أعرب الفنان المصري محمد منير عن دعمه الكامل للفنانة منى زكي، وذلك عقب الانتقادات التي طالتها بعد طرح البرومو الرسمي لفيلم «الست»، الذي يتناول سيرة أم كلثوم.

دعم الكينج لصناع فيلم الست

وأوضح الكينج، في منشور عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، أنه بالرغم من عدم مشاهدته الفيلم بعد، فإنه يثق في أداء منى زكي وفي رؤية المخرج مروان حامد لتقديم معالجة فنية مميزة، وهو ما يعزز ثقته في التجربة ككل.

دعوة للجمهور بعدم الحكم المسبق

واختتم منير دعوته للجمهور بضرورة منح الفيلم فرصة للاطلاع على التجربة قبل توجيه أي انتقادات، قائلاً: «اعطونا فرصة نشوف الاختلاف قبل الهجوم على العمل وصناعه».

ضيوف شرف الفيلم*

ويشارك في الفيلم عدد من نجوم الصف الأول كضيوف شرف، من بينهم: كريم عبد العزيز، نيللي كريم، أحمد حلمي، عمرو سعد، آسر ياسين، أمينة خليل، أحمد أمين، إضافة إلى مشاركة الفنان طه دسوقي.

صناعة العمل

ويعد فيلم «الست» من تأليف أحمد مراد، وإخراج مروان حامد، وإنتاج أحمد بدوي، وجمع كلا من محمد فراج، أحمد خالد صالح، تامر نبيل، سيد رجب، وعددا من الفنانين.