Ann Al-Rifai surprised her followers with a shocking post on Instagram, where she revealed for the first time the details of her separation from the artist Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz.

This came just a few hours after artist Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz announced in a story on his Instagram account that he had officially separated from his wife, Ann Al-Rifai.

Ann wrote in the story: "Thank God for everything, I have remained silent for a long time to protect my home and my family... as homes have secrets."

She added: "I was informed of the divorce through a story on Instagram after 14 years of marriage without a divorce paper or notification from a marriage officiant. Thank you for the appreciation and respect."

Artist Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz had posted a story on his Instagram account, stating: "Divorce is God's decree... I hold all respect and appreciation for the mother of my daughters, no matter what happens, she will always be the mother of my daughters and I am their father. We tried for many years to make the relationship work, but we failed, and that does not mean that either of us is at fault. However, many relationships end because God has written it that way, and they end with mutual love and respect between both parties."