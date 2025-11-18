فادي خفاجة ينجو من حادثة سير مفاجئة ويطمئن جمهوره

The Egyptian artist Fadi Khafaja announced this morning, Tuesday, that he survived a sudden car accident that severely damaged his vehicle.

Details of the Incident

Khafaja shared a picture of his car on his Facebook account, showing the extent of the damage to the front part of it, and simply commented, saying: "Thank God."

Audience and Colleagues' Reactions

Comments quickly poured in from his followers and colleagues in the artistic community, who were keen to check on him, expressing their support and wishes for his safety.

Who is Fadi Khafaja?

Fadi Khafaja is considered one of the artists who have been connected with the audience since their childhood, as he began his artistic journey early and has presented a variety of works in drama and cinema over the years.

Yomiyat Wanes: The Launching Station

Khafaja was born on May 13, 1982, into an artistic family that includes his brothers Hadi and Shadi. His true breakthrough came through the series "Yomiyat Wanes," where he played the character "Sharaf El-Din," which solidified his presence in the viewers' memory.

His Latest Artistic Works

Fadi Khafaja's latest television work was his appearance in the series "Roz and Leila," which starred Yousra and Nelly Karim. It aired last year on a digital platform and received a wide response from the audience.