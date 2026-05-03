كشف تقرير صحفي كواليس محاولة ريال مدريد استعادة خدمات مدربه السابق زين الدين زيدان، لقيادة «الميرنغي» لولاية ثالثة.

تفاصيل الاتصال

وبحسب صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية، كان من الممكن أن تُغيّر مكالمة هاتفية واحدة تاريخ ريال مدريد الحالي والمستقبلي بالكامل، إذ تواصلت إدارة النادي مع زيدان في ديسمبر الماضي لقيادة الفريق للمرة الثالثة خلفاً للمدرب تشابي ألونسو، لكن التزام أسطورة كرة القدم الفرنسية بقيادة منتخب بلاده عقب بطولة كأس العالم 2026 حال دون ذلك.
مكالمة سرية.. لماذا رفض زيدان العودة لتدريب ريال مدريد؟

فقدان الثقة في ألونسو

وأضافت أن مصير تشابي ألونسو كان محسوماً بالإقالة قبل خوض بطولة السوبر الإسباني في السعودية في يناير الماضي، لكن لم يعثر النادي وقتها على بديل مناسب، ما مدّد فترة استمرار المدرب لحين الانتهاء من السوبر، وعقب خسارة اللقب أمام برشلونة، وقع الاختيار على ألفارو أربيلوا.

علاقة زيدان وبيريز

ومنذ رحيله عن ريال مدريد عام 2021، لم يتول زيدان تدريب أي فريق أو منتخب، ورغم توتر علاقته برئيس النادي فلورنتينو بيريز قبل مغادرته، فإن هذه العلاقة شهدت تحسناً مع مرور الوقت، بعدما تجاوز الطرفان الخلافات التي سادت خلال موسمه الأخير مدرباً للفريق، وقد بدا هذا التقارب واضحاً خلال حفل تتويج النجم الفرنسي كريم بجائزة الكرة الذهبية لعام 2022، وفقاً للتقرير الإسباني.

مسيرة زيدان التدريبية

ولم يُدرب زيدان في مسيرته الكروية سوى ريال مدريد، إذ بدأ كمدرب لفريق «كاستيا» قبل أن يُصبح مدرباً للفريق الأول. ومنذ رحيله عن ريال مدريد عام 2021، تزايدت العروض المُقدمة له، لكن زيدان كان واضحاً في أن هناك وجهتين فقط للعودة هما: المنتخب الفرنسي أو ريال مدريد.