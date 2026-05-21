استقرأ الباحث محمد الحمزة أثر الثقافة النفسيّة على الأدب؛ موضحاً خلال تقديمه ورقة عمل في مقهى فنجال وذكرى الشريك الأدبي في محافظة بلجرشي؛ أنه لا غنى للكاتب عن المهارات والأدوات النفسية التي تمكنه من التعامل مع كتابة الرواية أو القصة باحترافية، واستعرض الحمزة نماذج من تجارب كُتّاب اختاروا كتابة المذكرات الشخصية واليوميات والسير الذاتية.

ولفت الحمزة إلى دور الثقافة النفسية في رفع كفاءة كاتب الروايات والمذكرات والسير الذاتية التي تتميز بأسلوب جاذب باعتبار الأدوات النفسية إضافةً ترفد العنصر التشويقي للحبكة والسرد القصصي، وتضفي لمسات جمالية حال بناء الشخصيات وتعدد أطباعهم وأنماطهم.

يذكر أن الحمزة معالج اجتماعي متخصص في علم الاجتماع النفسي، وكاتب مقال في جريدة الرياض، ومؤلف كتاب: قوة السيطرة (مهارات التحكم في الذات والآخرين)، ونظمت اللقاء سارة الخلف، وقدمته وجد سعيد الغامدي، ورعته هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة.