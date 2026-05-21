Researcher Mohammed Al-Hamza explored the impact of psychological culture on literature; explaining during his presentation of a working paper at the Fanjal Café and the Literary Partner's Memorial in the Baljurashi Governorate, that a writer cannot do without the psychological skills and tools that enable them to handle writing novels or stories professionally. Al-Hamza reviewed examples from the experiences of writers who chose to write personal memoirs, diaries, and autobiographies.

Al-Hamza pointed out the role of psychological culture in enhancing the efficiency of writers of novels, memoirs, and autobiographies, which are characterized by an attractive style, considering that psychological tools contribute to the suspenseful element of the plot and narrative, adding aesthetic touches when building characters and diversifying their traits and patterns.

It is worth mentioning that Al-Hamza is a social therapist specialized in psychological sociology, a columnist for Al-Riyadh newspaper, and the author of the book: The Power of Control (Skills for Self and Others Management). The meeting was organized by Sara Al-Khalaf, presented by Wajd Saeed Al-Ghamdi, and sponsored by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission.