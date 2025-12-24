نجا الفنان المصري محمد إمام من إصابة بعد تعرضه لموقف خطير أثناء تصوير أحد مشاهد الأكشن في مسلسله الجديد «الكينج»، كاد أن يسفر عن إصابة خطيرة، إلا أن الموقف مر بسلام دون أي أذى.
وحرص محمد إمام على طمأنة جمهوره، حيث كشف تفاصيل ما حدث عبر حسابه الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، مؤكدًا أن العناية الإلهية أنقذته، مشيرًا إلى أن العمل يتضمن مشاهد أكشن قوية وغير مسبوقة.
أنتظروا حمزة الدباح
وأعرب إمام عن حماسه الكبير للمسلسل، مؤكدًا ثقته في أن «الكينج» سيكون من أبرز الأعمال التي قدمها في مشواره الفني، داعيًا الجمهور لانتظار شخصية «حمزة الدباح» التي يقدمها خلال أحداث العمل، والمقرر عرضه في موسم دراما رمضان 2026.
تفاصيل المسلسل
مسلسل الكينج مكون من 30 حلقة، والعمل من بطولة محمد إمام، حنان مطاوع، ميرنا جميل، وكمال أبو رية وآخرين، ومن تأليف محمد صلاح العزب، وإخراج شيرين عادل، وإنتاج عبدالله أبو الفتوح.
وعلى جانب آخر، يواصل محمد إمام تصوير فيلمه الجديد «شمس الزناتي»، استعداداً لعرضه في 2026، ويجمع العمل أحمد عبد الحميد، باسم سمرة، محمود عبد المغني وآخرين، والعمل من إخراج أحمد خالد موسى.
The Egyptian artist Mohamed Imam survived an injury after encountering a dangerous situation while filming an action scene in his new series "The King," which nearly resulted in a serious injury; however, the situation passed without any harm.
Mohamed Imam was keen to reassure his audience, revealing the details of what happened through his official account on Instagram, confirming that divine providence saved him, and pointing out that the work includes strong and unprecedented action scenes.
Stay tuned for Hamza Al-Dabbah
Imam expressed his great enthusiasm for the series, affirming his confidence that "The King" will be one of the most prominent works he has presented in his artistic career, inviting the audience to await the character "Hamza Al-Dabbah," which he portrays during the events of the work, scheduled to be aired in the Ramadan drama season of 2026.
Details of the series
The series "The King" consists of 30 episodes and stars Mohamed Imam, Hanan Motawaa, Mirna Jamil, Kamal Abu Riya, and others. It is written by Mohamed Salah Al-Azab, directed by Sherine Adel, and produced by Abdullah Abu Al-Fotouh.
On another note, Mohamed Imam continues filming his new movie "Shams Al-Zanaty," in preparation for its release in 2026, which features Ahmed Abdel Hamid, Basem Samra, Mahmoud Abdel Moghni, and others, directed by Ahmed Khaled Moussa.