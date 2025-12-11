The Egyptian artist Mohamed Mounir expressed his full support for the artist Mona Zaki, following the criticisms she faced after the official promo for the film "The Lady" was released, which tells the story of Umm Kulthum.

Support from the King for the makers of "The Lady"

The King clarified, in a post on his account on the platform "X," that although he has not seen the film yet, he trusts Mona Zaki's performance and the vision of director Marwan Hamed to present a distinctive artistic treatment, which enhances his confidence in the overall experience.

A call to the audience not to judge prematurely

Mounir concluded his call to the audience by emphasizing the need to give the film a chance to experience it before directing any criticisms, stating: "Give us a chance to see the difference before attacking the work and its creators."

Guest stars of the film*

The film features a number of first-class stars as guest appearances, including: Karim Abdel Aziz, Nelly Karim, Ahmed Helmy, Amr Saad, Asser Yassin, Amina Khalil, Ahmed Amin, in addition to the participation of artist Taha Desouki.

Production of the work

The film "The Lady" is written by Ahmed Mourad, directed by Marwan Hamed, produced by Ahmed Badawy, and features Mohamed Farag, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Tamer Nabil, Sayed Ragab, and a number of other artists.