد يختزل قسوة الفقد.

وفي سردٍ إنساني مفعم بالمشاعر، كشفت طبيبته النفسية الدكتورة منى قابيل، التي جمعته بها علاقة إنسانية وثيقة، تفاصيل اللحظات الأخيرة في حياته عبر منشور مؤثر على «فيسبوك». وأوضحت أنه تواصل معها قائلاً بيقينٍ لافت: «أنا أموت».

وروت أن مساء الأربعاء الماضي، قرابة الثامنة والنصف، بدا كل شيء عاديًا؛ كان محمد عائدًا من عمله كصيدلي، يستقل دراجة «أوبر» خلف السائق، قبل أن ينقلب المشهد في لحظة إلى حادثة قد تبدو عابرة للمارة، لكنها كانت النهاية التي لم يتوقعها أحد.

وأضافت أن سيارة الإسعاف وصلت سريعًا ونُقل المصابان إلى المستشفى، حيث ظل محمد على قيد الحياة بأنفاسٍ واهنة. وعلى الرغم من أن حالته بدت مستقرة ظاهريًا، إلا أن نزيفًا داخليًا صامتًا كان يتفاقم، حتى أودى بحياته في هدوءٍ قاسٍ في الليلة نفسها، دون أن يمنح أحبّاءه فرصة الوداع الأخير.

وأشارت إلى أنه شعر باقتراب الرحيل، إذ أخبرها قبل ذلك بيومين بأنه سيرحل. حاولت تهدئته، لكنها صدّقت حدسه الذي لم يخب من قبل، وهو ما دفعه للاتصال بوالدته ليودعها ويوصيها بنفسها.

وتحدثت منى قابيل عنه بصدقٍ مؤثر، قائلة إنه لم يكن مجرد صديق، بل كان أخًا حقيقيًا، إنسانًا رقيقًا وعميق الإحساس، يرى ما لا يراه الآخرون ويتألم له. ورغم ما مرّ به من نوبات اكتئاب، فإن جرحه الأشد كان في خيباته من أقرب الناس إليه.

وأكدت أنه لم يكن شاعرًا عابرًا، بل كان صوتًا صادقًا يحمل وجعًا إنسانيًا حقيقيًا، ويسعى باستمرار لفهم العالم دون أن يفسده.

واختتمت كلماتها بوداع مؤلم: «رحل محمد بخفة من يدرك أن للكلمات وزنًا يفوق الجبال، تاركًا خلفه قصائد لم تُكتب بعد، كان يخشى عليها من عيون لا ترى سوى الحبر، وتغفل القلب الذي ينزف خلفه».

يُذكر أن محمد أبو العزايم عُرف بأسلوبه العذب وقصائده الوجدانية التي تمسّ المشاعر ببساطة وعمق، بعيدًا عن المبالغة، ومن أبرز أعماله ديوان «عند احمرار المواقيت».