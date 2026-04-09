في تظاهرة ثقافية امتزج فيها عبق التراث باستشراف المستقبل، اختتمت جمعية أدبي جدة فعاليات الدورة الثانية والعشرين من ملتقى قراءة النص، الذي عقد برعاية محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي.

من شواطئ جدة إلى آفاق الرؤية.. «قراءة النص 22» يرسم خارطة طريق عالمية للأدب السعودي


وعلى مدار ثلاثة أيام وبحضور كوكبة من النقاد والأدباء، ناقش الملتقى «آفاق الأدب السعودي في ظل رؤية المملكة 2030»، محتفياً بتكريم الأديب محمد علي قدس. وقد رفع المشاركون أسمى آيات الشكر والامتنان لمقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين، لما يوليانه من رعاية فائقة للحراك الثقافي، ولوزير الثقافة، وأمير منطقة مكة المكرمة، ونائبه، ومحافظ جدة، على دعمهم المستمر الذي جعل من هذا الملتقى منارة معرفية متجددة.

من شواطئ جدة إلى آفاق الرؤية.. «قراءة النص 22» يرسم خارطة طريق عالمية للأدب السعودي

أولويات المستقبل.. توصيات لصياغة الريادة الأدبية

صاغ المشاركون رؤيتهم الختامية عبر مسارات إستراتيجية تضع الكلمة السعودية في مكانها اللائق:
من شواطئ جدة إلى آفاق الرؤية.. «قراءة النص 22» يرسم خارطة طريق عالمية للأدب السعودي

الإستراتيجية الوطنية:

إعداد خطة شاملة للأدب السعودي تضمن تكامله مع مستهدفات الرؤية وتعزز حضوره كقوة ناعمة في المحافل الدولية.

برنامج الترجمة:

إطلاق مشروع وطني لنقل الروائع الأدبية السعودية إلى اللغات الحية لمد جسور التواصل المعرفي مع العالم.

رعاية المواهب:

تمكين الأقلام الشابة عبر حاضنات أدبية وبرامج تدريبية تربطهم بالفرص المحلية والدولية لصناعة جيل مبدع.

التأصيل التعليمي:

تعزيز حضور النص السعودي المعاصر في المناهج الدراسية لترسيخ الهوية الوطنية في وجدان الأجيال.

الاقتصاد الإبداعي:

تحويل الأدب إلى قطاع منتج يسهم بفاعلية في تنويع مصادر الدخل ضمن منظومة الصناعات الثقافية.

التحول الرقمي:

استثمار التقنيات الحديثة والذكاء الاصطناعي في تطوير آليات الإنتاج والنشر الأدبي لمواكبة لغة العصر.

التوثيق الوطني:

إنشاء قاعدة بيانات شاملة تحفظ النتاج الأدبي السعودي وتيسر سبل الوصول إليه للباحثين والمهتمين.

الشراكات الثقافية:

تفعيل التعاون بين الجمعيات الأدبية في المناطق وتعزيز المشاركة الفاعلة في المعارض والمحافل العالمية.

الاستثمار السياحي:

ربط الأدب بالقطاع السياحي عبر إبراز المواقع والرموز الأدبية ضمن التجارب السياحية الثرية.

وثمن المؤتمرون الدور الريادي لجامعة الأعمال والتكنولوجيا وللوجيهين الدكتور عبدالله صادق دحلان والشيخ سعيد العنقري، مع التأكيد على أهمية طباعة أبحاث هذه الدورة لتكون مرجعاً علمياً يجسد تلاحم المؤسسات في خدمة الأدب السعودي.