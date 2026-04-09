من شواطئ جدة إلى آفاق الرؤية.. «قراءة النص 22» يرسم خارطة طريق عالمية للأدب السعودي

في تظاهرة ثقافية امتزج فيها عبق التراث باستشراف المستقبل، اختتمت جمعية أدبي جدة فعاليات الدورة الثانية والعشرين من ملتقى قراءة النص، الذي عقد برعاية محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي.
وعلى مدار ثلاثة أيام وبحضور كوكبة من النقاد والأدباء، ناقش الملتقى «آفاق الأدب السعودي في ظل رؤية المملكة 2030»، محتفياً بتكريم الأديب محمد علي قدس. وقد رفع المشاركون أسمى آيات الشكر والامتنان لمقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين، لما يوليانه من رعاية فائقة للحراك الثقافي، ولوزير الثقافة، وأمير منطقة مكة المكرمة، ونائبه، ومحافظ جدة، على دعمهم المستمر الذي جعل من هذا الملتقى منارة معرفية متجددة.
أولويات المستقبل.. توصيات لصياغة الريادة الأدبية
صاغ المشاركون رؤيتهم الختامية عبر مسارات إستراتيجية تضع الكلمة السعودية في مكانها اللائق:
الإستراتيجية الوطنية:
إعداد خطة شاملة للأدب السعودي تضمن تكامله مع مستهدفات الرؤية وتعزز حضوره كقوة ناعمة في المحافل الدولية.
برنامج الترجمة:
إطلاق مشروع وطني لنقل الروائع الأدبية السعودية إلى اللغات الحية لمد جسور التواصل المعرفي مع العالم.
رعاية المواهب:
تمكين الأقلام الشابة عبر حاضنات أدبية وبرامج تدريبية تربطهم بالفرص المحلية والدولية لصناعة جيل مبدع.
التأصيل التعليمي:
تعزيز حضور النص السعودي المعاصر في المناهج الدراسية لترسيخ الهوية الوطنية في وجدان الأجيال.
الاقتصاد الإبداعي:
تحويل الأدب إلى قطاع منتج يسهم بفاعلية في تنويع مصادر الدخل ضمن منظومة الصناعات الثقافية.
التحول الرقمي:
استثمار التقنيات الحديثة والذكاء الاصطناعي في تطوير آليات الإنتاج والنشر الأدبي لمواكبة لغة العصر.
التوثيق الوطني:
إنشاء قاعدة بيانات شاملة تحفظ النتاج الأدبي السعودي وتيسر سبل الوصول إليه للباحثين والمهتمين.
الشراكات الثقافية:
تفعيل التعاون بين الجمعيات الأدبية في المناطق وتعزيز المشاركة الفاعلة في المعارض والمحافل العالمية.
الاستثمار السياحي:
ربط الأدب بالقطاع السياحي عبر إبراز المواقع والرموز الأدبية ضمن التجارب السياحية الثرية.
وثمن المؤتمرون الدور الريادي لجامعة الأعمال والتكنولوجيا وللوجيهين الدكتور عبدالله صادق دحلان والشيخ سعيد العنقري، مع التأكيد على أهمية طباعة أبحاث هذه الدورة لتكون مرجعاً علمياً يجسد تلاحم المؤسسات في خدمة الأدب السعودي.
In a cultural event where the fragrance of heritage blended with a vision for the future, the Jeddah Literary Association concluded the activities of the twenty-second edition of the Text Reading Forum, held under the patronage of Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi.
Over the course of three days and with the presence of a group of critics and writers, the forum discussed "The Horizons of Saudi Literature in Light of the Kingdom's Vision 2030," celebrating the honoring of writer Muhammad Ali Quds. Participants expressed their highest gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their exceptional support for cultural movement, as well as to the Minister of Culture, the Emir of the Makkah Region, his deputy, and the Governor of Jeddah for their continuous support that has made this forum a renewed knowledge beacon.
Future Priorities.. Recommendations for Shaping Literary Leadership
The participants formulated their closing vision through strategic pathways that place Saudi literature in its rightful place:
National Strategy:
Developing a comprehensive plan for Saudi literature that ensures its integration with the objectives of the vision and enhances its presence as a soft power in international forums.
Translation Program:
Launching a national project to translate Saudi literary masterpieces into living languages to build bridges of knowledge communication with the world.
Nurturing Talents:
Empowering young voices through literary incubators and training programs that connect them with local and international opportunities to create a generation of innovators.
Educational Foundation:
Enhancing the presence of contemporary Saudi texts in school curricula to instill national identity in the consciousness of generations.
Creative Economy:
Transforming literature into a productive sector that actively contributes to diversifying income sources within the cultural industries system.
Digital Transformation:
Investing in modern technologies and artificial intelligence to develop literary production and publishing mechanisms to keep pace with the language of the era.
National Documentation:
Creating a comprehensive database that preserves Saudi literary output and facilitates access for researchers and interested parties.
Cultural Partnerships:
Activating cooperation between literary associations in different regions and enhancing active participation in international exhibitions and forums.
Tourism Investment:
Linking literature with the tourism sector by highlighting literary sites and symbols within rich tourism experiences.
The conference participants praised the pioneering role of the University of Business and Technology and the distinguished figures Dr. Abdullah Sadiq Duhlan and Sheikh Saeed Al-Anqari, emphasizing the importance of publishing the research from this edition to serve as a scientific reference that embodies the cooperation of institutions in the service of Saudi literature.