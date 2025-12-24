نجا الفنان المصري محمد إمام من إصابة بعد تعرضه لموقف خطير أثناء تصوير أحد مشاهد الأكشن في مسلسله الجديد «الكينج»، كاد أن يسفر عن إصابة خطيرة، إلا أن الموقف مر بسلام دون أي أذى.

وحرص محمد إمام على طمأنة جمهوره، حيث كشف تفاصيل ما حدث عبر حسابه الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، مؤكدًا أن العناية الإلهية أنقذته، مشيرًا إلى أن العمل يتضمن مشاهد أكشن قوية وغير مسبوقة.

أنتظروا حمزة الدباح

وأعرب إمام عن حماسه الكبير للمسلسل، مؤكدًا ثقته في أن «الكينج» سيكون من أبرز الأعمال التي قدمها في مشواره الفني، داعيًا الجمهور لانتظار شخصية «حمزة الدباح» التي يقدمها خلال أحداث العمل، والمقرر عرضه في موسم دراما رمضان 2026.

تفاصيل المسلسل

مسلسل الكينج مكون من 30 حلقة، والعمل من بطولة محمد إمام، حنان مطاوع، ميرنا جميل، وكمال أبو رية وآخرين، ومن تأليف محمد صلاح العزب، وإخراج شيرين عادل، وإنتاج عبدالله أبو الفتوح.

وعلى جانب آخر، يواصل محمد إمام تصوير فيلمه الجديد «شمس الزناتي»، استعداداً لعرضه في 2026، ويجمع العمل أحمد عبد الحميد، باسم سمرة، محمود عبد المغني وآخرين، والعمل من إخراج أحمد خالد موسى.