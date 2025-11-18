أعلن الفنان المصري فادي خفاجة، صباح اليوم الثلاثاء، نجاته من حادثة سير مفاجئة أدت إلى تحطم سيارته بشكل كبير.

فادي خفاجة ينجو من حادثة سير مفاجئة ويطمئن جمهوره

تفاصيل الحادثة

ونشر خفاجة صورة لسيارته عبر حسابه على منصة «فيسبوك»، موضحًا حجم التلفيات التي لحقت بالجزء الأمامي منها، واكتفى بالتعليق قائلًا: «الحمد لله».

تفاعل الجمهور وزملائه

وسرعان ما انهالت تعليقات المتابعين من جمهوره وزملائه في الوسط الفني، الذين حرصوا على الاطمئنان عليه، معربين عن دعمهم وتمنياتهم له بالسلامة.

من هو فادي خفاجة؟

يعد فادي خفاجة من الفنانين الذين ارتبط بهم الجمهور منذ طفولتهم، إذ بدأ مشواره الفني مبكرًا وقدّم على مدار سنوات أعمالًا متنوعة في الدراما والسينما.

يوميات ونيس محطة الانطلاقة

وُلد خفاجة في 13 مايو 1982 داخل عائلة فنية تضم شقيقيه هادي وشادي، وجاءت انطلاقته الحقيقية من خلال مسلسل «يوميات ونيس»، إذ قدم شخصية «شرف الدين» التي رسخت حضوره في ذاكرة المشاهدين.

آخر أعماله الفنية

وكان آخر أعمال فادي خفاجة التليفزيونية، ظهوره في مسلسل «روز وليلى»، والعمل من بطولة يسرا ونيللي كريم، وعرض العام الماضي على إحدى المنصات الرقمية، ولاقى تفاعلاً واسعاً من الجمهور.