سحر رامي لـ«عكاظ»: تجربة جديدة في «توابع».. و«فوتا» دور يشبهني

عبّرت الفنانة المصرية سحر رامي عن سعادتها الكبيرة بحجم الإشادات وردود الفعل الإيجابية التي تلقتها على مشاركتها هذا العام في موسم دراما رمضان 2026 من خلال مسلسلي «اتنين غيرنا» و«توابع»، بعد غياب سنوات طويلة عن الشاشة.
جودة السيناريو سبب العودة
وأوضحت سحر رامي في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» أن جودة السيناريو كانت الدافع الأساسي لعودتها، مؤكدة أنها لا تتحمس لأي عمل إلا إذا كان النص على قدر من الجودة والإقناع.
كما أشارت إلى أن ارتباطها بشخصية «فوتا» منحها فرصة لتقديم أداء عفوي وسلس، وشعرت أن الدور كُتب خصيصًا لها نظرًا للتشابه الكبير بينها وبين الشخصية.
تجربة مختلفة في «توابع»
وعن مشاركتها في مسلسل «توابع»، اعتبرت رامي أن دور ضيفة الشرف أضاف بعدًا جديدًا لمسيرتها، مؤكدة أن التنقل بين الشخصيتين منحها فرصة لاستكشاف أبعاد مختلفة في الأداء وإبراز تنوع قدراتها التمثيلية.
صناع وفريق العمل
يشار إلى أن مسلسل «اتنين غيرنا» يجمع بجانب آسر ياسين ودينا الشربيني كلا من فدوى عابد، نور إيهاب، هنادي مهنا، ناردين فرج، أحمد حسن، وآخرون، والعمل من تأليف رنا أبو الريش، وإخراج خالد الحلفاوي.
The Egyptian artist Sahar Rami expressed her great happiness with the amount of praise and positive feedback she received for her participation this year in the Ramadan Drama Season 2026 through her series "Itnayn Ghayrna" and "Tawaab," after a long absence from the screen.
The Quality of the Script is the Reason for the Return
Sahar Rami explained in a special statement to "Okaz" that the quality of the script was the main motivation for her return, emphasizing that she does not get excited about any work unless the text is of a certain quality and persuasion.
She also noted that her connection to the character "Fota" gave her the opportunity to deliver a spontaneous and smooth performance, and she felt that the role was written especially for her due to the significant similarities between her and the character.
A Different Experience in "Tawaab"
Regarding her participation in the series "Tawaab," Rami considered that the role of the guest of honor added a new dimension to her career, confirming that the transition between the two characters allowed her to explore different aspects in her performance and showcase the diversity of her acting abilities.
The Creators and the Team
It is worth mentioning that the series "Itnayn Ghayrna" features alongside Asser Yassin and Dina El Sherbiny, Fadwa Abed, Nour Ehab, Hanadi Muhanna, Nardin Farag, Ahmed Hassan, and others. The work is written by Rana Abu Al-Reesh and directed by Khaled Al-Halfaawi.