تعالج القصص الـ13 المكونة للمجموعة القصصية «سوابيط مظلمة» للكاتب السعودي موسى الثنيان، الصادرة عن دار الانتشار العربي سنة 2021، إشكالية عدم رضى الشخصيات على حالها ووضعها، وكيف ترى نفسها مكبّلة بإكراهات داخلية وأخرى خارجية تجعلها عاجزة عن الفعل وغير قادرة على تغيير أوضاعها، بل تمنعها في بعض الأحيان من التعبير عما يخالجها من رغبات ومساعٍ وأحلام يقظة، وتحول دون قدرة الشخصيات على تحويلها إلى أفعال منفلتة من سلطة رقابتها.

تمكّن موسى الثنيان من رسم شخصيات قصصية تجد جلّها نفسها تعيش وضعيات وجودية صعبة تحدّ من كل محاولاتها لتغيير واقعها، فتشعر بأنها عاجزة وأن حرّيتها منقوصة، وحتى لو تحقّقت بعض رغباتها تكون في منظورها غير ذات جدوى، ولا ترضى بها، وتبقى كل مساعيها للانعتاق حبيسة أحلام يقظتها، فتتساكن مع أوضاعها وترضخ لسلطتها، كما يظهر ذلك في قصة «سوابيط مظلمة» أول قصة في المجموعة وأطولها التي جعل منها الكاتب عنواناً للمجموعة.

توسيعاً منه لما تعانيه شخصياته القصصية من إكراهات وبغية جعل هذه الأخيرة كوناً قصصياً مؤطراً لعوالم مجموعته، نوّع الكاتب من شخصياته فراوحت بين شخصيات آدمية وأخرى حيوانية، وتحديداً الطيورالتي كان لها حضور كبير في جل قصص المجموعة، كما حضرت الجمادات كشخصيات أسند لها الإنسان بعض الأدوار كالفزاعة وعصفور الساعة التي تنجح في أدائها مؤقتاً، ثم سرعان ما تتوقّف بفعل أسباب خارجة عن إرادتها، دون أن ننسى توظيفه لشخصيات من عالم الجن.

تتماهى شخصيات المجموعة في ما تعيشه من وضعيات (الخضوع لإكراهات داخلية وخارجية، العجز، الضيق...) ولا ترغب في استمرارها وتحاول بكل ما أوتيت من رغبات لتجاوزها، وهو الأمر الذي يقود إلى تقاطع طموحاتها، المتمثلة في الغالب في رفضها واقعها وحالها، وعملها على التعايش معه حين تدرك فشل مساعيها لتغييره، وتعي أن أي محاولة منها لتغييره تفوق إرادتها، ليؤكد القاص أن ما يهمه ليس نجاح أو فشل الشخصيات بقدر ما يهمه النفاذ إلى أزمتها النفسية والوجودية.

في الغالب ما تخيَّب مساعي الشخصيات وطموحاتها وتعجز عن التمكن من الوصول إلى مرادها، أو تصل إلى ما لم تكن ترغب فيه، ولو وصلت إلى مسعاها يكون ذلك بعد فوات الأوان ويصير بلوغها له من دون جدوى. تجد الشخصيات نفسَها عموماً عاجزة عن التحرّر (فيروز، الفزاعة، السمكة...)، أو تدرك أنها كانت ضحية لخداع فترضى بحالها وتقبل بوضعها، وبهذا المعنى ترصد قصص المجموعة حجم آمال الشخصيات وصلابة ما يواجهها من إكراهات.

لكن ما تريد قصص مجموعة «سوابيط مظلمة» تأكيده هو أن الشخصيات المحركة لأحداثها، حتى لو كانت عاجزة عن تغيير وضعها بفعل قوة الإكراه التي تقلل من شأن رغباتها وتحد من طموحها، فإننا نجد هذه الشخصيات على الأقل واعية بهذا الإكراه وبجسامته وصعوبة حلحلته، ويُحسب لها محاولة إثارته والخوض فيه، أو على الأقل تبدو لنا الشخصيات تتمتع بالقدرة على اقتناص ما يسعدها ولو للحظات مسروقة من الزمن نكاية في تلك الإكراهات.

تقترب قصص هذه المجموعة من عوالم الحكاية الشعبية، من حيث اجتراح الكاتب لعوالم القرى كفضاءات لأحداث قصصه، ومن حيث حضور شخصيات إنسانية من طبقات اجتماعية دنيا تعيش أغلبها في البادية تشكّل الحكاية مكوناً أساسياً لثقافتها ولنظرتها لذاتها وللعالم من حولها، كما تحضر شخصيات حيوانية تؤكد تقارب الإنسان مع الطبيعة، إضافة إلى شخصيات أخرى عبارة عن جمادات صنعها الإنسان لاستعماله في حاجاته وشخصيات أخرى خرافية مؤسسة لعالم قصصي موسوم بواقعية سحرية.

تتداخل بعض قصص المجموعة مع عوالم الحكاية الشعبية عبْر جسر الحلم بأحداثها وشخصياتها وتحولاتها المفاجئة التي تمتد من الممكن إلى العجيب والخارق، بل تصير القصة في بعض الأحيان إعادة كتابة للحكاية الشعبية، وبالتالي تكون امتدادات لها، لكن بصيغة جديدة تلائم العوالم القصصية التي اختلقها الكاتب كما هي الحال في قصة «سمكة البدحة».