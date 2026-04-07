The 2026 edition of the International Arkan Award for Poetry, in its 18th cycle, has been awarded to Palestinian poetry, represented by the poets; Ghassan Zaqtan, Youssef Abdulaziz, Taher Riyad, and Zuhair Abu Shaib. This is the first time in the history of the award that the recognition goes, in a significant manner, to a poetic collective rather than to a single poet.

The awarding of the Palestinian poetry with the International Arkan Award for Poetry is a poetic celebration of its literary achievement marked by the multiplicity of voices and the diversity of experiences, and by its persistent effort to expand the realms of poetry. Consequently, it is a celebration of the horizon of this literary poetry, which is open to dimensions where language is realized with a consciousness that does not relinquish its poetic lineage while continuing its active engagement with the universal questions that concern the realization of the poetic text and the construction of the essence of this realization. The experiences intersect from within the differences, as a part of the infinite to which poetry belongs.

The jury of the International Arkan Award for Poetry, convened in the Moroccan capital Rabat, with members from the House of Poetry in Morocco and partners from the Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication, unanimously agreed to award Palestinian poetry, which has always characterized Morocco's cultural relationship with this poetry, and in recognition of its profound diversity within the same dimension.

This year's jury consisted of poet Wafa Al-Omrani as president, and members: academic Abdul Rahman Tankoul, visual artist Ahmed Jarid, academic Jamal Al-Din Benhayoun, poet and translator Nour Al-Din Al-Zwaitni, and poet Hassan Najmi; the Secretary-General of the International Arkan Award for Poetry.

The awarded poets will receive the monetary value of the prize, and each of them will also receive a trophy and a certificate of appreciation at an official ceremony on April 25, 2026, at 7:30 PM at the Mohammed VI Museum of Contemporary Art as part of the celebration in Rabat, the World Capital of Books for 2026.