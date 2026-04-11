يواصل فريق الهلال كتابة تفوقه التاريخي في المواجهات الآسيوية أمام نادي السد القطري، بعدما رسّخ حضوره واحداً من أكثر الأندية سيطرة في هذه المواجهة الخليجية الممتدة على مدار سنوات من التنافس القاري.


ووفق الأرقام الرسمية، التقى الفريقان في 16 مباراة آسيوية، تمكن الهلال خلالها من فرض أفضليته، محققاً 9 انتصارات مقابل 3 انتصارات فقط للسد، بينما انتهت 4 مباريات بالتعادل، في سجل يعكس تفوقاً مستمراً للزعيم في النتائج المباشرة.


وعلى الصعيد الهجومي، واصل الهلال تفوقه اللافت بتسجيل 28 هدفاً، مقابل 15 هدفاً فقط للفريق القطري، ما يعكس الفارق الكبير في الفاعلية أمام المرمى، ويؤكد القدرة الهجومية العالية التي فرضت تميز الزعيم في هذه المواجهات.


هذا التفوق لا يقتصر على الأرقام فقط، بل يمتد إلى الحضور الفني والقدرة على حسم المباريات في المواعيد القارية، ما جعل الهلال يظهر بصورة الفريق الأكثر استقراراً وقوة في سلسلة المواجهات، ويعزّز من مكانته كأحد أبرز الأندية الآسيوية في تاريخ اللقاءات المباشرة أمام السد.