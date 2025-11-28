The poet (Mohammed Yaqoub) is a deeply experienced poet, profoundly transformative, and restless in his poetic journey. He has transcended conventional poetic styles, reaching a level of subjective philosophy in his collection (Because the Jungle Was Waiting for a River or a Meteor). Every poetic line relates to an existential philosophical question.

Such experiences are only reached by poets after going through ordinary patterns of experiences, as seen in the works of (Mahmoud Darwish), (Adonis), (Mohammed Al-Thubaiti), and others. For instance, (Mohammed Al-Thubaiti), the author of the collection (The Lover of the Pink Time), is not the same in (The Terrains); he transitioned in his collection (The Terrains) from familiar images and popular ideas to constructing a metaphorical vision centered on the self, with a space that is the entirety of the universe, having no homeland except what is constrained by the human spirit.

Yaqoub reached this stage in his collection (Because the Jungle Was Waiting for a River or a Meteor), where when the poet asks and answers, he possesses the satisfaction of reaching his poetic pleasure. He says:

Is the fever forgiven?!

Yes

Those who have tasted love

Can witness.

This sharp poetic line, oscillating between a question about forgiveness and the affirmation of forgiveness, with the acceptance of the witness of love to testify, comes against the norms of life and the war of voices within the poet's conscience, who sees the world with anxious, suspicious eyes, needing a solid proof of the truth of human feelings, as if he is saying: No one can measure their experiences against the experiences of others except those who have gone through the same experiences.

The poetic line for (Mohammed Yaqoub) is no longer just a report of a state; rather, it is a sharp engagement between his self and his absolute perspectives on people, the universe, and life. In my view, anyone who reads (Yaqoub) to enjoy his poetry does not truly read it; because (Yaqoub) has transcended mere enjoyment and the superficiality of the image to delve deeply into profound mystical realms.

He says:

I risked

I know

The river will not return from its delirium

Thirsty is the one who hesitates!

The risk, from the poet's perspective, is the fate of those who walk towards the river of meanings, so they must prepare to encounter the pleasure of delirium. Nevertheless, they will not find ready-made meanings waiting for their exploration, but rather meanings that lead them to search for deeper fulfillment.

Those who read (Yaqoub) ask, where is the meaning that we chase in your poems?!

I see the poet answering:

Nothing

Happens in life,

A book of illusions,

And it has not been read for you to expect!

This means that the meaning is not what the recipient expects, but rather what the image provokes in doubts about the constants of meaning and its premises; which are condensed by the recipient's memory.

During my reading, I found the voice of the recipient conversing with the poet, and this is not unique to (Yaqoub); this state has been experienced by great poets, such as Al-Mutanabbi, Al-Ma'arri, and others. This does not detract from the subjectivity of the image; rather, it is an imagined fabric and a retrieval of meaning in the poet's conscience, he says:

What

Do you hide in the words?

Did you not

Fear dizziness in the scattered words.

***

After contemplating the experience of this collection, I see that (Mohammed Yaqoub) presents a significant transformation in the crafting of the modern poem. He is - as I see in this collection - the poet of the philosophical poetic line in contemporary Saudi poetry.