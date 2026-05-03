The historic competition for individual records continues between the legendary duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, despite the distance and the differences in competitions.

The 1000 Goal Battle

The title of all-time top scorer in football marks a new chapter in the rivalry between Al Nassr's captain Cristiano Ronaldo and Inter Miami's star Lionel Messi, after they competed for many years in Europe for individual awards and collective titles.

Lionel Messi scored one goal and assisted another against Orlando City in the American League last night, but his team ultimately lost 4-3.

The Argentine genius reached his 906th goal in his career at both club and national team levels, trailing Cristiano Ronaldo by 64 goals, who has scored 970 goals, and is 30 goals away from becoming the first player in the history of the beautiful game to score 1000 goals.

All-Time Scorer Rankings

The rest of the all-time scorers are far behind his numbers, with Austrian Josef Bican having scored 805 goals, Brazilian Romário finishing his career with 772 goals, while the legend Pelé is officially credited with 757 goals, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca."

Ronaldo Closest to the Achievement

Indications suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo may achieve this milestone first; despite reaching 41 years of age, he maintains his physical fitness and continues to score goals at both local and continental levels, in addition to retaining his key position in the Portuguese national team as the 2026 World Cup approaches.