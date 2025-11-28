الشَّاعر (محمد يعقوب) شاعرٌ عريق التَّجربة، عميق التَّحول، قلقٌ في سيرورته الشعرية، تجاوز أنماط الشعرية، حتَّى وصل في ديوانه (لأنها الغابة كان ينتظر نهراً أو نيزكاً) إلى درجة الفلسفة الذاتيَّة، فكل جملةٍ شعريةٍ تتعلق بسؤال فلسفي وجودي النَّزعة.

مثل هذه التَّجارب لا يصل إليها الشُّعراء إلا بعد المرور بتجارب ذات أنماط اعتياديَّة، مر بها من قبل (محمود درويش)، و(أدونيس)، و(محمد الثبيتي) وغيرهم، فمثلاً (محمد الثبيتي)، صاحب ديوان (عاشقة الزَّمن الوردي) ليس هو في (التَّضاريس)؛ إذ انتقل في ديوانه (التَّضاريس) من شعر الصُّور المألوفة والأفكار الرائجة، إلى بناء رؤيةٍ مجازيةٍ محورها الذَّات وفضاؤها مطلق الكون، لا وطن لها، إلا ما تقيُّده روح الإنسان.

ويعقوب وصل إلى هذه المرحلة في ديوانه (لأنها الغابة كان ينتظر نهراً أو نيزكاً)، فعندما يسأل الشَّاعر ويجيب فإنه يملك اكتفاء الوصول إلى لذته الشعريَّة، يقول:

هل تُغفر الحمَّى؟!

أجل

في وسع من ذاقُوا الهوى

أن يشهدُوا.

هذا الجملة الشعريَّة الحادة بين سؤالٍ عن الغفران، وإثبات الغفران، وقبول شاهد الهوى أن يشهد، تأتي ضدَّ مألوفات الحياة، وحرب الأصوات داخل وجدان الشَّاعر الذي يرى العالم بعيونٍ قلقةٍ مرتابةٍ، تحتاج إلى دليلٍ محكمٍ على صدق مشاعر الإنسان، وكأنه يقول: لا يمكن لأحدٍ أن يقيس تجاربه على تجارب غيره سوى من مرَّ بالتَّجارب ذاتها.

لم تعد الجملة الشعريَّة عند (محمد يعقوب) مجرد تقرير حالة، إنما اشتباكٌ حادٌّ بين ذاته ومنظوراته المطلقة إلى النَّاس والكون والحياة، وفي تصوري أن من يقرأ (يعقوب) ليطرب لشعره فلا يقرأه؛ لأن (يعقوب) تجاوز التَّطريب وسطحيَّة الصورة إلى الذَّهاب بعيداً في مدارج صوفيةٍ عميقةٍ.

يقول:

خاطرتُ

أدري

لن يعود النَّهر عن هذيانه

يظمى الَّذي يتردد!

المخاطرة في منظور الشَّاعر قدر السالكين إلى نهر المعاني، فليستعدوا لمقابلة متعة الهذيان، ومع ذلك، فلن يجدوا معاني جاهزة تنتظر بحثهم، إنما معانٍ تُسلمهم إلى البحث عن ارتواء أعمق.

من يقرأ (يعقوب) يسأل أين المعنى الذي نطارده في قصائدك؟!

فأرى الشَّاعر يجيب:

لا شيء

يحدث في الحياة،

كتاب أوهام،

ولم يُقرأ لكي تتوقعا!

بمعنى أنَّ المعنى ليس الذي يتوقعه المتلقي، بل ما تثيره الصورة من شكوكٍ في ثوابت المعنى ومقدماته؛ التي تختزلها ذاكرة المتلقي.

أثناء قراءتي وجدت صوت المتلقي يحاور الشَّاعر، وهذا ليس خاصاً بـ(يعقوب)، فقد مرت هذه الحالة بشعراء كبار، أمثال المتنبي والمعري، وغيرهم، وهذا لا ينتقص من ذاتية الصَّورة، لكنه نسيجٌ متخيلٌ، واستدراك للمعنى في وجدان الشَّاعر، يقول:

ماذا

تخبئ في الكلام؟

ألم تكن

تخشى دواراً في الكلام موزّعا.

***

بعد تأملي في تجربة هذا الديوان أرى أن (محمد يعقوب)، يقدم تحولاً كبيراً في صناعة القصيدة الحديثة. وهو -من خلال ما أرى في هذا الديوان- شاعر الجملة الشعريَّة الفلسفيَّة في الشعر السُّعودي المعاصر.