The Palestinian artist and director Mohammed Bakri passed away at the age of 72 in a hospital in Nahariya, northern occupied Palestine, after a long struggle with heart diseases.

Artistic Legacy

Bakri left behind a profound artistic and national legacy that embodied the suffering of the Palestinian people and their resilience against the occupation. He participated in more than 43 artistic works in acting, directing, and producing.

Mohammed Bakri was born in 1953 in the village of Bi'ina in the Upper Galilee, and he grew up in a Palestinian environment within the 1948 territories. He studied acting and Arabic literature at Tel Aviv University in 1973 and began his artistic journey at the Habima and Haifa theaters, then at the Al-Qasaba Theater in Ramallah.

Throughout his career, he consistently refused to compromise his Palestinian identity, preferring to work with Palestinian directors such as Michel Khleifi, Rashid Masharawi, and Ali Nasar, and he participated in various Arab and international works.

Bakri was renowned for his profound theatrical roles, most notably in the play "The Disinherited," adapted from Emil Habibi's novel, which he performed for many years, embodying the existential contradiction of the Palestinian under occupation. He also stood out as an actor in films such as "Haifa" (1995) by Masharawi, "The Duty" (2019) by Annemarie Jacir, and international works like "Behind Bars" and series such as "Homeland."

However, his most significant achievements were in documentary directing, where he directed his famous film "Jenin Jenin" (2002), which documented the testimonies of the residents of Jenin camp following the Israeli invasion in 2002. The film gained international fame and awards but faced a fierce campaign from the Israeli authorities, including lawsuits and hefty fines. Nevertheless, Bakri did not waver in his stance that art is a tool of resistance and a documentation of truth.

The passing of Mohammed Bakri is a great loss for Palestinian cinema and theater; he was a bold voice that rejected neutrality and turned art into an act of resistance and a living memory of the Palestinian cause.