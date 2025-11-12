أطلقت الفنانة مي سليم أغنيتها الجديدة تراكمات على قناتها الرسمية بموقع يوتيوب وجميع منصات الموسيقى المختلفة، والأغنية كلمات أحمد عيسي، وألحان مدين، وتوزيع ومكس وماستر يحيى يوسف، وإخراج عبدالله صبري، وجاء طرح الأغنية بعد روجت لها مي على مدار الأيام الماضية بطرح بوستر وتيرز دعائي.

وتقدم مي سليم في أغنية تراكمات اللون الدرامي في تجربة موسيقية مختلفة بالنسبة لها، لاسيما أنها لم تقدم هذا اللون الغنائي منذ سنوات طويلة، رغم نجاحها الكبير في هذه النوعية من الأغاني عندما قدمتها في ألبوماتها الأولى، إذ تدور فكرة «تراكمات» عن الوجع التي تمر به المرأة بعدما وصلت العلاقة مع حبيبها إلى طريق مسدود،

كلمات أغنية «تراكمات»

لا انا سايباك كده فجأه.. ولا قصرت مره معاك

بلاش تعملي متدمر.. وقال ايه يا حرام ظالماك

دا بعد تأني ودراسه.. وقلبي اللي معاك قاسي

فضلت احسب ف غلطاتك.. لقتها ملتلي كراسه

تراكمات.. تراكمات.. ومش قادره اعدي حاجات

وهي المره دي بالذات.. ومخي خلاص قفل تربس

وغلطات.. وكدب كتير اوي وحوارات

تكونشي واخد عليا شيكات.. بجد صحيح حاجه تنرفز

مفيش مره بتنصفني.. رهاني عليك طلع خسران

دي اخر مره هتشوفني.. وتسمع صوتي فيها كمان

وليه مصدوم كده مالك.. جزاءك جنس اعمالك

بتسأل ايه اللي غيرني.. اجابتي اهي هقولهالك

يذكر أن آخر أعمال مي سليم الغنائية، أغنية «اتعلقت بيه» التي أطلقتها على طريقة الفيديو كليب في عيد الفطر الماضي، لتكون أول أغانيها في عام 2025، وهي من كلمات خالد ڤيرناس، ألحان ياسر نور، توزيع عمرو عبد الفتاح، ماستر ماهر صلاح، وصورت مي الأغنية في تركيا مع المخرج زياد خوري واستغرق التصوير يومين كاملين.

مي سليم تنتظر عرض مسلسل روج أسود خلال الفترة القادمة، حيث انتهت من تصويره قبل عدة أشهر، وتجسد خلال أحداثه شخصية «ريم»، وهي امرأة تعاني مشكلات كبيرة بعد زواجها، ما يدفعها للجوء إلى محكمة الأسرة طلبًا للطلاق، ويشارك في المسلسل رانيا يوسف ولقاء الخميسي وداليا مصطفى وفرح الزاهد وآخرين.