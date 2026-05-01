أطلق الأمير أحمد بن فيصل معرضه الفني الشخصي الأول في جدة، وسط حضور نخبة من المهتمين بالفن التشكيلي والإعلاميين وعدد من الفنانين والمهتمين بالشأن الثقافي.


وضم المعرض 50 لوحة متنوعة قدمت مزيجاً من مدارس الفن التشكيلي المختلفة، في تجربة عكست تنوعاً بصرياً ورؤية فنية متعددة الاتجاهات.


وشهد الافتتاح حضور عدد من أرباب الفن التشكيلي يتقدمهم مدير جمعية الثقافة والفنون في جدة محمد آل صبيح.


وأكد الأمير أحمد بن فيصل خلال الافتتاح سعادته بهذه التجربة والانطلاقة الأولى في عالم الفن التشكيلي، مشيراً إلى أن إقامة المعرض في جدة تحمل قيمة خاصة نظراً لما تمثله المدينة من مكانة ثقافية وفنية باعتبارها حاضنة للعديد من المعارض المحلية والعالمية.


وأوضح أن محطته القادمة ستكون في الرياض لما تمثله العاصمة من أهمية كبيرة ووقع خاص في نفسه، مؤكداً رغبته في مواصلة تقديم أعمال فنية تحمل رؤيته الخاصة.


من جانبه، أثنى محمد آل صبيح على تجربة الأمير أحمد بن فيصل، مؤكداً أن المعرض الأول كشف عن موهبة واضحة وشغف حقيقي بالفن التشكيلي.


وأضاف أن الأمير كسر القاعدة من خلال تقديم أعمال تنتمي إلى مدارس فنية متعددة في وقت واحد، وهو ما يعكس قدرة على التنوع والبحث الفني، إلى جانب امتلاكه إمكانات كبيرة تؤهله للتقدم والمنافسة بين الفنانين التشكيليين.


أما الإعلامي سلامة الزيد فأكد أن روح الشباب تظهر بوضوح في تجربة الأمير الفنية، مشيراً إلى أن عدداً من اللوحات حملت طابعاً متمرداً يعكس جرأة في الطرح الفني ورغبة في التعبير بأسلوب مختلف.