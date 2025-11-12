The artist Mai Selim has released her new song "Tarakumat" on her official YouTube channel and all various music platforms. The song's lyrics are by Ahmed Eissa, composed by Madi, and distributed, mixed, and mastered by Yahya Youssef, directed by Abdullah Sabri. The release of the song came after Mai promoted it over the past few days by releasing a poster and teaser.

In the song "Tarakumat," Mai Selim presents a dramatic color in a different musical experience for her, especially since she hasn't offered this musical style for many years, despite her great success in this type of song when she presented it in her early albums. The concept of "Tarakumat" revolves around the pain that a woman experiences after her relationship with her lover reaches a dead end.

The lyrics of the song "Tarakumat"

No, I didn’t just leave you suddenly.. nor did I ever fall short with you

Stop acting like a victim.. and what do you mean, poor thing, I wronged you

This is after careful consideration.. and my heart with you is tough

I kept counting your mistakes.. and found it filled a notebook

Tarakumat.. Tarakumat.. and I can’t get over things

And this time specifically.. my mind has completely shut down

And mistakes.. and a lot of lies and conversations

Are you taking me for granted.. really, it’s something that irritates

Not once have I been treated fairly.. my bet on you turned out to be a loss

This is the last time you’ll see me.. and hear my voice in it too

And why are you so shocked.. your reward is the result of your actions

You ask what changed me.. here’s my answer, I’ll tell you

It is worth mentioning that Mai Selim's last musical work was the song "Et'alaqt Bee," which she released in the form of a music video during the last Eid al-Fitr, making it her first song in 2025. The lyrics are by Khaled Varnass, composed by Yasser Nour, distributed by Amr Abdel Fattah, and mastered by Maher Salah. Mai filmed the song in Turkey with director Ziad Khoury, and the filming took two full days.

Mai Selim is awaiting the airing of the series "Rog Aswad" in the upcoming period, as she finished filming it a few months ago. In the series, she portrays the character "Reem," a woman who suffers from significant problems after her marriage, which drives her to seek a divorce in family court. The series also stars Rania Youssef, Leqa Al-Khamisi, Dalia Mustafa, Farah Al-Zahid, and others.