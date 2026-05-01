Prince Ahmed bin Faisal opened his first personal art exhibition in Jeddah, amidst the presence of a select group of art enthusiasts, journalists, and several artists interested in cultural affairs.



The exhibition featured 50 diverse paintings that presented a mix of different schools of visual art, in an experience that reflected visual diversity and a multi-directional artistic vision.



The opening was attended by several prominent figures in the visual arts, led by the Director of the Culture and Arts Association in Jeddah, Mohammed Al-Sabih.



During the opening, Prince Ahmed bin Faisal expressed his happiness with this experience and his first step into the world of visual art, noting that holding the exhibition in Jeddah carries special significance due to the city's cultural and artistic status as a host for many local and international exhibitions.



He explained that his next stop will be in Riyadh, given the capital's great importance and its special impact on him, affirming his desire to continue presenting artistic works that carry his unique vision.



For his part, Mohammed Al-Sabih praised Prince Ahmed bin Faisal's experience, confirming that the first exhibition revealed a clear talent and a genuine passion for visual art.



He added that the prince broke the mold by presenting works that belong to multiple artistic schools simultaneously, which reflects an ability for diversity and artistic exploration, along with possessing significant potential that qualifies him to advance and compete among visual artists.



As for the journalist Salama Al-Zaid, he confirmed that the spirit of youth is clearly evident in the prince's artistic experience, noting that several paintings carried a rebellious character that reflects boldness in artistic expression and a desire to convey ideas in a different style.