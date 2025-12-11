أعرب الفنان المصري محمد منير عن دعمه الكامل للفنانة منى زكي، وذلك عقب الانتقادات التي طالتها بعد طرح البرومو الرسمي لفيلم «الست»، الذي يتناول سيرة أم كلثوم.
دعم الكينج لصناع فيلم الست
وأوضح الكينج، في منشور عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، أنه بالرغم من عدم مشاهدته الفيلم بعد، فإنه يثق في أداء منى زكي وفي رؤية المخرج مروان حامد لتقديم معالجة فنية مميزة، وهو ما يعزز ثقته في التجربة ككل.
دعوة للجمهور بعدم الحكم المسبق
واختتم منير دعوته للجمهور بضرورة منح الفيلم فرصة للاطلاع على التجربة قبل توجيه أي انتقادات، قائلاً: «اعطونا فرصة نشوف الاختلاف قبل الهجوم على العمل وصناعه».
ضيوف شرف الفيلم*
ويشارك في الفيلم عدد من نجوم الصف الأول كضيوف شرف، من بينهم: كريم عبد العزيز، نيللي كريم، أحمد حلمي، عمرو سعد، آسر ياسين، أمينة خليل، أحمد أمين، إضافة إلى مشاركة الفنان طه دسوقي.
صناعة العمل
ويعد فيلم «الست» من تأليف أحمد مراد، وإخراج مروان حامد، وإنتاج أحمد بدوي، وجمع كلا من محمد فراج، أحمد خالد صالح، تامر نبيل، سيد رجب، وعددا من الفنانين.
The Egyptian artist Mohamed Mounir expressed his full support for the artist Mona Zaki, following the criticisms she faced after the official promo for the film "The Lady" was released, which tells the story of Umm Kulthum.
Support from the King for the makers of "The Lady"
The King clarified, in a post on his account on the platform "X," that although he has not seen the film yet, he trusts Mona Zaki's performance and the vision of director Marwan Hamed to present a distinctive artistic treatment, which enhances his confidence in the overall experience.
A call to the audience not to judge prematurely
Mounir concluded his call to the audience by emphasizing the need to give the film a chance to experience it before directing any criticisms, stating: "Give us a chance to see the difference before attacking the work and its creators."
Guest stars of the film*
The film features a number of first-class stars as guest appearances, including: Karim Abdel Aziz, Nelly Karim, Ahmed Helmy, Amr Saad, Asser Yassin, Amina Khalil, Ahmed Amin, in addition to the participation of artist Taha Desouki.
Production of the work
The film "The Lady" is written by Ahmed Mourad, directed by Marwan Hamed, produced by Ahmed Badawy, and features Mohamed Farag, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Tamer Nabil, Sayed Ragab, and a number of other artists.