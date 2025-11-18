فادي خفاجة ينجو من حادثة سير مفاجئة ويطمئن جمهوره

أعلن الفنان المصري فادي خفاجة، صباح اليوم الثلاثاء، نجاته من حادثة سير مفاجئة أدت إلى تحطم سيارته بشكل كبير.
تفاصيل الحادثة
ونشر خفاجة صورة لسيارته عبر حسابه على منصة «فيسبوك»، موضحًا حجم التلفيات التي لحقت بالجزء الأمامي منها، واكتفى بالتعليق قائلًا: «الحمد لله».
تفاعل الجمهور وزملائه
وسرعان ما انهالت تعليقات المتابعين من جمهوره وزملائه في الوسط الفني، الذين حرصوا على الاطمئنان عليه، معربين عن دعمهم وتمنياتهم له بالسلامة.
من هو فادي خفاجة؟
يعد فادي خفاجة من الفنانين الذين ارتبط بهم الجمهور منذ طفولتهم، إذ بدأ مشواره الفني مبكرًا وقدّم على مدار سنوات أعمالًا متنوعة في الدراما والسينما.
يوميات ونيس محطة الانطلاقة
وُلد خفاجة في 13 مايو 1982 داخل عائلة فنية تضم شقيقيه هادي وشادي، وجاءت انطلاقته الحقيقية من خلال مسلسل «يوميات ونيس»، إذ قدم شخصية «شرف الدين» التي رسخت حضوره في ذاكرة المشاهدين.
آخر أعماله الفنية
وكان آخر أعمال فادي خفاجة التليفزيونية، ظهوره في مسلسل «روز وليلى»، والعمل من بطولة يسرا ونيللي كريم، وعرض العام الماضي على إحدى المنصات الرقمية، ولاقى تفاعلاً واسعاً من الجمهور.
The Egyptian artist Fadi Khafaja announced this morning, Tuesday, that he survived a sudden car accident that severely damaged his vehicle.
Details of the Incident
Khafaja shared a picture of his car on his Facebook account, showing the extent of the damage to the front part of it, and simply commented, saying: "Thank God."
Audience and Colleagues' Reactions
Comments quickly poured in from his followers and colleagues in the artistic community, who were keen to check on him, expressing their support and wishes for his safety.
Who is Fadi Khafaja?
Fadi Khafaja is considered one of the artists who have been connected with the audience since their childhood, as he began his artistic journey early and has presented a variety of works in drama and cinema over the years.
Yomiyat Wanes: The Launching Station
Khafaja was born on May 13, 1982, into an artistic family that includes his brothers Hadi and Shadi. His true breakthrough came through the series "Yomiyat Wanes," where he played the character "Sharaf El-Din," which solidified his presence in the viewers' memory.
His Latest Artistic Works
Fadi Khafaja's latest television work was his appearance in the series "Roz and Leila," which starred Yousra and Nelly Karim. It aired last year on a digital platform and received a wide response from the audience.