فاجأت آن الرفاعي متابعيها بـ«بوست» صادم على «إنستغرام»، كشفت فيه لأول مرة تفاصيل انفصالها عن الفنان كريم محمود عبدالعزيز.

وجاء ذلك بعد ساعات قليلة من إعلان الفنان كريم محمود عبدالعزيز في «ستوري» عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»، انفصاله رسمياً عن زوجته آن الرفاعي.

وكتبت آن في الـ«ستوري»: «الحمد لله على كل شيء، التزمت الصمت كثيراً حفاظاً على بيتي وأسرتي.. على أساس البيوت أسرار».

وأضافت: «تم إبلاغي بالطلاق من خلال ستوري على إنستغرام بعد 14 سنة زواج بدون ورقة طلاق أو إخطار من مأذون، شكراً على التقدير والاحترام».

وكان الفنان كريم محمود عبدالعزيز قد نشر «ستوري» عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»، قال فيه: «الطلاق شرع ربنا.. أكنّ لأم بناتي كل الاحترام والتقدير، مهما حصل هتفضل أم بناتي وأنا أبوهم، حاولنا سنين كتير إن الحياة تستمر وفشلنا، وده مش معناه أبداً إن فيه حد فينا يعيبه شيء، لكن فيه علاقات كتير بتنتهي لأن ربنا كاتب لها كده وبتنتهي بكل ود وحب واحترام متبادل بين الطرفين».