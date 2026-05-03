تتواصل المنافسة التاريخية على الأرقام الفردية بين الثنائي الأسطوري كريستيانو رونالدو وليونيل ميسي، رغم بُعد المسافات واختلاف المسابقات.

صراع الـ1000 هدف

ويُعد لقب الهداف التاريخي لكرة القدم فصلاً جديداً في المنافسة بين قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو ونجم إنتر ميامي ليونيل ميسي، بعد أن تنافسا لسنوات طويلة في أوروبا على الجوائز والأرقام الفردية، وكذلك البطولات الجماعية.

وسجل ليونيل ميسي هدفاً وصنع آخر أمام أورلاندو سيتي في بطولة الدوري الأمريكي الليلة الماضية، إلا أن فريقه خسر في النهاية بـ4 أهداف مقابل 3.

ووصل البرغوث الأرجنتيني إلى الهدف رقم 906 في مسيرته على مستوى الأندية والمنتخب، متأخراً بـ64 هدفاً عن كريستيانو رونالدو، الذي سجل 970 هدفاً، وينقصه 30 هدفاً ليصبح أول لاعب في تاريخ الساحرة المستديرة يسجل 1000 هدف.

ترتيب الهدافين التاريخيين

أما بقية الهدافين التاريخيين فهم بعيدون كل البعد عن أرقامه، فقد سجل النمساوي جوزيف بيكان 805 أهداف، وأنهى البرازيلي روماريو مسيرته برصيد 772 هدفاً، بينما يُنسب إلى الأسطورة بيليه رسمياً 757 هدفاً، بحسب صحيفة «ماركا» الإسبانية.

رونالدو الأقرب للإنجاز

تشير الدلائل إلى أن كريستيانو رونالدو قد يحقق هذا الإنجاز أولاً، فبالرغم من بلوغه 41 عاماً، إلا أنه يحافظ على لياقته البدنية ويواصل تسجيل الأهداف على المستويين المحلي والقاري، إلى جانب حفاظه على مكانته الأساسية في تشكيلة المنتخب البرتغالي مع اقتراب بطولة كأس العالم 2026.