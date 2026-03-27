While sociologist Dr. Saad Al-Suwaiyan was struggling alone to advocate for the anthropological study of popular heritage within university classrooms, there were dozens of enthusiasts for his project, hundreds of sympathizers, and thousands of opponents and adversaries. However, the opposition ignited in him a spirit of challenge, and he embarked on his project to rescue oral traditions from the clutches of oblivion, documenting them audibly through the mouths of elderly narrators, particularly in the central and northern regions of the Arabian Peninsula. Nabati poetry served as the repository of both urban and rural life, with all its connotations and implications, and it took the author of (The Epic of Human Development) nearly seven years, starting from 1983, traveling across the country and probing the memories of the people to complete his project funded by the Research Center of the College of Arts at King Saud University. He toured the houses of poetry to document verses, ensuring to engage in dialogues and cultural exchanges with prominent figures of age and stature from the desert narrators, collecting audibly everything related to the lives of people in the surveyed area, including poetry, stories, genealogies, names, homes, resources, ethnographic information, and oral history. This resulted in an output that did not stop there but extended through the establishment of the Saudi Memory Unit at the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, which included collecting oral recordings, transcribing them, and converting them into digital formats (MP3), to become part of a living archive of the nation's memory, based on the importance of listening to history, not just reading it. Oral narration is not a "substitute" for official history but rather complements and sometimes corrects it. Since identity is not constructed from above but built from the stories of the local community, and because documentation is a responsibility that requires integrity, accuracy, and respect.

Meanwhile, social studies continued to maneuver and debate among those who believed in their necessity, those who denied their value, and those who innovated and criticized their methodology for more than three decades. The victory for them came with the approval of the Council of Ministers for the establishment of the Royal Institute for Anthropology and Cultural Studies, to be a reliable narrator of Saudi culture and an inspiring beacon contributing to the understanding of humanity through the documentation of its heritage, and to root cultural work by developing academic research and its specialized applications, represented in the study of local communities, modes of living, symbolic systems, social transformations, forms of cultural expression, and the collection of both tangible and intangible heritage, through its social and historical contexts, and monitoring the knowledge, practices, and values associated with it, ensuring the provision of a comprehensive cognitive output for cultural elements as part of the living human experience, and developing specialized academic and applied research in anthropology and cultural studies.

Dr. Abeer Al-Qahtani considered the Royal Institute a scientific platform for studying cultural diversity in the Kingdom and monitoring identity transformations in light of rapid social change; contributing to documenting the Saudi experience and enriching the scientific discussion around it. She emphasized that the institute could facilitate researchers' future access to archived documents and sources, enabling them to draw a more accurate human, cultural, and economic map, feeding projects to understand social transformations, and enhancing the provision of scientific insights to deal with future challenges, in light of the development of modern research tools, including artificial intelligence technologies, opening new horizons for studying and analyzing cultural and social patterns more deeply.

Saad Al-Suwaiyan.. The Father of Saudi Anthropological Studies

Dr. Saad bin Abdullah Al-Suwaiyan contributed to enhancing anthropological studies through publications and scientific articles in both Arabic and English, which earned him the status of the father of anthropological studies in the Kingdom. Although there were prior efforts that cannot be overlooked, such as those by the scholar of the Arabian Peninsula, Sheikh Hamad Al-Jaser, the Atlas of Saudi Countries by Abdullah bin Khamis, and Saad Al-Junaidil, among others, Al-Suwaiyan, as a son of anthropology, according to the parameters and frameworks of scientific research, was able to interact with popular material as a system of life, a connected universe expressing the structure, values, and transformations of society. This strengthened his position to become a global reference in the oral culture of the Arabian Peninsula and a primary source for researchers in the field of social studies.

Al-Suwaiyan was born in Unaizah in 1944, obtained a bachelor's degree in sociology (1971), a master's degree in anthropology (1974) from Northern Illinois University, and then a Ph.D. in anthropology, folklore, and oriental studies from the University of California – Berkeley (1982), with his dissertation on Nabati poetry in the Arabian Peninsula, which was later published by the University of California. He then joined King Saud University as an assistant professor in 1982, supervised the Museum of Popular Heritage, served as the head of the Department of Social Studies, and progressed to the rank of professor (2003). Among his notable works are the collection of Nabati poetry from its oral sources (1983–1990), collecting oral interviews with desert narrators, recording their poetic and historical heritage, the documentary project of King Abdulaziz (1991–2001), in more than twenty volumes organized from foreign documents, and the collection of oral traditions (1985), horse songs (1988), and Nabati poetry: the taste of the people and the authority of the text (2000), the indexing of Nabati poetry (2001), and the Arabian Desert: its culture and poetry through the ages (an anthropological reading), and The Epic of Human Development (for which he received the Sheikh Zayed Book Award) - in the category of development and state building - and was honored with the title of (Cultural Personality of the Year) in Saudi Arabia in 2024, as part of the National Cultural Awards initiative, and won the Amin Madani Award for research in the history of the Arabian Peninsula.