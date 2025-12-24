توفي الفنان والمخرج الفلسطيني محمد بكري، عن عمر يناهز 72 عاماً في أحد مستشفيات مدينة نهاريا شمال فلسطين المحتلة، وذلك إثر معاناة طويلةمع أمراض القلب.

إرث فني

وترك بكري إرثاً فنياً ووطنياً عميقاً جسّد من خلاله معاناة الشعب الفلسطيني وصموده أمام الاحتلال، وشارك في أكثر من 43 عملاً فنياً بين تمثيل وإخراج وإنتاج.

ولد محمد بكري في 1953 في قرية البعنة بالجليل الأعلى، ونشأ في بيئة فلسطينية داخل أراضي 48، ودرس التمثيل والأدب العربي في جامعة تل أبيب عام 1973، وبدأ مشواره الفني من مسارح هابيما وحيفا، ثم مسرح القصبة في رام الله.

وخلال مسيرته رفض على الدوام التنازل عن هويته الفلسطينية، مفضلاً العمل مع مخرجين فلسطينيين مثل ميشيل خليفي ورشيد مشهراوي وعلي نصار، وشارك في أعمال عربية وعالمية متنوعة.

اشتهر بكري بأدواره المسرحية العميقة، أبرزها مسرحية «المتشائل» المقتبسة عن رواية إميل حبيبي، التي قدمها لسنوات طويلة مجسداً التناقض الوجودي للفلسطيني تحت الاحتلال، كما برز كممثل في أفلام مثل «حيفا» 1995 لمشهراوي، «واجب» 2019 لآن ماري جاسر، وأعمال دولية مثل «ما وراء القضبان» ومسلسلات مثل «هوملاند».

لكن أبرز إنجازاته كانت في الإخراج الوثائقي، حيث أخرج فيلمه الشهير «جنين جنين» 2002، الذي وثّق شهادات أهالي مخيم جنين عقب الاجتياح الإسرائيلي في 2002، وحقق الفيلم شهرة عالمية وجوائز دولية، لكنه واجه حملة شرسة من السلطات الإسرائيلية شملت دعاوى قضائية وغرامات مالية كبيرة، دون أن يتراجع بكري عن موقفه بأن الفن أداة مقاومة وتوثيق للحقيقة.

ويعد رحيل محمد بكري خسارة كبيرة للسينما والمسرح الفلسطيني، فقد كان صوتاً جريئاً رفض الحياد وجعل من الفن فعل مقاومة وذاكرة حية للقضية الفلسطينية.