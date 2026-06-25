In some elegies, absence is not a story to be told, but a void that is seen, heard, and felt in the details of daily life. And when the sweet poet Muhammad Al-Qarni writes about the late artist Abdullah Al-Qarni, he is not merely lamenting an artistic voice or a creative experience, but he is invoking a part of his personal memory and a piece of his human formation that was shaped in companionship that spanned between dreams, beginnings, success, and deep affection.

In this sorrowful piece that poet Muhammad Al-Qarni dedicated to "Okaz," he did not confine himself to the molds of poetry but opened up broader paths for his pen to write in a style that does not belong to traditional elegy, which enumerates virtues and recounts biographies. Instead, it rises on the recovery of companionship as a small homeland that has lost one of its pillars. Therefore, intimate details take precedence over events, and the room, the street, the door, and the song become living witnesses to the presence of the deceased, while the simple question: "Abdullah... why don't you respond?" transforms into a painful cry that encapsulates the astonishment of loss and the soul's inability to believe.

**

Abdullah... why don't you respond???

I used to get upset... I used to get angry if you didn’t respond... our first meeting after the Gulf...

(It’s impossible that you are the one... whom I loved long ago...)

And the last meeting:

O heart, you who hover in the depths...

Say hello to the one... who did not shoot straight...

**

We lived in two rooms after his success in the Gulf and the Arabian Gulf... in Riyadh for months...

In Al-Malqa apartment...

And he sang:

(( We waited while we were in Al-Malqa...

And no one else... by God, we won’t find...

This is how you are... our loved ones... when you are absent, we suffer...))

....

After the joy of the Gulf... he settled in my heart... then I was surprised that he settled in my mind...

Then he took a side and settled in my imagination...

*

Abdullah is part of the light of Muhammad Al-Qarni's history...

Abdullah is part of Muhammad Al-Qarni's culture...

Abdullah... an integral part of lavish generosity...

...

And while I am in Cairo...

He changed the essence of Al-Intisar Street in (Al-Aqiq neighborhood)

And while I am in Riyadh...

He changed the essence of the rhythms of my heart...

He was a man quietly mad...

....

I know he wanted to change everything that touched his thoughts...

In the shortest time...

He wanted to blow up all barriers... and start anew...

This is how the sane madmen are...

He was young... but he was great in his ambitions...

***

Abdullah, the elegant, calm one, filled with colors... with rhythms... with cultures... with musical civilizations... filled with Southern music to the brim...

And love is ingrained in his genes... and his sighs...

And in his (heart)

which could not contain the floods of passion and love...

Abdullah...

I see the place...

I see the door...

I see the street...

I see nothing...

Only I see you...

**

I will not forget you in my prayers...

And do not forget me while you are in paradise (God willing)

*

Muhammad Al-Qarni