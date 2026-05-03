مكالمة سرية.. لماذا رفض زيدان العودة لتدريب ريال مدريد؟

كشف تقرير صحفي كواليس محاولة ريال مدريد استعادة خدمات مدربه السابق زين الدين زيدان، لقيادة «الميرنغي» لولاية ثالثة.
تفاصيل الاتصال
وبحسب صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية، كان من الممكن أن تُغيّر مكالمة هاتفية واحدة تاريخ ريال مدريد الحالي والمستقبلي بالكامل، إذ تواصلت إدارة النادي مع زيدان في ديسمبر الماضي لقيادة الفريق للمرة الثالثة خلفاً للمدرب تشابي ألونسو، لكن التزام أسطورة كرة القدم الفرنسية بقيادة منتخب بلاده عقب بطولة كأس العالم 2026 حال دون ذلك.
فقدان الثقة في ألونسو
وأضافت أن مصير تشابي ألونسو كان محسوماً بالإقالة قبل خوض بطولة السوبر الإسباني في السعودية في يناير الماضي، لكن لم يعثر النادي وقتها على بديل مناسب، ما مدّد فترة استمرار المدرب لحين الانتهاء من السوبر، وعقب خسارة اللقب أمام برشلونة، وقع الاختيار على ألفارو أربيلوا.
علاقة زيدان وبيريز
ومنذ رحيله عن ريال مدريد عام 2021، لم يتول زيدان تدريب أي فريق أو منتخب، ورغم توتر علاقته برئيس النادي فلورنتينو بيريز قبل مغادرته، فإن هذه العلاقة شهدت تحسناً مع مرور الوقت، بعدما تجاوز الطرفان الخلافات التي سادت خلال موسمه الأخير مدرباً للفريق، وقد بدا هذا التقارب واضحاً خلال حفل تتويج النجم الفرنسي كريم بجائزة الكرة الذهبية لعام 2022، وفقاً للتقرير الإسباني.
مسيرة زيدان التدريبية
ولم يُدرب زيدان في مسيرته الكروية سوى ريال مدريد، إذ بدأ كمدرب لفريق «كاستيا» قبل أن يُصبح مدرباً للفريق الأول. ومنذ رحيله عن ريال مدريد عام 2021، تزايدت العروض المُقدمة له، لكن زيدان كان واضحاً في أن هناك وجهتين فقط للعودة هما: المنتخب الفرنسي أو ريال مدريد.
A press report revealed the behind-the-scenes efforts of Real Madrid to bring back their former coach Zinedine Zidane to lead the "Merengue" for a third term.
Details of the Contact
According to the Spanish newspaper "AS," a single phone call could have completely changed the current and future history of Real Madrid. The club's management contacted Zidane last December to lead the team for the third time, succeeding coach Xabi Alonso. However, the commitment of the French football legend to lead his national team after the 2026 World Cup prevented this from happening.
Losing Confidence in Alonso
It added that Xabi Alonso's fate was sealed with dismissal before the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia last January, but the club could not find a suitable replacement at that time, which extended the coach's tenure until the conclusion of the Super Cup. After losing the title to Barcelona, Álvaro Arbeloa was chosen.
Zidane and Pérez's Relationship
Since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, Zidane has not coached any team or national squad. Despite the strained relationship with club president Florentino Pérez before his departure, this relationship has improved over time, as both parties moved past the disagreements that prevailed during his last season as coach of the team. This rapprochement was evident during the ceremony honoring French star Karim with the Ballon d'Or award for 2022, according to the Spanish report.
Zidane's Coaching Career
Zidane has only coached Real Madrid in his football career, starting as the coach of the "Castilla" team before becoming the head coach of the first team. Since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, offers have increased for him, but Zidane has made it clear that there are only two destinations for his return: the French national team or Real Madrid.