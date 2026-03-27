فيما كان عالم الاجتماع الدكتور سعد الصويان يكافح وينافح وحيداً عن مشروع الدراسة الأنثروبولوجية للموروث الشعبي، داخل قاعات الدرس الجامعي، كان هناك العشرات من المتحمسين لمشروعه، ومئات المتعاطفين معه، وآلاف المتصدين والمناوئين له، إلا أن التصدي والمناوءة أشعلا فيه روح التحدي، وانطلق في مشروعه لانتزاع الموروثات الشفاهية من طي النسيان، وتوثيقه صوتياً عبر أفواه الرواة من المعمّرين، خصوصاً في مناطق وسط وشمال جزيرة العرب. وكان الشعر النبطي ديوان الحاضرة والبادية بكل حمولاته ودلالاته، واستغرق من صاحب (ملحمة التطور البشري) ما يقارب سبعة أعوام، منذ عام 1983م، جوّاباً للبلاد والمواقع ومستنطقاً ذاكرة العباد؛ لإتمام مشروعه المُموّل من مركز بحوث كلية الآداب في جامعة الملك سعود، وكان يطوف ببيوت الشَّعْر ليوثّق أبيات الشِّعر، ويحرص على فتح حوارات وعقد مثاقفات عارفة مع كبار القدر والمقام والعمر، من رواة البادية، وجمع صوتياً كل ما له صلة بحياة الناس في منطقة المسح؛ من أشعار، وقصص، وأنساب ووسوم وديار وموارد، ومعلومات إثنوغرافية، وتاريخ شفهي، ليخرج بحصيلة لم تتوقف عند هذا الحد بل امتد المشروع من خلال تأسيس وحدة الذاكرة السعودية في مركز الملك فيصل للبحوث والدراسات الإسلامية، متضمناً جمع التسجيلات الشفهية، وتفريغها، وتحويلها إلى صيغ رقمية (MP3)، لتكون جزءاً من أرشيف حيّ لذاكرة الوطن، انطلاقاً من أهمية الإصغاء للتاريخ، لا قراءته فقط، إن الرواية الشفهية ليست «بديلة» عن التاريخ الرسمي، بل مكمّلة ومصحّحة له أحياناً، ولكون الُهوية لا تُصنع من فوق، بل تُبنى من قصص المجتمع المحلي، ولأن التوثيق مسؤولية، تتطلب النزاهة والدقة والاحترام.

وفيما ظلّت الدراسات الاجتماعية، تناور وتداور وتحاور بين المؤمنين بضرورتها، والمتنكرين لفضلها، والمُبدّعين والمُفسّقين منهجها، طيلة ثلاثة عقود وأكثر، جاء الانتصار لها، بإقرار مجلس الوزراء مشروع تأسيس المعهد الملكي للأنثروبولوجيا والدراسات الثقافية، ليكون راوياً موثوقاً، للثقافة السعودية، ومنارةً مُلهمة تسهم في فهم الإنسان، من خلال توثيق موروثاته، وتأصيل العمل الثقافي بتطوير البحوث الأكاديمية وتطبيقاتها المتخصصة، متمثلةً في دراسة المجتمعات المحلية، وأنماط العيش، والنظم الرمزية، والتحوّلات الاجتماعية، وأشكال التعبير الثقافي، وجمع التراث المادي وغير المادي ، عبر سياقاته الاجتماعية والتاريخية، ورصد المعارف والممارسات والقيم المرتبطة به، ما يضمن تقديم معطى معرفي متكامل للعناصر الثقافية؛ بوصفها جزءاً من التجربة الإنسانية الحيّة، وتطوير بحوث أكاديمية وتطبيقية متخصصة في الأنثروبولوجيا والدراسات الثقافية.

وعدّت الدكتورة عبير القحطاني المعهد الملكي منصةً علميةً لدراسة التنوع الثقافي في المملكة، ورصد تحولات الهوية في ظل التغير الاجتماعي المتسارع؛ ما يسهم في توثيق التجربة السعودية وإثراء النقاش العلمي حولها. مؤكدةً أنه يمكن للمعهد أن يسهم في تسهيل وصول الباحثين مستقبلاً إلى وثائق ومصادر مؤرشفة؛ ما يمكّنهم من رسم خارطة بشرية وثقافية واقتصادية أكثر دقة، و يرفد مشاريع فهم التحولات الاجتماعية، ويعزز تقديم رؤى علمية للتعامل مع التحديات المستقبلية، في ظل تطور أدوات البحث الحديثة، بما في ذلك تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، بفتح آفاق جديدة لدراسة الأنماط الثقافية والاجتماعية وتحليلها بصورة أعمق.

سعد الصويان.. أبو الدراسات الأنثروبولوجية السعودية

أسهم الدكتور سعد بن عبدالله الصويان في تعزيز الدراسات الأنثروبولوجية، بإصداراتٍ ومقالاتٍ علمية باللغتين العربية والإنجليزية، ما بوأه لمرتبة الأبوّة للدراسات الأنثروبولوجية في المملكة، وإن سبقته جهود لا يمكن إغفالها؛ منها ما هو لعلامة الجزيرة العربية الشيخ حمد الجاسر، وأطلس البلدان السعودية لعبدالله بن خميس، و سعد الجنيدل، وغيرهم، إلا أن الصويّان ابن الأنثربولوجيا؛ وفق محددات وأطر البحث العلمي، ما مكّنه من التفاعل مع المادة الشعبية؛ باعتبارها منظومة حياة، وكوناً متصلاً معبّراً عن بنية المجتمع وقيمه وتحولاته، ما عزز موقعه ليغدو مرجعاً عالمياً في الثقافة الشفاهية للجزيرة العربية ومصدراً رئيساً للباحثين في حقل الدراسات الاجتماعية.

ولد الصويان في عنيزة عام 1944م، وحصل على البكالوريوس في علم الاجتماع (1971)، والماجستير في الأنثروبولوجيا (1974) من جامعة شمال إلينوي، ثم الدكتوراه في الأنثروبولوجيا والفلكلور والدراسات الشرقية من جامعة كاليفورنيا – بيركلي (1982)، وكانت أطروحته عن الشعر النبطي في الجزيرة العربية، ونُشرت لاحقاً عن جامعة كاليفورنيا، ثم التحق بالعمل أستاذاً مساعداً في جامعة الملك سعود عام 1982، وأشرف على متحف التراث الشعبي، وشغل منصب رئيس قسم الدراسات الاجتماعية، وتدرّج إلى رتبة أستاذ (2003). ومن أبرز أعماله؛ جمع الشعر النبطي من مصادره الشفهية (1983–1990)، جمع مقابلات شفهية مع رواة البادية، وسجّل موروثهم الشعري والتاريخي، والمشروع الوثائقي للملك عبدالعزيز (1991–2001)، في أكثر من عشرين مجلداً مرتباً من الوثائق الأجنبية، و جمع المأثورات الشفهية (1985) وحداء الخيل (1988) والشعر النبطي: ذائقة الشعب وسلطة النص (2000) وفهرست الشعر النبطي (2001) والصحراء العربية: ثقافتها وشعرها عبر العصور (قراءه أنثروبولوجية)، وملحمة التطور البشري، (نال عنه جائزة الشيخ زايد للكتاب) -فرع التنمية وبناء الدولة- وكُرّم بلقب (شخصية العام الثقافية) في السعودية في عام 2024، ضمن مبادرة الجوائز الثقافية الوطنية، وفاز بجائزة أمين مدني للبحث في تاريخ الجزيرة العربية.