مكالمة سرية.. لماذا رفض زيدان العودة لتدريب ريال مدريد؟

A press report revealed the behind-the-scenes efforts of Real Madrid to bring back their former coach Zinedine Zidane to lead the "Merengue" for a third term.

Details of the Contact

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS," a single phone call could have completely changed the current and future history of Real Madrid. The club's management contacted Zidane last December to lead the team for the third time, succeeding coach Xabi Alonso. However, the commitment of the French football legend to lead his national team after the 2026 World Cup prevented this from happening.



Losing Confidence in Alonso

It added that Xabi Alonso's fate was sealed with dismissal before the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia last January, but the club could not find a suitable replacement at that time, which extended the coach's tenure until the conclusion of the Super Cup. After losing the title to Barcelona, Álvaro Arbeloa was chosen.

Zidane and Pérez's Relationship

Since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, Zidane has not coached any team or national squad. Despite the strained relationship with club president Florentino Pérez before his departure, this relationship has improved over time, as both parties moved past the disagreements that prevailed during his last season as coach of the team. This rapprochement was evident during the ceremony honoring French star Karim with the Ballon d'Or award for 2022, according to the Spanish report.

Zidane's Coaching Career

Zidane has only coached Real Madrid in his football career, starting as the coach of the "Castilla" team before becoming the head coach of the first team. Since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, offers have increased for him, but Zidane has made it clear that there are only two destinations for his return: the French national team or Real Madrid.