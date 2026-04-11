The Al-Hilal team continues to write its historical superiority in Asian encounters against Qatar's Al-Sadd, having established itself as one of the most dominant clubs in this Gulf matchup that has spanned years of continental competition.



According to official statistics, the two teams have met in 16 Asian matches, during which Al-Hilal managed to assert its superiority, achieving 9 victories compared to only 3 victories for Al-Sadd, while 4 matches ended in a draw, a record that reflects the ongoing dominance of the leader in direct results.



On the offensive front, Al-Hilal continued its remarkable superiority by scoring 28 goals, compared to only 15 goals for the Qatari team, reflecting the significant difference in effectiveness in front of the goal, and confirming the high attacking capability that has distinguished the leader in these encounters.



This superiority is not limited to numbers alone, but extends to the technical presence and the ability to decide matches at continental dates, which has made Al-Hilal appear as the most stable and powerful team in the series of encounters, reinforcing its position as one of the most prominent Asian clubs in the history of direct meetings against Al-Sadd.