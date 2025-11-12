أطلقت الفنانة مي سليم أغنيتها الجديدة تراكمات على قناتها الرسمية بموقع يوتيوب وجميع منصات الموسيقى المختلفة، والأغنية كلمات أحمد عيسي، وألحان مدين، وتوزيع ومكس وماستر يحيى يوسف، وإخراج عبدالله صبري، وجاء طرح الأغنية بعد روجت لها مي على مدار الأيام الماضية بطرح بوستر وتيرز دعائي.
وتقدم مي سليم في أغنية تراكمات اللون الدرامي في تجربة موسيقية مختلفة بالنسبة لها، لاسيما أنها لم تقدم هذا اللون الغنائي منذ سنوات طويلة، رغم نجاحها الكبير في هذه النوعية من الأغاني عندما قدمتها في ألبوماتها الأولى، إذ تدور فكرة «تراكمات» عن الوجع التي تمر به المرأة بعدما وصلت العلاقة مع حبيبها إلى طريق مسدود،
كلمات أغنية «تراكمات»
لا انا سايباك كده فجأه.. ولا قصرت مره معاك
بلاش تعملي متدمر.. وقال ايه يا حرام ظالماك
دا بعد تأني ودراسه.. وقلبي اللي معاك قاسي
فضلت احسب ف غلطاتك.. لقتها ملتلي كراسه
تراكمات.. تراكمات.. ومش قادره اعدي حاجات
وهي المره دي بالذات.. ومخي خلاص قفل تربس
وغلطات.. وكدب كتير اوي وحوارات
تكونشي واخد عليا شيكات.. بجد صحيح حاجه تنرفز
مفيش مره بتنصفني.. رهاني عليك طلع خسران
دي اخر مره هتشوفني.. وتسمع صوتي فيها كمان
وليه مصدوم كده مالك.. جزاءك جنس اعمالك
بتسأل ايه اللي غيرني.. اجابتي اهي هقولهالك
يذكر أن آخر أعمال مي سليم الغنائية، أغنية «اتعلقت بيه» التي أطلقتها على طريقة الفيديو كليب في عيد الفطر الماضي، لتكون أول أغانيها في عام 2025، وهي من كلمات خالد ڤيرناس، ألحان ياسر نور، توزيع عمرو عبد الفتاح، ماستر ماهر صلاح، وصورت مي الأغنية في تركيا مع المخرج زياد خوري واستغرق التصوير يومين كاملين.
مي سليم تنتظر عرض مسلسل روج أسود خلال الفترة القادمة، حيث انتهت من تصويره قبل عدة أشهر، وتجسد خلال أحداثه شخصية «ريم»، وهي امرأة تعاني مشكلات كبيرة بعد زواجها، ما يدفعها للجوء إلى محكمة الأسرة طلبًا للطلاق، ويشارك في المسلسل رانيا يوسف ولقاء الخميسي وداليا مصطفى وفرح الزاهد وآخرين.
The artist Mai Selim has released her new song "Tarakumat" on her official YouTube channel and all various music platforms. The song's lyrics are by Ahmed Eissa, composed by Madi, and distributed, mixed, and mastered by Yahya Youssef, directed by Abdullah Sabri. The release of the song came after Mai promoted it over the past few days by releasing a poster and teaser.
In the song "Tarakumat," Mai Selim presents a dramatic color in a different musical experience for her, especially since she hasn't offered this musical style for many years, despite her great success in this type of song when she presented it in her early albums. The concept of "Tarakumat" revolves around the pain that a woman experiences after her relationship with her lover reaches a dead end.
The lyrics of the song "Tarakumat"
No, I didn’t just leave you suddenly.. nor did I ever fall short with you
Stop acting like a victim.. and what do you mean, poor thing, I wronged you
This is after careful consideration.. and my heart with you is tough
I kept counting your mistakes.. and found it filled a notebook
Tarakumat.. Tarakumat.. and I can’t get over things
And this time specifically.. my mind has completely shut down
And mistakes.. and a lot of lies and conversations
Are you taking me for granted.. really, it’s something that irritates
Not once have I been treated fairly.. my bet on you turned out to be a loss
This is the last time you’ll see me.. and hear my voice in it too
And why are you so shocked.. your reward is the result of your actions
You ask what changed me.. here’s my answer, I’ll tell you
It is worth mentioning that Mai Selim's last musical work was the song "Et'alaqt Bee," which she released in the form of a music video during the last Eid al-Fitr, making it her first song in 2025. The lyrics are by Khaled Varnass, composed by Yasser Nour, distributed by Amr Abdel Fattah, and mastered by Maher Salah. Mai filmed the song in Turkey with director Ziad Khoury, and the filming took two full days.
Mai Selim is awaiting the airing of the series "Rog Aswad" in the upcoming period, as she finished filming it a few months ago. In the series, she portrays the character "Reem," a woman who suffers from significant problems after her marriage, which drives her to seek a divorce in family court. The series also stars Rania Youssef, Leqa Al-Khamisi, Dalia Mustafa, Farah Al-Zahid, and others.