سحر رامي لـ«عكاظ»: تجربة جديدة في «توابع».. و«فوتا» دور يشبهني

The Egyptian artist Sahar Rami expressed her great happiness with the amount of praise and positive feedback she received for her participation this year in the Ramadan Drama Season 2026 through her series "Itnayn Ghayrna" and "Tawaab," after a long absence from the screen.

The Quality of the Script is the Reason for the Return

Sahar Rami explained in a special statement to "Okaz" that the quality of the script was the main motivation for her return, emphasizing that she does not get excited about any work unless the text is of a certain quality and persuasion.

She also noted that her connection to the character "Fota" gave her the opportunity to deliver a spontaneous and smooth performance, and she felt that the role was written especially for her due to the significant similarities between her and the character.

A Different Experience in "Tawaab"

Regarding her participation in the series "Tawaab," Rami considered that the role of the guest of honor added a new dimension to her career, confirming that the transition between the two characters allowed her to explore different aspects in her performance and showcase the diversity of her acting abilities.

The Creators and the Team

It is worth mentioning that the series "Itnayn Ghayrna" features alongside Asser Yassin and Dina El Sherbiny, Fadwa Abed, Nour Ehab, Hanadi Muhanna, Nardin Farag, Ahmed Hassan, and others. The work is written by Rana Abu Al-Reesh and directed by Khaled Al-Halfaawi.