في بعض المراثي لا يكون الغياب حدثًا يُروى، بل فراغًا يُرى ويُسمع ويُحَسّ في تفاصيل الحياة اليومية. وحين يكتب الشاعر العذب محمد القرني عن الفنان الراحل عبدالله القرني، فإنه لا يرثي صوتًا فنيًا أو تجربة إبداعية فحسب، بل يستدعي شطرًا من ذاكرته الشخصية، وجزءًا من تكوينه الإنساني الذي تشكّل في صحبة امتدت بين الحلم والبدايات والنجاح والودّ العميق.

في هذه المقطوعة الحزينة التي خص بها الشاعر محمد القرني «عكاظ»، لم يحط الشاعر نفسه بقوالب الشعر بل فتح لقلمه مسارات أكثر رحابه ليكتب بأسلوب لا ينتمي إلى الرثاء التقليدي الذي يعدد المناقب ويستعرض السيرة، بل ينهض على استعادة الرفقة بوصفها وطنًا صغيرًا فقد أحد أركانه. لذلك تتقدّم التفاصيل الحميمة على الوقائع، وتصبح الغرفة والشارع والباب والأغنية شواهد حية على حضور الراحل، فيما يتحول السؤال البسيط: «عبدالله… ليه ما ترد؟» إلى صرخة موجعة تختزل دهشة الفقد وعجز الروح عن التصديق.

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عبدالله... ليه ما ترد ؟؟؟

كنت أزعل.. كنت أغضب إذا ما رد.. كان أول لقاء بيننا بعد الخليج..

(مستحيل تكوني انتي.. إللّي حبيتك زمان..)

وكان آخر لقاء:

ياقلب ياللي في الحنايا تحوم..

سلم على اللي.. لا قنص صواب..

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عشنا في غرفتين بعد نجاحه في الخليج والخليج العربي.. بالرياض لأشهر..

في شقة الملقا..

وغنى:

(( نستنا واحنا في الملقا..

وغيرك.. والله ما نلقى..

كذا انتم.. حبايبنا.. إذا غبتوا حنا ن يشقى )

....

بعد فرحة الخليج.. سكن قلبي.. ثم تفاجأت أنه سكن عقلي..

ثم انتحى جانبا وسكن خيالي..

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عبدالله جزء من ضوء تاريخ محمد القرني..

عبدالله جزء من ثقافة محمد القرني..

عبدالله.. جزء أصيل من الكرم الباذخ..

...

وأنا في القاهره..

غيّر كيان شارع الانتصار في (حي العقيق)

وأنا في الرياض..

غير كيان ايقاعات قلبي..

كان رجلا مجنونا بهدوء..

....

اعرف أنه كان يريد أن يغير كل شي يمس تفكيره..

في أقصر وقت..

كان يريد أن ينسف كل الحواجز.. ويبدأ من جديد..

هكذا هم المجانين العقلاء..

كان صغيرا.. لكن كان كبيرا في طموحاته..

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عبد الله الانيق الهادي مملوء بالألوان.. بالايقاعات.. بالثقافات.. بالحضارات الموسيقية.. مملوء بالموسيقى الجنوبية حتى الثماله..

والحب مغروس في جيناته.. وأهاته..

وفي (قليبه)

الذي لم يستطع استيعاب سيول العشق والحب...

عبدالله..

اشاهد المكان..

اشاهد الباب..

اشاهد الشارع..

لا أرى أي شي..

فقط أراك..

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لن انساك بدعائي..

ولا تنساني وانت بالجنة ( بإذن الله )

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محمد القرني