سحر رامي لـ«عكاظ»: تجربة جديدة في «توابع».. و«فوتا» دور يشبهني

عبّرت الفنانة المصرية سحر رامي عن سعادتها الكبيرة بحجم الإشادات وردود الفعل الإيجابية التي تلقتها على مشاركتها هذا العام في موسم دراما رمضان 2026 من خلال مسلسلي «اتنين غيرنا» و«توابع»، بعد غياب سنوات طويلة عن الشاشة.

جودة السيناريو سبب العودة

وأوضحت سحر رامي في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» أن جودة السيناريو كانت الدافع الأساسي لعودتها، مؤكدة أنها لا تتحمس لأي عمل إلا إذا كان النص على قدر من الجودة والإقناع.

كما أشارت إلى أن ارتباطها بشخصية «فوتا» منحها فرصة لتقديم أداء عفوي وسلس، وشعرت أن الدور كُتب خصيصًا لها نظرًا للتشابه الكبير بينها وبين الشخصية.

تجربة مختلفة في «توابع»

وعن مشاركتها في مسلسل «توابع»، اعتبرت رامي أن دور ضيفة الشرف أضاف بعدًا جديدًا لمسيرتها، مؤكدة أن التنقل بين الشخصيتين منحها فرصة لاستكشاف أبعاد مختلفة في الأداء وإبراز تنوع قدراتها التمثيلية.

صناع وفريق العمل

يشار إلى أن مسلسل «اتنين غيرنا» يجمع بجانب آسر ياسين ودينا الشربيني كلا من فدوى عابد، نور إيهاب، هنادي مهنا، ناردين فرج، أحمد حسن، وآخرون، والعمل من تأليف رنا أبو الريش، وإخراج خالد الحلفاوي.