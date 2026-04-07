آلت جائزة الأركانة العالميّة للشّعر للعام 2026، في دورتها 18، إلى الشعريّة الفلسطينية، متمثلةً في الشعراء؛ غسّان زقطان، ويوسف عبدالعزيز، وطاهر رياض وزهير أبو شايب، وهي المرّة الأولى، في تاريخ الجائزة، التي يَؤولُ فيها التّتويجُ، على نحو دالّ، إلى شِعريّة لا إلى شاعرٍ واحد.

ويأتي تَتويجُ الشِّعريّةِ الفلسطينيّة بجائزة الأركانة العالميّة للشِّعر، احتفاءٌ شِعريّ بمُنجَزها الكتابيّ المَوسوم بتَعدُّدِالأصوات واختلافِ التجارب، وبحِرْصها الدّؤُوب على تَوسيعِ أحياز الشِّعريّ، واحتفاءٌ، تبعًا لذلك، بأُفُق هذه الشِّعريّة الكتابيّ، المُشرَع على أمداءَ تتحقّقُ فيها اللغةُ بوَعيٍ لا يَتنازلُ عن نَسَبه الشِّعريّ وهو يُواصِلُ انخراطَهُ الفعّال في الأسئلة الكونيّة التي تَشغَلُ تَحَقّقَ القصيدَة النّصّيّ وتَبني ماهيّةَ هذا التّحقّق، وتتقاطَعُ التّجاربُ من داخل الاختلاف، بما هو جُزءٌ منَ اللانهائيّ الذي إليه يَنتسِبُ الشِّعر.

وأجمعت لجنة تحكيم جائزة الأركانة العالميّة للشِّعر، المنعقدة في العاصمة المغربية الرباط؛ بأعضائها من بيت الشّعر في المغرب، والشركاء من وزارة الشباب والثقافة والتواصل، على تَتويجَ الشِّعريّة الفلسطينيّة، التي وسَمَتْ دَومًا علاقة المغرب الثقافيّ بهذه الشِّعريّة، وتقديراً لتنوعها المَكين داخل البُعدِ نَفْسِه.

وتكوّنَت لجنة دورة هذا العام، من الشاعرة وفاء العمراني رئيسًا، ومن الأعضاء: الأكاديمي عبد الرحمان طنكول، الفنّان التشكيليّ أحمد جاريد، الأكاديمي جمال الدين بنحيّون، الشاعر والمُترجم نور الدين الزويتني، والشاعر حسن نجمي؛ الأمين العام لجائزة الأركانة العالميّة للشعر.

وسيتسلّم الشعراء المُتوّجون، القيمة المالية للجائزة، كما سيتسلم كلُّ واحد منهم دِرع الجائزة وشهادتها التقديرية في حفل رسمي يوم 25 أبريل 2026 في الساعة السابعة والنصف مساء بمتحف محمد السادس للفنون المعاصرة ضِمن الاحتفال بمدينة الرباط عاصمة عالمية للكتاب لسنة 2026.