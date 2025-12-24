The Egyptian artist Mohamed Imam survived an injury after encountering a dangerous situation while filming an action scene in his new series "The King," which nearly resulted in a serious injury; however, the situation passed without any harm.

Mohamed Imam was keen to reassure his audience, revealing the details of what happened through his official account on Instagram, confirming that divine providence saved him, and pointing out that the work includes strong and unprecedented action scenes.

Stay tuned for Hamza Al-Dabbah

Imam expressed his great enthusiasm for the series, affirming his confidence that "The King" will be one of the most prominent works he has presented in his artistic career, inviting the audience to await the character "Hamza Al-Dabbah," which he portrays during the events of the work, scheduled to be aired in the Ramadan drama season of 2026.

Details of the series

The series "The King" consists of 30 episodes and stars Mohamed Imam, Hanan Motawaa, Mirna Jamil, Kamal Abu Riya, and others. It is written by Mohamed Salah Al-Azab, directed by Sherine Adel, and produced by Abdullah Abu Al-Fotouh.

On another note, Mohamed Imam continues filming his new movie "Shams Al-Zanaty," in preparation for its release in 2026, which features Ahmed Abdel Hamid, Basem Samra, Mahmoud Abdel Moghni, and others, directed by Ahmed Khaled Moussa.